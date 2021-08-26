WINCHESTER — Shentel has announced the expansion of its fiber-optic network, Glo Fiber, into Frederick County for residential and business customers.
Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber offers “next-generation” fiber-to-the-home, multi-gigabit broadband internet access. It currently serves Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, Salem, Roanoke and Lynchburg. Shentel, which is based in Edinburg, also recently entered into an agreement with Shenandoah County to partner in submitting an application for state funding for a proposed broadband project there.
Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel, said the company is already looking at expanding into the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
The Glo Fiber network in Frederick County is already under construction and will deliver service to approximately 14,000 additional homes and businesses in the areas surrounding Winchester, the town of Stephens City and areas surrounding Stephens City, Shentel officials said. Additionally, Shentel has identified at least 1,000 additional homes that previously had no internet options that Shentel will now be able to service.
Kyle said Shentel launched its first Glo Fiber neighborhoods in Frederick County earlier this year and that this phase of the build should be completed in 2022. He will be presenting more information to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors at the board's Sept. 1 meeting.
According to Kyle, Shentel determined there was a need for more broadband options in the Winchester area after a case study in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic only furthered that need, he said.
“Make no mistake about it, the trends that COVID started that we’re all still dealing with and some changes that I think are going to be permanent are a big part of this,” Kyle said. “COVID hit and you had learning from home remote school, working from home and you had homes that had multiple stakeholders of a parent working, a couple of kids trying to learn from home.”
Kyle said fiber-to-the-home technology is considered the “gold standard” in broadband. He said demand for the service has been “very good.”
“This new infrastructure, this fiber-to-the-home, is going to enable so many more things (like) a greater wave of people working from home and not having to commute into (Washington) D.C,” he said. “That’s what this technology is going to open up.”
It helped, too, that Shentel took a more focused approach on broadband following the sale of its wireless assets and operations in July.
Kyle said the sale provided financial capabilities to move “faster” and “more aggressively” on broadband initiatives like Glo Fiber and Beam, another expanded fixed wireless internet service Shentel provides.
Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed fiber internet access along with unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo Fiber pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes, the company said.
Kyle said the technology and services are easy to understand from a consumer standpoint. He added that many consumers do their research on Glo Fiber beforehand and have been appreciative of having options.
“I think consumers right now, what they were experiencing was a network that was being saturated and not working too often for their needs. When COVID hit, it just overwhelmed the existing provider in Winchester and other areas. We would knock on someone’s door or they would chase down our trucks, quite literally, when they saw the Glo Fiber trucks. They would start the conversation already knowing a lot,” Kyle said. “Part of it is just choice, and we underestimated that. Customers just want to have a choice. Our competitors do a lot of great things, but one thing we do better than anybody else is local customer service. You’re not going to get stuck on one of these robocalls. We underestimated some of the underpinnings of things that have been building for years.”
To learn more about Glo Fiber, visit glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, visit shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).
