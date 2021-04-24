WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will close its mass vaccination center in May, the school announced on Friday.
After administering more than 65,000 COVID-19 shots since December, the university plans to return its James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center to a full-time events and athletics venue.
The last first-dose clinic at the center will be held Thursday, with a second-dose location for those vaccinated on that day to be determined by Valley Health, a statement from the university says.
Second-dose clinics at the site will continue until May 6.
“We couldn’t be more proud to be a member of this amazing partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District and to be an integral part in providing a place where people could be treated quickly, efficiently and with respect,” Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons states in the release.
The school’s decision to close the site was expected, Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said on Friday.
Citing upcoming sporting events and graduation plans happening at the school, he explained, “They need their gym back.”
Furthermore, he said the number of people showing up to area vaccination sites has been slowing down in recent weeks, making it necessary for local health officials to consider other ways of addressing the community’s needs.
“There is a plan going forward and what exactly that’s going to look like is still being decided,” Greene said.
The health district will start offering various smaller clinics to meet community demand, he said, but the need for a large vaccination site in Winchester that treats thousands of people each day has probably passed.
Nearly 34% of the district’s 240,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, with close to 23% fully vaccinated.
Though those numbers are well below the health department’s goal of 75% herd immunity, Greene said falling numbers of new daily vaccinations in recent days point to both a potential distrust for the vaccine and a lack of enthusiasm in the remaining population being vaccinated.
All Virginia residents 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine, and he said area appointments should not be as difficult to access as they were earlier this year. Furthermore, the health district is planning to offer more walk-in clinics as it did for older adults in January.
Greene said the health department is promoting three main websites for accessing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines:
• vaccineappointments.virginia.gov, which offers area locations through the local health department
The state waitlist, vaccinate.virginia.gov is still active, but Greene said that the site is “kind of fading” because offering a waitlist, at least in smaller communities, isn’t as necessary anymore.
Though Greene has noticed “a trailing off of the level of enthusiasm, the level of demand for the vaccine,” he cautioned people not to confuse the problems of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Virginia has paused in its distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of national reports of rare instances of blood clots in people who received the vaccine. However, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are made differently and have no such reports of complications.
They are “safe and effective,” Greene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.