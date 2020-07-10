MOUNT CRAWFORD — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has promoted its vice president and chief operations officer to run the Rockingham County-based utility.
Greg Rogers is the seventh leader in the cooperative’s 84-year history. According to a media release from the cooperative, Rogers has more than 30 years of experience in the electric utility industry. He has been with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) for the past decade.
Rogers succeeds Michael W. Hastings, who became president and CEO of SVEC in 2016 but, according to the release, recently stepped down to pursue other career opportunities.
“We have every confidence that his steady hand, intricate knowledge of the utility industry, communicative approach and understanding of who we are as an organization will continue to serve us well during his tenure as our next president and CEO,” SVEC Board of Directors Chairman Larry C. Howdyshell said about Rogers in the media release.
Rogers joined Allegheny Power in 1989 as an engineer in its distribution planning department. In 2010, following SVEC’s acquisition of Allegheny’s Virginia assets, he became manager of district operations for the cooperative. Rogers was named vice president of engineering and operations in 2016, and advanced three years later to become the utility’s vice president and chief operations officer.
“We have amazing employees at the cooperative,” Rogers said in the release. “Their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, makes it a lot easier for me to move to a new role.”
SVEC is also electing new members to its board of directors. Cooperative customers are currently mailing in votes for the three candidates running for two open seats — Sally Newkirk and incumbents Stephen W. Burkholder and Suzanne S. Obenshain. Balloting ends on Aug. 10, and the winners will be announced on Aug. 13 during SVEC’s annual business meeting.
Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 97,000 customers in Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Augusta, Highland, Page and Rockingham.
For more information, visit svec.coop.
