EDINBURG — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, previously known as Shentel, unveiled a complete rebranding of Shentel Business and will now be called Glo Fiber Enterprise, the company announced.
“The new brand name and logo reinforce the company’s commitment to leveraging the latest in fiber optic technology to provide powerful, accessible enterprise-level data and voice services to growing communities throughout the region,” a company news release said.
Glo Fiber Enterprise is still powered by Shentel and will still include a dedicated Network Operations Center, the company said.
The company has adopted a new logo and has changed the enterprise business web address to www.GloFiberEnterprise.com. Additional updates regarding rebranding will be provided to business partners in the coming weeks.
“The rebrand comes at a time when there is a major focus on fiber networks and the benefits associated with fiber,” Craig Venable, vice president of commercial sales at Shentel, said in the release. “Glo Fiber Enterprise captures our larger focus and reflects our company’s accelerating growth in the market.”
The rebranding, according to the company, was fueled by the growth of Glo Fiber residential services over the past two years and the “desire to align the company’s fiber products under one brand umbrella.”
Glo Fiber Enterprise offers custom solutions for dedicated internet up to 100 Gbps, business voice solutions (SIP, PRI, Hosted Services), managed network services, dark fiber and colocation — all backed by industry-leading service level agreements. Using Shentel’s 7,000-plus fiber route miles, both enterprise and residential services are positioned for growth in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
To learn more about Glo Fiber Enterprise, visit www.glofiberenterprise.com. For more information about Shentel, visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).
