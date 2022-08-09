Sherando is requesting to be placed in Virginia High School League’s Class 4, Region D and not in Class 5, Region D for the four-year alignment cycle beginning in 2023.
Sherando’s appeal is one of 37 made by schools throughout the state that the VHSL released on Tuesday. The VHSL issued its Alignment Committee recommendations on July 30 for 2023-24 through 2026-27 and placed Sherando in Class 5, Region D. Appeals were due on Monday.
In a phone interview on Tuesday night, Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said the school doesn’t currently have a specific basis for an appeal. Sherando made the appeal to give itself more time to explore any potential options it might have for remaining in Class 4.
“We were under a one-week deadline to get a appeal filed,” Barbe said. “We have filed our appeal while we continue to look at where we stand and what our options really are.”
Basically, Sherando took the same first step that it did in 2016 to remain in Class 4 after initially being placed in Class 5 for the alignment cycle that began in 2017. Sherando initially did not have a specific basis for an appeal that year.
In that situation, it was initially announced that Sherando’s average daily membership (ADM) school enrollment number was 1,533 — seven higher than the cutoff of 1,526 required to remain in Class 4. But an investigation by the school and Frederick County Public Schools revealed that Sherando’s ADM should have been 1,522. After making a presentation to the VHSL, Sherando remained in Class 4.
The VHSL uses ADM figures to group schools by enrollment from largest (Class 6) to smallest (Class 1). The 2023-27 plan has Classes 2 through 6 with 53 schools each and Class 1 with 52. Sherando is listed as the second-smallest Class 5 school with an ADM of 1,215. Potomac Falls (1,205) is the smallest in Class 5 and Matoaca (1,204) is the largest in Class 4.
The deadline to submit an opposition to an appeal is Aug. 15. On Aug. 23, the Appeals Committee will meet to hear appeals and recommend the final alignment plan to the Executive Committee for 2023-27. The five-person Appeals Committee shall render its decision in response to the appeal and shall inform the appellant school within 30 days.
The Warriors are still in the Northwestern District in the proposed VHSL plan for 2023. Handley, James Wood and Millbrook are also in the Northwestern District but have been placed in 14-school Region 4D in the VHSL plan. Sherando would like to be part of the region that would also include Amherst, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, E.C. Glass, George Washington, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Liberty (Bealeton), Monticello, Orange County and Salem.
No matter what classification Sherando is placed in, the Warriors would not be required to play the schools in its region until the region level of the postseason.
“In a perfect world, we’d like to stay with James Wood, and Millbrook, and Handley, and the other Northwestern District schools,” Barbe said. “We’ll evaluate over the next two weeks whether we have a real reason to step forward [with our appeal].
“We’re taking a look at everything. We’re just taking a look at where we fit, what’s the best thing for our kids and our community within the rules of the Virginia High School League.”
