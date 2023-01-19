WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women's basketball team came into Wednesday tied for fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Wednesday ended with the Hornets' standing within the ODAC unchanged. But they left the Wilkins Center with a much better understanding of what they can accomplish this year.
SU handed Washington and Lee University its first ODAC loss of the year with a convincing 66-52 victory on Wednesday. It was a season-low point total for the Generals, who came in averaging an ODAC-best 73.3 points per game.
SU (11-5, 7-3 ODAC) took the lead for good during a 23-0 run that lasted from the 1:20 mark of the first quarter until the 2:54 mark of the second quarter. The Hornets led 35-20 after the stretch that saw the Generals (12-5, 9-1) miss all 10 of their field goals attempts (including four 3-pointers) and commit seven turnovers.
W&L never got closer than seven points the remainder of the game, and SU held a double-digit lead throughout the entire fourth quarter in the first matchup of the year between the only two ODAC teams to make the 2022 NCAA Division III Tournament.
After a rough stretch in which SU lost three straight games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, Wednesday's win showed that the rest of the league better be on the lookout for the defending ODAC Tournament champion Hornets. SU doesn't have any seniors, but the Hornets have plenty of talent.
"Teams probably doubted us [after we lost some games], but we came out and showed who we are," SU junior point guard Madisen Kimble. "They gotta be ready for us."
"[This win] will definitely push us to keep going," Hornets sophomore guard Terese Greene said.
In the first week of January, SU lost at Bridgewater 52-44 on Jan. 4 and 69-58 to Guilford on Jan. 7. Because of illness, the Hornets played without Kimble against Bridgewater (now 7-2 in the ODAC) and were without Kimble and Greene against Guilford (now 7-3 in the ODAC).
SU wasn't at full strength against the Generals as a result of junior guard Zoe Star (sixth on the team in minutes per game with 18) missing her second straight game with an injury.
But the Hornets were looking forward to showing what they could do with their starting lineup intact against one of the ODAC's top top teams. SU rebounded from the Guilford loss with wins against Virginia Wesleyan (79-42) and Ferrum (60-47), two squads that are tied for 10th at 2-8 in the conference.
"One hundred percent, especially since they were No. 1," said Kimble when asked about the anticipation level for Wednesday's game. "We were excited for this game and ready to take them down."
SU has featured the same starting five of guards Kimble, Greene, freshman Emily Williams and sophomore Gabby Krystofiak and sophomore forward Shawnise Campbell for all but the games against Bridgewater and Guilford.
Certainly, the Hornets are at their best when they have Kimble and Greene on the floor. Kimble tied for the game-high with 18 points and also had three assists, and Greene had 16 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Greene (15.4) and Kimble (13.4) are SU's only players averaging double figures in points.
W&L had scored at least 60 points in 11 straight games heading into Wednesday, and the Generals looked like they were well on their way to getting at least that much early in the game.
Fresh off being selected as the ODAC Player of the Week after recording 44 points and 39 rebounds in two wins last week, Generals 6-foot-2 forward Mary Schleusner (18 points, 17 rebounds on Wednesday) put W&L up 20-12 with a layup with 1:55 left in the first quarter. The Generals made 8 of their first 15 shots.
SU prides itself on its stingy man defense, though, and it showed up repeatedly over the remainder of the game.
In being shut out for more than eight minutes after taking that 20-12 lead, the Generals not only struggled from the field and had a hard time holding onto the ball (SU scored 14 points off W&L giveaways in the first half and 20 for the game), but they did not draw a single foul. The Hornets came into Wednesday wanting to limit Schleusner by using different people to guard her, and she only attempted one field goal in the second quarter.
W&L cut its deficit to single digits at halftime (37-28), but the Hornets held the Generals to 1-of-17 shooting in the third quarter and took a 51-34 lead.
W&L's Elka Prechel had a stretch where she hit three 3-pointers from the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter to the 5:57 mark to cut SU's lead to 53-43, but that was the closest W&L's offense came to being in a rhythm all game. The Generals made only 16 of 65 shots (a season-worst 24.6 worst percent) and 6 of 28 3-pointers (21.4 percent).
"It was just important to get out on the shooters, notice who the shooters are, make sure you have a hand up," said Greene of the discussion after the 9-0 run. The Generals made only two field goals and missed all four of their 3-pointers after they made it 53-43.
Hornets head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft said given the quality of W&L's roster, it was one of the better defensive games SU has played this year.
"I think we've been able to flex our defensive muscles a little bit, maybe against lesser teams," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "Us being able to play defense against great teams is where it's going to matter, and we did that tonight."
The Hornets have been plenty impressive on defense this year. SU ranked No. 1 in the ODAC in field goal percentage defense last year (33.0 percent), and they're No. 1 again this year (29.5 percent heading into Wednesday). SU was No. 2 in scoring defense last year (54.5 points per game) and they've improved in that area as well, allowing 47.9 ppg to rank second in the ODAC coming into Wednesday.
The athleticism of the guards is one of the main reasons for that success.
"We're quicker this year than we were last year," Kimble said. "We were in the passing lanes [Wednesday], and our defense really helped us get into our offense."
Greene had four steals — a couple of which resulted in her taking the ball most of the length of the floor for layups — and freshman Emily Williams had three steals as part of a night in which she had six points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Another big reason why SU won on Wednesday was its ability to keep W&L's second chances to a minimum. The taller Generals (five people 5-10 or taller played at least 14 minutes) came in with a remarkable plus-15.4 rebounding margin this year, but led by Campbell (six points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks), the Hornets finished with a 48-47 edge.
"Rebounding is passion and desire, not just a height thing," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "Our kids wanted it more."
SU struggled from the floor at times (they hit 26 of 69 shots overall for a 37.7 shooting percentage) but the Hornets did particularly well generating close-range shots, particularly in the first half when the Hornets scored 22 of their 32 points in the paint through their passing and driving efforts.
The Hornets led the ODAC in field goal percentage coming into Wednesday at 43.2 percent, this after leading the league at 42.5 percent last year.
"Our goal is always to take the best shots," Smeltzer-Kraft said.
SU's aggressiveness and passing was key in helping it respond to W&L's 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Greene drove the right side and hit two free throws after being fouled with 5:39 left to make it 55-43, and Greene fed a cutting Krystowiak (seven points, two steals) for a layup on a pass from the right wing to make it 57-43 with 4:17 left.
The Hornets have eight more conference games and nine games total before the ODAC Tournament starts in late February, when SU wants to be peaking.
The Hornets started a stretch of 15 wins in 16 games around this time last year, and they hope they're just getting revved up this year. SU possesses the best scoring margin in the ODAC (plus-20.2), but the Hornets have yet to win a game that's come down to the wire. All of the Hornets' wins are by 13 points or more, and four of their five losses are by single digits. SU will face another strong team on Saturday when it hosts Roanoke (11-5, 5-4 ODAC).
"It's easy to win games by 40," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "It's hard to win games in tight matchups. It was nice to have a little bit of breathing room to finish up the game tonight.
"This was a great win. We're really young. I think it's about this group getting older together. Games like [Wednesday's] help us. We had [freshmen] on the floor at the end, and different people filling in different roles, and just being able to expand our repertoire of competitiveness is exciting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.