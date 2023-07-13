Another Shenandoah University pitcher has been signed by a Major League Baseball team, and this one just might have the speed, defensive skills and hitting ability to carve out a career off the mound as well.
Hornets junior right-hander Colby Martin signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday following the completion of the three-day, 20-round Major League Baseball draft. The 22-year-old from Lititz, Pa., is a 2019 graduate of Warwick High School who transferred from Messiah University to play for SU and head coach Kevin Anderson beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
Martin will depart for the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona shared by the Padres and Seattle Mariners on Sunday and will eventually begin playing with San Diego’s Arizona Complex League rookie-level team.
“It’s pretty surreal,” said Martin in a phone interview on Thursday. “Coming from a small town here in Lititz, Pa., I didn’t think much about [playing Major League Baseball], but I wanted to obviously play as long as I can. Not many people in the world get this opportunity. Then going to a smaller [college] I think made it harder, but I think it makes it an even cooler story coming from Shenandoah. Those are three of the best years of my life at Shenandoah, and that’s thanks to Coach A and all the teammates I had, and all the staff that surrounded me. I wouldn’t have gotten here without them.
“I don’t think [being a pro player has] completely hit me yet, but I think it definitely will once I get out [to Arizona] and I’m just focused on baseball every day and trying to get better. It’s a pretty awesome feeling to say I’m a professional now.”
Martin is the fifth SU pitcher to sign a deal with a Major League team, joining draftees Phil Morse (2016), Colin Morse (2018) and Robert Klinchock (2019) as well as Darrell Thompson, a 2016 graduate who signed a contract with Milwaukee in October of last year after seven seasons of competing in independent baseball. Of the four previous signees, Thompson is the only one still with an MLB club and is currently in Triple-A with Nashville.
As a result of Tommy John surgery in January of 2022, SU fans mostly know the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Martin for his offensive skills. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a First Team All-American in 2021 after slashing .482/.544/.788 with eight home runs, 55 RBIs and 24 stolen bases, Martin returned from a one-year absence in 2023 to hit .390 with six home runs, 50 RBI and 34 stolen bases to again earn All-American honors.
With Martin still working his way back into pitching shape, he only pitched 1.2 innings this year for the Hornets. But he showed why MLB teams are interested in him as a pitcher by hitting 98 miles per hour on the radar gun at a workout held at San Diego’s Petco Park on July 1. Prior to his surgery, Martin threw 100 miles per hour at the 2021 Florida Collegiate Summer League All-Star game.
Martin said the Padres first expressed interest in him a couple of years ago, and the Petco workout was just one of the most recent examples of that interest.
“I’m still coming off Tommy John surgery, so I’m still working back up to full 100 percent, but I felt really good [at the workout],” Martin said. “I feel like I’m in a really good place from my rehab process, so I feel like it went really well out there and [that session] definitely helped my process.”
As Rounds 11-20 unfolded on the last day of the draft, Martin didn’t know if he would be selected. But his agent did call to tell him halfway through Tuesday’s draft that a free agent deal was a good possibility based on the feedback he had received.
“That eased my mind a little bit,” Martin said. “I wasn’t too worried.”
The Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox all made contact immediately after the draft. The Padres gave Martin the best deal — he received a $40,000 signing bonus — and Martin also wanted to go there because of the rapport he had developed with the organization.
“I’ve known the guys around there for a couple of years now, so I felt a little more comfortable with them,” Martin said. “It was a pretty easy choice.”
Missing a year of baseball due to injury wouldn’t be easy for anyone. But Martin maintained a positive mindset during his absence from the diamond, and he said the rehab work that he did with Kyle Feldman of ReShape Physical Therapy in Winchester had a lot to do with that. Feldman is a former Hornet football player who completed his playing career in 2011.
“Going into [Tommy John surgery], I was a little more worried and nervous than after I got it,” Martin said. “[Feldman] did a really good job with my rehab process, and I want to thank him for what he did. The rehab training I first got from a doctor was pretty basic and easy stuff, and he pushed me a little bit harder and gave me more intense workouts, stuff that I can be doing but most people wouldn’t be doing. He went over the top to try and help me get back to where I am.”
Anderson gives a lot of credit to Martin for the work he put in at SU.
“He had a tremendous career in the two years he played at Shenandoah,” Anderson said. “Unlimited potential.”
Martin throws a four-seam fastball that hits 98-100. After his surgery, he began working on a two-seam fastball that’s about the same speed as his four-seamer, but it has more movement and can sink. Martin also throws a sweeping pitch that combines the elements of a slider and curveball, and he’s working on a changeup.
Though Martin only pitched in relief at SU and will start out with the Padres that way, he’s discussed with the Padres a possible future as a starter as he continues to build him arm up.
Martin was glad he was able to help SU as much as he did with his bat, but he thinks he’ll do better with his pitching now that he’ll be able to focus on it.
He did add that the Padres have told him that he could try being a two-way player because of his numerous skills. Martin played second base for SU in 2021 and was a designated hitter this past year, but the Padres told him that they’d be willing to take a look at him in the outfield because of his speed.
Anderson — who recently completed his 20th year at SU — certainly believes Martin can be a position player.
“He’s one of the best athletes that I’ve ever coached,” he said. “When you evaluate the five tools that Major League Baseball looks for, he’s off the charts with his arm strength, he’s four-flat [in seconds] to first base from the right side, he hit over 20 baseballs this year that were over 105 [mph] exit velocity. He’s just an outstanding athlete that has a very high ceiling.
“If [the Padres] are patient with him on the mound and he focuses on that, he can do well. I just hope that his arm gets back to 100 percent. If it doesn’t, he’s a pretty special position player, too.”
