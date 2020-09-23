With a strong group of high school and college students, the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League is ready to hit the ground running on Friday.
League founder and Shenandoah University cross country and track & field coach Andy Marrocco said about 230 people have signed up for the entire season of the inaugural league that will be held at Kernstown Battlefield, and there are an additional 17 people who have signed up for at least one of the races in the series. There are four regular-season races and a championship event for the league that is sponsored by the Kernstown Battlefield Association.
Marrocco said there’s been a steady increase in registrants in the last few weeks. The age range goes from 10 to the early 60s, but the core group are the runners age 15-22 that aren’t able to run for their high school and college teams this fall because of COVID-19 season cancellations.
“About two, maybe three weeks ago, I was getting a little nervous, because we were hovering at about 100, 110 people,” Marrocco said. “But once the schools reopened, once the colleges started bringing students back on campus, I think athletes as well as their parents were feeling a little more confident [to sign up]. I think they were holding out to make sure we didn’t have another big surge in COVID cases. So the last two weeks or so [registration] really flooded up.”
Marrocco thinks the COVID-19 protocols that the league has in place put a lot of people’s minds at ease. Each runner is required to undergo a symptom check before each race, and no spectators will be allowed north of the main road at Kernstown Battlefield, where the running will take place.
A full list of safety protocols, which were approved by a doctor at Valley Health, can be found on the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League’s website, shenandoahvalleyxcleague.com.
“We’re not just haphazardly throwing something together,” Marrocco said. “We’re making sure not only that we’re keeping the athletes safe, but once they leave here and go back home, we’re keeping our community safe as well with some of the protocols we put in place for this.”
People are coming from all over to compete in the series. Marrocco said registrants hail from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. About 20 people from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and 20 to 25 from University High School in Morgantown, W.Va., will run. Two married former NCAA Division III cross country All-Americans from Richmond (Harrison and Kerri Toney, 27 and 25, respectively, ran for Roanoke College; Kerri’s maiden name is Dalton) will also participate.
And of course, there will be plenty of local talent on display.
The female contingent includes The Winchester Star’s reigning Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, Millbrook sophomore Madison Murphy, who placed fourth at the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 4 state meet. The first race in the SVCCL season will be a 5K — the standard distance for high school races — and Murphy recorded a time of 18 minutes and 27 seconds when she took second at Kernstown Battlefield last November at the Region 4C meet.
Plenty of other top high school runners will compete. Signed up for the entire season are 2019 Winchester Star First Team All-Area selections Lauren Beatty (James Wood) and Molly Robinson and Eva Winston (Sherando) and Second Team selections Emma Ahrens (Sherando) for the girls; and Star First Team selection Nathaniel Woshner (James Wood) on the boys’ side. James Wood cross country coach Matt Lofton said Elena Farinholt (First Team) is registered for the first race but could wind up doing the entire season.
Among the other returning varsity high school runners who will be competing are Sherando’s Emily Fisher and Ben Freilich; James Wood’s Chris White, Ethan Bowman, Jimmy Burdock, and Isabella Newman; and Millbrook’s Nolan Myers.
Numerous high school athletes from Winchester and Frederick County are already getting a chance to run together and against each other through the fall high school running clubs that Frederick County Parks and Recreation organized this fall. The SVCCL provides them with another competitive outlet.
“I think it’s wonderful what they’re doing,” Lofton said. “They’re kind of taking a risk, but a safe risk at the same time. They’re allowing high school and college kids alike the opportunity to race in a competitive atmosphere in a safe way for those that had their seasons canceled.”
“[Our athletes] are pretty excited for this, and the competition that’s going to evolve, and the chance to race some of the college kids that are going to be there,” Sherando cross country coach Megan Roberts said.
The local high school athletes will be very familiar with at least one local college runner. Two-time Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and four-time all-state honoree Kenzie Konyar, a 2020 James Wood graduate, signed to run for George Washington University for the 2020-21 year. But the Washington, D.C., school is only allowing students to study online this fall. Konyar’s older brother Kevin, a junior at Bloomsburg University, will compete later in the series.
Current Shenandoah University runners who will compete are Tyler McCarthy (the team’s top returning XC runner), Jeremy Allinger (the Hornets’ top 800-meter runner), Ryan Coffelt (a Handley graduate) and Tyler Smith for the men; and Hannah Hale, Anya Smith, Erin Atkinson and Jessica Riemenschneider for the women. SU also has a couple of former recent standouts running in Sarah Mann and Emily Miller (owner of several school records in track). Both were NCAA South All-Region in cross country last year.
Marrocco — who said there’s about 20 to 25 post-collegiate runners entered — is impressed with the talent that will be at Kernstown Battlefield. But as evidenced by the ages of some of the runners, the SVCCL isn’t just a league for runners preparing for their school’s next cross country season.
“I know Ashley [Smeltzer-Kraft, SU’s] field hockey coach is signed up to do it,” Marrocco said. “Even though she’s not an avid, serious, track athlete, she does run. She was worried she was going to get her door blown off by being a part of this, but it’s very fair all the way from top to bottom.
“No matter what skill level [a runner is], they’re going to be pushed and have some good competition.”
