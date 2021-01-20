WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury has won the 2020 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, which recognizes and honors the Top 25 'Best in Wellness' senior living communities in North America.
Westminster-Canterbury is among those recognized as best-in-class for successfully fostering a wellness-centered environment. The award was created as a joint effort between the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC, a major manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers.
A recent survey conducted by the ICAA found that 59% of senior living communities state their business model will be wellness-centered with care services by 2023. Westminster-Canterbury has successively partnered with its residents and staff to create relevant, meaningful opportunities and inspire participants to improve their quality of life.
Wellness is typically defined by seven key dimensions: emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational, and environmental. When each of these dimensions is equally nurtured and prioritized, it can enhance a sense of well-being among residents.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is a not-for-profit, church-related continuing care retirement community founded in 1987.
