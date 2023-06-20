BASYE — The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival has announced this summer's acts as it gets ready to celebrate its 60th year offering diverse music.
Dennis Lynch, president and executive director of the festival said Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is honored, through thick and thin, wet and dry, good and bad times to serve the community for six decades.
“We’re really looking forward to this summer — a dry summer,” he said. “This really is an amazing chance, a wonderful chance for people in the community and visitors to see bands that aren’t available anywhere else within a short, or for some, a long radius.”
More importantly, Lynch said it is a great opportunity for people to enjoy themselves, in what can only be described as an informal setting under the moon and stars at Orkney Springs in Basye.
The festival tries to offer a wide program of different types of artists in hopes that they will get something that matches everyone's musical tastebuds. As for picking the artists, Lynch jokingly said he tosses the artist's names in a hat and tosses it down the steps. Whoever makes it closest to the bottom gets hired.
“I wish it was that easy,” he said. “There’s kind of a curation process that we do. We study based on past history. We review what was done and look at our artistic mission. We take all these factors into account, create a curated list and go for it.”
At the end of each season, Lynch said, they also poll patrons. The festival team asks patrons to rate artists on a scale from 1 to 10 and then take that data into consideration as well. However, sometimes it is as simple as they like a particular band.
This year's concert lineup:
Friday, July 21, 8 p.m.
Three Dog Night
Pavilion $78 Lawn $73
Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Don McLean
Pavilion $67 Lawn $62
Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.
The Doo-Wop Project
Pavilion $60 Lawn $55
Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.
1964 – The Tribute
Pavilion $60 Lawn $55
Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
Forever Motown
Pavilion $67 Lawn $62
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
Steep Canyon Rangers
Pavilion $65 Lawn $60
Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
Legends of Country Rock: Pure Prairie League and Firefall
Pavilion $67 Lawn $62
Sunday, September 3, 6 p.m.
Hot Strings & Cool Breezes
A minifest of Americana music, featuring The Steel Wheels and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Pavilion $62 Lawn $57
Tickets can be purchased at musicfest.org
After a brief hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Lynch said he is glad to see food and ice cream stands making a comeback this year. Also making a comeback this summer is the festival's whiteboard, where people can write down suggestions for who they want to see and/or hear.
Lynch said he is looking forward to all the concerts, but he’s most looking forward to seeing folks he only sees during the summer concert series.
“Some of these folks I only see once or twice over the course of the summer,” he said. “And then I don’t see them again until the next summer.”
Lynch said when he’s not behind the curtain, making sure the shows run smoothly, he likes getting out and meeting locals and visitors alike.
The festival plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary all summer long. Lynch said they are still in the planning process but are excited to welcome back 1964, the Beatle tribute band that played for the SVMF's 50th anniversary. Lynch said he thought it would be a nice throwback to past shows.
“We couldn’t find any bands named 1963,” he joked. “That [1964] was the closest thing we could find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.