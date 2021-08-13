WINCHESTER — Just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to close its doors forever, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum has bounced back and is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
“We made it through a really challenging year,” the museum’s executive director, Dawn Devine, said on Thursday as she smiled broadly.
In December, Devine was worried there wouldn’t be a 25th anniversary. The coronavirus had forced the children’s museum at 19 W. Cork St. to close to the public for four months from March through July 2020. When it reopened, visitation hours were reduced so staff could have sufficient time for cleaning and disinfecting, but there wasn’t much staff to handle the extra work because a drop in museum revenues forced the nonprofit to let go of 21 of its 25 employees between March and December 2020.
Fortunately, the museum managed to weather the storm and emerged as an even stronger institution. It is currently hosting some well-attended summer camps, its operating hours have returned to normal and staff numbers have been bolstered by several recent part-time hires.
“We are back!” Devine said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Even though COVID-19 cases in the Winchester area are on the rise again, Devine said the museum has no plans to close or reduce its hours due to the pandemic. However, starting today, everyone who enters the building, including children and people who have been vaccinated, will be required to wear a face mask.
“We, as an educational facility, always want to model what’s happening in school districts,” Devine said.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday said all K-12 students must wear masks in schools in the upcoming school year.
The Discovery Museum opened in 1996 with five child-friendly exhibits in a building at 54 S. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. In 2014, it moved one block south to its current location in a four-story building that formerly housed a furniture store.
“We’re so glad to be here,” Devine said. “We’re a vital part of the community and I think this year, in so many ways, has shown how important our mission is.”
That mission is to educate and enrich children through play and hands-on experiences. Devine said the museum’s exhibits and programs, which are meant to be enjoyed by both children and their adult caretakers, are designed to promote the seven “C”s of childhood development: critical thinking, creativity and innovation, collaboration, cross-cultural understanding, communication, computing technology and career learning.
The museum’s array of interactive exhibits are designed for children and their adult companions to enjoy together.
“That really scaffolds the learning,” Devine said. “It adds in new vocabulary, challenges kids to go a little outside of their comfort zone. We really are shaping not only the educational framework of kids, but also creating families that really put their kids first and see themselves as the main educators. ... This is what families need, positive memories and being together.”
On Aug. 21, the museum will celebrate its first quarter century at its annual gala, “Building Our Future.” The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the museum and will feature a live band, games, a fundraising auction and an assortment of local delicacies.
Devine said proceeds from the gala will be used to create a new museum exhibit. She wouldn’t say what the exhibit will be, but acknowledged it has something to do with building and should be ready to unveil in about a year.
“Moving forward, we are going to set up each of our galas to get us ready and positioned to create a new exhibit,” she said. “We have our next three years all planned out.”
Tickets to the gala are $75 each and include food and beverages. They can be purchased online at discoverymuseum.net or at the door on the night of the event.
