The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival will begin its 59th annual music festival at Orkney Springs this weekend with two different shows.
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will kick off the festival’s series of concerts with an 8 p.m. show today. Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner behind such country hits as “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’,” “Tempted,” “Little Things,” and “Hillbilly Rock.”
Dennis Lynch, festival president and executive director, said Stuart is a fan-favorite who a lot of people will be excited to see.
“He’s high energy and he’s a great performer,” Lynch said.
The Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Emmy Award winning Fab Four will give the audience an experience that feels like the audience is watching The Beatles. According to the festival’s website, the band is known for their precise attention to detail with note-for-note live renditions of classic Beatles songs and wardrobe changes representing different eras of The Beatles. The band is known for playing classic Beatles songs including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”
Lynch says that there are still tickets available for all of the scheduled shows, but tickets for reserved pavilion seats are limited and selling out quickly for certain shows. Ticket prices vary for each show, but Lynch recommends buying tickets sooner rather than later since prices will increase on the day of a show.
Current ticket prices with fees included for the Marty Stuart concert are $62 for general admission lawn seats and $67 for reserved pavilion seats. For The Beatles cover band, prices are $65 for general admission lawn seats and $70 for reserved pavilion seats.
Tickets can be bought at the venue or online at musicfest.org.
Other shows set for the festival include:
8 p.m. July 29 — ABBA the Concert — A Tribute to ABBA
8 p.m. July 30 — Richmond Symphony, performing Beethoven’s 9th Symphony with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society and additional choir members from the community.
8 p.m. Aug. 12 — America
8 p.m. Aug. 13 — Village People
7 p.m. Sept. 3 — The Spinners
6 p.m. Sept. 4 — Hot Strings & Cool Breezes. A minifest of Americana music, featuring: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart. Also featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton & Mark Schatz
All of the concerts will take place at 217 Shrine Mont Circle, Orkney Springs.
There will be no food vendors at the venue, but there are local restaurants located in the Basye-Orkney Springs community. Attendees are also welcome to bring in their own food and drinks.
Gates will open two hours before each concert. Parking is free and the New Market Rotary will help direct attendees where to park. Concerts will take place rain or shine.
Lynch says people can expect a lot of great performances in this year’s festival lineup with different genres of music for everyone to enjoy.
“They can expect great music in an absolutely gorgeous setting,” said Lynch.
For more information, call 540-459-3396 or go online to visit musicfest.org.
