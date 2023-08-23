A golf club owner in Warren County has scrapped his plans to build hundreds of houses on part of his golf course.
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club owner Richard Runyon withdrew his application earlier this week to rezone 104 acres of his 198-acre property on Rockland Road from agricultural to residential that would allow him to build a 286-home subdivision restricted to residents 55 and older and use 12 acres to commercial for a restaurant. Runyon also withdrew his application for a change in the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map, which he needed for the rezoning.
The Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 15 meeting postponed a scheduled public hearing on Runyon’s applications to Oct. 24. Runyon sought the postponement to collect more information about his proposal and to give him more time to reach out to the community.
Runyon said in a phone interview Thursday that he withdrew the applications based on the tone he heard from most of the supervisors as they considered his request to postpone the hearing. Runyon also accused one supervisor, whom he didn’t name, of betrayal.
“I watched a board member that shook my hand twice and gave me his word twice that I had his vote flip on me,” Runyon said. “You know I spent a lot of money for a good project that was gonna generate millions of dollars for this county in perpetuity, and it was only gonna go up year after year.
Many Rockland area residents opposed Runyon’s proposal and urged county officials to deny the rezoning request. Residents posted signs along Rockland Road and held community meetings to discuss their concerns and signed a petition showing their opposition to the rezoning. Opponents said they worried the subdivision would lead to increased traffic on the local roads and affect the water supply for the existing homes.
Susan Bowen, one of dozens of Rockland area residents opposed to the rezoning, reacted to the withdrawal in a phone interview Thursday. Bowen commented that while the opponents of the rezoning see this as a victory, they also remain on guard to see if Runyon brings back his proposal.
“The way we felt out here, the opposition, that what Richard Runyon was trying to do ... was unprecedented and I feel like it was unnecessary and it was unsafe — those three things — and it did not at all follow the Warren County Comprehensive Plan,” Bowen said. “... and I think it would be wise for Mr. Runyon to think about what he can do, if he has to do anything — I wish he would keep it a golf course — to pursue things that he is allowed to by-right, and I think Warren County is quite generous with what they allow a landowner to do by-right, far more generous than Rappahannock County or Clarke County.
“To rezone this from agriculture to something as horrible as suburban residential and commercial was going way, way too far," she said.
Runyon said he has decided to take a different direction to develop his property. Runyon said Supervisor Delores Oates suggested that he look into agritourism and he plans to go that route in some way. Oates did not return a call for comment. Runyon added that his operation — now the largest, private course in Virginia after he purchased the adjacent, 242-acre Bowling Green Country Club earlier this year — provides agritourism as a tourist destination.
Runyon touted his initial proposal as a way to create more housing opportunities for the community and to provide revenue to the county. A fiscal impact analysis of the project prepared by real estate consulting firm S. Patz & Associates said the subdivision, once completed, would generate almost $1 million in tax revenue for the county.
