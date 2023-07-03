NEW MARKET — Shenvalee Golf Resort has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. It is considered one of the Shenandoah Valley’s earlier premier golf resorts.
Katie Walthall, marketing director for the property, said it was an honor to receive the recognition, especially since the resort will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026.
“Our upcoming anniversary really was the driving force for the recognition,” Walthall said. “Lots of people, not only in Shenandoah County or [the] Shenandoah Valley — but golf groups from as far as New York, Canada and down the East Coast — come here to play golf and have been coming for a really long time. People know the name, they know the golf course. Everybody’s a little bit proud of that.”
The 145-acre property, which sits off U.S. 11, consists of a golf course, lodge/ clubhouse, motel and other buildings that were constructed between 1926 to 1972. The property was the brainchild of businessman Roland G. Hill, who thought the Shenandoah Valley needed a resort-style destination to provide recreational opportunities. After the purchase of the land in 1926, Hill transferred it to Shenandoah Valley Estates, the named developer at the time. Hill, its president, hired a team to oversee the resort's construction.
Walthall said that sites must be 50 years or older to be considered for recognition by the state. A 50-page registration form, compiled by Shenvalee staff, goes into great detail highlighting not only Shenvalee’s history, but topography, geographical data and also includes a photo log with information she and a consultant out of Lynchburg gathered from local newspaper clippings.
The golf course, Walthall said, consists of two parts — the Olde Course, which is the original course that visitors can see from the front of the property and the back nine, which was added in 1960-61. What started out as nine holes, quickly became 18 and now consists of 27 holes.
“[Shenvalee Lodge], the main building, was used to host functions, events, dinner and things like that, which they did. It was originally a farmhouse that was extended and the facade was changed, but part of that foundation still exists in the cellar area," she said.
The interior of Shenvalee Lodge has historic wood floors, while most of the doorways retain their original or early panels as well as their Art Deco bronze door knobs. Other notable details include a painting based on a photo of Bobby Jones, the golf pro who played at the course in 1927, and a kitchen that features finishes and equipment that dates to different periods in the lodge's history, including early crockery shelves.
Also included in the recognition were the Poolside Motel and Golfside Motel both built in the 1960s.
Today Shenvalee is still considered a pristine location and draws golfers, families and even those driving down Old Valley Pike for a fun day in the Valley.
“We see people coming from the beach, wanting to leave to get to the mountains," she said. "We’ve seen a lot more of that traffic recently. But we also get off-the-road guests, so not just people playing golf.”
The Virginia Landmarks Register is a list of historical and culturally significant properties in the Commonwealth that incluedes buildings, sites, districts and objects that have been recognized for their noteworthy significance in the state's history, architecture, archaeology and culture.
Ten other landmarks across Virginia also made the latest list including Charlottesville's downtown pedestrian mall, Eyreville estate on the Eastern Shore and the Dante Downtown Historic District, a company coal town.
