In 2019, the odds were heavily stacked against the Shenandoah University women’s basketball team making an impact in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Three years after getting “their doors blown off,” the Hornets might not necessarily have any hinges screaming for mercy this weekend. But in a season in which they’ve already set a school record for victories, SU could very well have what it takes to shatter a barrier it has never busted through by winning its first-ever NCAA Tournament game.
“The selection committee is giving us a lot more respect than the last time, as they should, because we were the worst team in the NCAA Tournament record-wise back in 2019,” said SU head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft in her office on Tuesday. “I think our resumè is really strong. We would not have been an at-large bid if we had not won [the ODAC Tournament], but the messaging after our game was, ‘We belong. We are a top-64 team, and we’re trying to prove we can be a top-32 team.’ That’s the only thing we can control right now.”
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, SU (22-5) will take on Southern Virginia University (24-4) in the first round at Transylvania University’s Beck Recreation and Athletic Center in Lexington, Ky. The two squads have plenty of recent history, with Southern Virginia beating SU 67-58 in Buena Vista in the 2018-19 season and the Hornets topping the Knights 63-59 in Winchester in 2019-20.
Transylvania (24-0) will take on Washington & Jefferson (23-4) in the second game on Friday at 6:30, with the two winners facing off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Transylvania in the second round of the 64-team tournament.
Friday’s game between the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Hornets and the USA South champion Knights will be SU’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, when the Hornets traveled to DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. DeSales was playing in its second NCAA Tournament in three years and had a head coach with 10 previous NCAA trips, and the Bulldogs jumped out to a 42-11 lead en route to a 77-49 victory that dropped SU to 0-3 all-time in NCAA Tournament games. The other defeats came in 1996 and 2000.
Now, SU will not only be playing a neutral site game in the first round, but they’ll be doing so with six players who know what it’s like to compete in the NCAA Tournament. That sure beats the situation the Hornets faced in 2019.
“Freshman year, it was definitely a different vibe,” said senior forward and First Team All-ODAC selection Olivia Weinel. “I think we’re really happy with the selection that we got.”
Smeltzer-Kraft said the reactions to winning, and the expectations for the program, are definitely different than they were in 2019.
SU came into the 2019 ODAC Tournament seeded eighth and with a 12-13 overall record, then won four straight games. This year, SU was on the radar of every team in the ODAC with 12 wins in 13 games coming into it, and the fourth-seeded Hornets beat three quality teams over three days that it went 0-4 against in the regular season. SU’s semifinal victim, top-seeded Washington & Lee, earned an at-large NCAA berth.
“My freshman year, we were not expected to win at all,” senior guard Sierra St. Cyr said. “This year, I know all the seniors were like, ‘We’re getting another ring. This is our year to get another win and show we deserve to be here.’”
Smeltzer-Kraft said the Hornets seniors have done an excellent job of explaining and demonstrating the expectations for the program to the younger players, and as a result, the team’s freshmen and sophomores have the confidence to handle the types of big moments and pressure moments that they’re encountering now.
“We’ve figured out how we want to play together, and that comes with being able to have a relationship off the court,” St. Cyr said.
SU is having its best offensive season this year under Smeltzer-Kraft, but it’s the Hornets’ defense that truly shines. SU ranks first in the ODAC in field goal percentage defense (32.7) and second in scoring defense (54.0 points per game). No opposing team has reached 60 points in SU’s last 16 games, in which the Hornets are 15-1.
That defensive effort is led by St. Cyr, the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year who added ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors to her name this weekend. The point guard is tied for second on SU in scoring (9.0 ppg), ranks second in rebounds (6.1) and leads in assists (3.8) and steals (2.0).
“Sierra’s urgency on both ends of the ball has been unbelievable since Christmas break,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “It’s been really fun to watch and it’s been really easy to coach.”
SU will need the 5-foot-4 St. Cyr and the rest of the Hornets’ defense to play big against Southern Virginia’s large lineup.
The Knights start four players who are 5-10 or taller — 6-3 forward Katie Garrish (14.9 points, 9.2 rebounds), the USA South Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection; 6-0 Savanna Christensen (15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, First Team USA South); 6-0 Courtney McKrola (9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds); and 5-10 Addison Newman (8.3 points). They’re four of the top five scorers for a Southern Virginia team that averages 73.1 points per game. Rounding out the starting lineup is 5-7 junior guard Emma Camden (8.5 points, 4.7 assists).
Garrish recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks against SU three years ago, while Christensen had 12 points. Garrish had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocks two years ago in a game Christensen missed.
The 5-11 Weinel (13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds) is the only SU starter over 5-9.
“They’ve got a lot of size and a lot of height, and I think they have found success because it’s hard when you don’t have big girls to guard big girls, but we pride ourselves on being big girls, which is a phrase we use all the time in a positive way,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose team held W&L (67-59) and Randolph-Macon (56-43) to 12 and 21 points below their scoring averages, respectively, in the ODAC Tournament. “Our kids are going to be prepared for Friday, and I think we match up really nicely with them.”
Southern Virginia allows 57.7 points per game and is holding opponents to 32.2 percent shooting.
Randolph-Macon limited Weinel to six points with a box-and-one defense on Sunday, but she’s scored at least 22 points in four of her last nine games and reached double figures in scoring in 23 of 27 games.
“I think I’ve really worked on extending my range out, hitting the 18-footer, and really just finishing at the rim and going strong, and working on different finishes,” Weinel said.
Though St. Cyr doesn’t average double figures in scoring, she’s coming off an 18-point performance against W&L in the semis and 14-point effort against Randolph-Macon in Sunday’s championship game. She’s also been a thorn in Southern Virginia’s side, scoring 14 points against the Knights as a freshman and 24 against them as a sophomore, which is tied for her career-high in a game.
SU has 10 players averaging at least 11 minutes per game and also features starters Ragan Johnson (8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds), Terese Greene (7.4 points) and Madisen Kimble (5.3 points), and off the bench, Sarah Sondrol (9.0 points).
The Hornets couldn’t feel better about the way they’re playing right now, and they hope their strong play carries over into the weekend.
“I think our defense is definitely going to be a key factor in this game, playing together and working off one another, especially with some of the bigger girls that they have,” Weinel said. “I think we match up pretty well against them, and we’ve just got to come ready to play.”
