WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women’s basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft felt her team had gotten away from what has made it successful defensively in a loss to Washington and Lee last Wednesday. The Hornets wanted to rediscover that defensive prowess against Ferrum on Saturday and left the game feeling they had done so.
SU completed the regular-season sweep of the Panthers with a 64-45 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory at home and did so while holding Ferrum to less than 32 percent from the field and forcing 16 turnovers, a return to form for a squad that entered the game with the conference’s best defense.
“We had a goal to keep them under 45 points, we did that exactly on the dot with the 45,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We wanted to win all four quarters, we didn’t do that, but I think we kind of got back to our roots defensively to hopefully build confidence for the next game and the next game and the next game.”
Shenandoah (12-7, 8-4 ODAC) led by a comfortable 17-point margin at halftime and coasted through the final 20 minutes while pushing the lead to as many as 22 points in the second half.
As stout as the Hornets have been defensively — they’re holding opponents to 51.6 points per game and 33.8 percent shooting, both tops in the ODAC — it was SU’s offense that took center stage early against Ferrum.
Shenandoah opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 22-8 with two minutes to go in the first quarter after making 9 of 19 shots in that span. Shenandoah, which entered Saturday averaging 56 points per game, later closed the first half with a 19-3 run to take a 41-24 lead into the break.
“I think that just as the season goes on — because we kind of saw that with last season too — our offense just starts to click,” said SU senior Jordan Sondrol, who had 14 points in the win. “We knew that we just had to be patient at the beginning of the season, that it was gonna come. I think we’re seeing bits and pieces come together.”
The Hornets’ offense did need to hit the reset button once in the first half when, after Sondrol’s 3-pointer put SU up 14 points with 2:05 left in the first quarter, Shenandoah missed six straight shots and turned the ball over four times in five possessions to start the second period. That lull allowed Ferrum to briefly pull within a point with a 13-0 run before the Hornets made five straight shots coming out of a timeout.
“Just talking about settling down and playing together is the biggest thing with all of us,” Sondrol said of the discussion during the timeout. “Just keeping a cool head and kind of pushing through it.”
Shenandoah controlled the glass for most of the contest — at one point SU was outrebounding Ferrum 30-12 — and ended up outscoring the Panthers 34-10 in the paint. The Hornets ended the night shooting 42.9 percent, a number that was pulled down after they shot 28.6 percent in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
Ten different players scored points for the Hornets, with sophomore forward Ragan Johnson (game-high 15 points, eight rebounds, six on the offensive end) and Olivia Weinel (11 points) joining Sondrol in double-figures.
“We were focusing on assist-based basketball and getting in the paint, getting most of our paint touches and paint points,” Johnson said.
“I get chills in my body when it’s like that,” she added of Shenandoah’s offensive efficiency. “When we’re all working on the string and we’re working in and out, it’s a better offense for us. There’s a lot more movement. We can work together that way.”
Ferrum, which made 42 percent of its shots in the first quarter, shot less than 30 percent in each of the final three periods. Shenandoah, which had just eight turnovers, also didn’t allow any points in transition.
“In so many of our games, including our victories, we have been able to dictate pace and to slow it down and force teams to run sets in the half court,” Smeltzer-Kraft said of SU’s defense, “and we do a really good job in the half court.”
Jacy Marvin, who made four 3-pointers for Ferrum, finished with 14 points and was the lone Panther in double-figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.