WINCHESTER — Learn more about how to conduct genealogical research during Shenandoah Valley Heritage Day on Saturday.
The event is a joint project of The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, part of the Handley Regional Library System.
The talks will be held online only this year, but they are free and open to the public with registration.
The two talks are:
10 a.m. — “The 1924 Racial Integrity Act and Genealogy” with Ashley Ramey and Emma Ito of the Library of Virginia.
11:30 a.m. — “Not your normal sources: Genealogy in Archival Collections” with Zach Hottel, archivist at the Shenandoah County Library.
The webinars will also include information on local historical societies and library resources. Register for one or both webinars.
Register by Friday to receive Zoom links for each program. Register online at www.themsv.org or call 540-662-1473, ext. 240.
