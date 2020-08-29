BERRYVILLE — A Shepherdstown, West Virginia, woman died Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Clarke County.
Mary J. Stanley, 74, was transported to INOVA Hospital with life-threatening injuries to which she later succumbed, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Coffee said Stanley was driving south in a 2010 Toyota Prius in the 6900 block of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) about 10 a.m. when her car ran off the right side of the road, struck several mailboxes, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided with a northbound 2021 International tractor-trailer.
The driver of the International, a 70-year-old male from Kearneysville, West Virginia, was uninjured in the crash, Coffey said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, he said.
Trooper A. Pike is continuing to investigate the accident.
Friday’s crash was near the site of the Aug. 12 accident site where a pedestrian was struck and killed as she ran across Lord Fairfax Highway to get in line at Trip’s Auto Sales to renew her vehicle registration.
Very unfortunate...
Not sure if anyone else notices lately but, observing so many drivers who don't signal, drive erratically, or can't stop staring at their phone, I'm surprised there aren't even more serious accidents in the local area. Watched a woman driving a few weeks ago who had two small children in the back. She was 1. holding an ice cream cone in one hand, 2. a cigarette AND her phone in the other. [scared]
