WINCHESTER — The last two weeks of February will be remembered forever by the Shenandoah University women's basketball team.
The rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference likely remembers it pretty well, too. Four of them saw their seasons end in the postseason at the hands of the Hornets, who won their first-ever ODAC Tournament championship and earned their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. SU won six straight games from Feb. 13-24 starting with a regular-season win over Eastern Mennonite and ending with the ODAC championship game win over Washington & Lee.
The rest of the ODAC isn't betting that the Hornets can have that success over the long haul, though. Despite losing only one starter and returning 14 players from last year's team, the league's coaches have pegged them for seventh in the 13-team league.
"I think we're in a great spot," said Hornets senior forward Jordan Sondrol, whose team opens its season today at 1 p.m. at the Wilkins Center against non-conference Marymount. "I take everything as motivation. I think this is just an opportunity for us. We have to prove ourselves every single day."
"I feel like being No. 7 just gives us every reason to go harder," sophomore forward Ragan Johnson said. "It just gives us a chance to prove more people wrong."
SU wants to show it's going to be more like the team that went 6-0 in the final two weeks of February as opposed to the one that went 10-13 before that. Overall, SU was 16-14 last year and 8-10 in regular-season ODAC play. The Hornets' year ended with a 77-49 loss to DeSales in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The players say they're hungry to build on what they accomplished at the end of last year.
"I this is one of the best offseasons I've experienced as player," said Sondrol, a second team All-ODAC selection in 2018 and an ODAC all-tournament team pick last year. "I think that everybody came back from the summer in a better place than we were last year. I think everybody worked really hard. It's very apparent in practice. Practices have been very high intensity and very competitive."
Shenandoah's intensity on defense was a key part of the team's success last year. The Hornets ranked third in scoring defense (58.1 points allowed per game, down from 62.7 in 2017-18) and third in field goal percentage defense (35.7) and 3-point percentage defense (26.9). In SU's six-game winning streak, the Hornets held four teams under 50 points and four teams under 30-percent shooting.
"I think we know what we're capable of defensively now," said SU sixth-year head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft. "We understand what it's like to lock down really great teams. Hopefully, we can continue to do that."
A continuation of what SU did in the rebounding department last year will help in that regard. Last year SU had a rebounding margin of plus-1.6, and Smeltzer-Kraft said that's the first time the Hornets have had a positive rebounding margin in 10 years.
Offensively, the Hornets dropped from 61.6 ppg in 2017-18 to 57.0 last year, which ranked 11th in the ODAC. Smeltzer-Kraft said the coaches have spent a lot of time on individual player development, and SU is hoping that having so many returners and being even more comfortable with each other will lead to more offensive success.
"Being more aggressive will help, but also being patient at the same time," Johnson said. "Just waiting for things to develop on the offensive side."
The only consistent contributor gone from last year's team is guard Shannon Kuhn, an all-ODAC Tournament selection who started all 30 games and averaged 9.2 points.
Three returners started all 30 games — Sondrol (10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds. .904 free throw percentage), senior guard McKenzie Mathis (5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists) and senior guard Sarah Donley (2.3 points, 1.7 assists, .333 3-point shooting).
SU also brings back a healthy Ashley Stone. The senior guard missed the Hornets last eight games with a knee injury after starting the first 22, but she was the only Hornet to earn All-ODAC regular-season honors last year with a selection to the third team. Stone led the team in scoring (11.8 points) and was SU's top 3-point threat, knocking down 37 of 90 shots from beyond the arc for a 41.1 percent success rate.
Junior forward Brianna Turner (3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds) is back after replacing Stone in the starting lineup at the end of last season.
Among the key players from last year's bench are all-ODAC Tournament selection and sophomore guard Sierra St. Cyr (6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 16 of 41 for a .390 3-point percentage), sophomore forward Olivia Weinel (5.3 points) and Johnson (4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per game).
Smeltzer-Kraft said that trio of sophomores should all play bigger roles this season.
"We're excited to more evenly disperse our heavy lifting and continue to develop our younger players," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "With our sophomores, a bunch of them played really significant minutes in the ODAC Tournament, and I think that leaves them hungry for more.
"They're not satisfied. They want to be in the position that Jordan's in. They want to be in the position that Shannon Kuhn was in. Being the backbone players of a championship team. The loss to DeSales, that left them mad and wanting more. Those moments are going to shape them to have a higher ceiling over the next three seasons, hopefully."
The Hornets did not add any players to this year's team, partly as a result of having so many returning players. Smeltzer-Kraft said the ODAC title is making a difference in recruiting, though.
"We set our sights really high," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "We lost a bunch of kids to some really great institutions in the region. We also lost a bunch of kids to scholarship level. That to me, means we're going after the right kids.
"We've got cap space opening up with four seniors, and we've already got two commits [for 2020]. We've got visits this whole month and have kids coming out to games. Recruiting's been great."
Beginning with today's Marymount game, SU will play three regular-season games before opening ODAC play with Virginia Wesleyan at the Wilkins Center on Nov. 20. The week before Christmas will feature a unique experience when the Hornets travel to Puerto Rico for a tournament that will feature games against Loras College (Iowa) and the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Sondrol said she's a little nervous about the trip because she's never been on a plane before. But she also said she's "super-excited." After last year, plane trips are the only thing SU has reason to be apprehensive about.
"We played our best basketball to end last year, and I think our kids, instead of feeling like, 'Oh, we did it, we're good, we're done,' are like, 'Oh, this is what we can play like,'" Smeltzer-Kraft said. "They kind of took that attitude into the offseason, and I think every single person got better. It's been a lot of fun to coach a group that's super-motivated."
