Sherando’s performance last Friday night couldn’t have been more satisfying, but there’s no danger of complacency this Friday.
In a rivalry they’ve owned historically, the Warriors ended a two-game losing streak against James Wood with a resounding 54-8 win over their Frederick County rivals at Kelican Stadium.
This week, the Warriors take to the road for a 7 p.m. game against another opponent they’ve owned historically in Jefferson (W.Va.), but not in 2021. Last year. the Cougars snapped a 13-game losing streak to Sherando with a 41-14 victory. Jefferson is coming off a 27-22 win against Millbrook.
“They’re a good football team, and they’ve got a lot of speed on the perimeter,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “They’ve got a lot of skill guys back and are doing very similar things. They’re very sound and they throw the ball well when they throw it, and the running back (Evan Tewell) gets downhill, he’s got some speed, and he can go.”
Tewell rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Sherando last year, and is coming off a 16-carry, 65-yard performance against Millbrook. Wide receiver Spencer Powell had 164 yards and two TDs receiving against the Warriors last year and had a leaping eight-yard TD catch against the Pioneers that wound up providing the decisive points. Each player had double-digit TDs for the season in 2021, with Tewell rushing for 1,095 yards and Powell picking up 867 receiving yards.
Jefferson has a different quarterback this year in Quintin Goins, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 189 yards and two TDs and had a 12-yard rushing TD.
Though limiting Jefferson’s skill position players will be important, Smith believes how the Warriors play on the lines will define the game.
“They’ve done a great job all camp, and they did a great job on Friday,” Smith said. “They’re continuing to work and get better throughout this week. I expect those guys to perform well again this Friday.”
Smith was pleased with how Sherando played up front on both offense and defense last week, with the Warriors rushing for 310 yards on 42 carries (a 7.4 average). Sherando’s offense was led last week by quarterback Micah Carlson (6 of 9 for 124 yards and three TDs; eight carries for 63 yards), running back Jason Foster (12 carries for 133 yards and one TD), and wide receiver Jacob Manuel (three catches for 65 yards and two TDs).
Sherando also held James Wood to just 91 rushing yards on the 34 plays that didn’t involve the Colonels’ two major losses on punt attempts and the 72-yard run by Isaiah Ralls that set up the Colonels’ only TD.
One of the issues for Sherando in last year’s loss was third down play on defense. The Cougars converted nine of their 10 opportunities. Sherando is coming off a performance against James Wood in which the Colonels went 7-for-23 on third and fourth down conversions, including 3 of 15 on third down.
“You have to get off the field on third down,” Smith said. “Obviously, you want to get teams into a one-dimensional look, which makes things a little bit easier for you on [defense]. We just have to manage our calls really well on first and second so we get ourselves in a good position on third down and get off the field.”
Sherando’s defense is led by linebacker Josh Metz (nine tackles against James Wood) and defensive linemen Kaleb Nowlin (seven tackles and 2.5 for a loss, including a strip sack) and Trey Kremer (four tackles, two for a loss, and a fumble recovery).
Smith feels special teams could also play a big factor. Gavyn Blye had two rushing touchdowns against James Wood, but he also set up Sherando’s first TD with a 29-yard kickoff return and had a 54-yard kickoff return after the Colonels’ TD.
“They’ve got some really good players in the return game, as do we,” Smith said. “Gavyn and AJ [Santiago] are dangerous guys back there. Anytime the ball is kicked, they’ll have an opportunity to do something with it. In addition to that, I think that [kickoff return] unit does a good job blocking.
“Conversely on the flip side, we have to do a good job on our kick cover team. Noah Smith did a good job kicking for us against James Wood, and we’re going to need his leg again this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.