WINCHESTER — From dragons to puppies, from portraits to landscapes — you’ll have a chance to see the world through the eyes of the young creatives who reside in the Northern Shenandoah Valley at a new exhibit.
ShenArts is celebrating National Youth Art Month by presenting its first in-person K-12 Youth Art Show since the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, featuring 144 visual art pieces representing 97 artists, will be held at Mosaic Church, 134 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall, for the public to enjoy throughout March.
An opening reception (all are welcome) is set for 2-5 p.m. March 4.
The show will feature framed art, ceramics and sculptures. ShenArts Education Director Rachel Smith says many of the artworks will be available for purchase. “I’m expecting a good number will sell because there are some exceptional pieces. It is great, affordable art,” she says.
Awards will be given at the opening reception to three artists in each of three age groups, in addition to some honorable mention awards and “best in show.” Three pieces will also be chosen to be part of the 52-piece ArtScape Banner project. ArtScape banners will go up in Old Town Winchester at the end of May and will stay up all year.
But there is more to the juried exhibition than awards. Smith notes that one of the things all artists have in common is that they face a lot of ups and downs and rejections. However, if an artist keeps creating, there is always something else on the horizon. Being able to create and share is special and important.
Smith says the creativity displayed by the children is exceptional. “The high school artists blew us (the jurors) away,” Smith says. “There are some portraits that are phenomenal. There is a painting of a building that everyone…everyone loved. With the younger group, there is one, it’s like a mosaic made with paper scraps that is a picture of a dog. The textures are just so different. It really makes it stand out!”
ShenArts is grateful to Mosaic Church for opening up its space to host the show. It is a much larger space than what the arts council has previously used, which should make for a very special event, according to Smith.
“The show is about creating and having an opportunity to share. The experience itself is going to be pretty amazing for the kids. To have your work on a wall in a big space with the support of family, friends, teachers and the community will be a memorable experience and give them a taste of what it’s like to have your art in a gallery,” Smith says.
ShenArts wants the show to highlight how art education can help young people not only express themselves, but develop skills like problem solving, observation and communication. Smith and her fellow art-lovers at ShenArts hope the in-person show inspires the artists represented to continue to create and gets others’ creative juices flowing too. The art in the show was submitted by teachers, mentors and parents. But, one of the biggest sources was through ShenArts Kids Art Club and ShenArts Teen Art Club. Those free programs started in September 2022 and have been popular with burgeoning artists.
Kids Art Club meets at Bowman Library near Stephens City on the last Tuesday of every month. It is open to kids 5-12 years old. Smith says dozens of young artists show up, sometimes 70-plus kids. Teen Art Club is for creatives who are 13 and up. That group meets at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester the second Thursday of each month. Details can be found at shenarts.org.
Smith encourages all young artists to consider getting involved and submitting their work next year if they missed this year. ShenArts will start accepting submissions for next year’s show in December.
She believes these types of shows can leave a lasting positive mark on artists. “I have been an artist all my life. I trace it back to the experience when I was young. I remember how proud I felt when my work was presented in a gallery type setting. It was such a pivotal moment that I have carried with me. I hope this show can do this for other young people.”
The gallery at Mosaic Church will be open to the public from 4-6 p.m. daily. For more information about the Youth Art Show or arts education, Smith can be reached at rachel@shenarts.org.
