LEESBURG — Both the Sherando and Riverside had their fair share of mistakes Friday night, but one team was a heck of a lot more opportunistic.
Following a missed assignment early in the game that led to a interception return for a touchdown that put Sherando down 14-3, the Warriors stormed back with 29 unanswered points and picked up a huge non-district road victory over Class 5 Riverside 39-21 on a rain-filled Friday night.
Gavyn Blye (110 yards on 17 carries, five catches for 61 yards) scored four touchdowns (three rushing) for Sherando on a night where the Riverside had five turnovers and the Warriors had four. The Warriors had a 432-207 yard edge and rushed for 283 yards.
"Anytime they make mistakes or turn the ball over we have to convert that to points and I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight," Sherando coach Jake Smith said. "Unfortunately we turned the ball over a little bit tonight but I'm really proud of our defense with the way they responded in each one of those situations."
Each team's opening drive ended with a fumble. Sherando (4-2) started its second drive on the Rams 24-yard line and scored first on a 33-yard Noah Smith field goal.
Riverside (1-5) answered right back on its next possession. The Rams went right down the field 80 yards on seven plays, all runs, and took a 7-3 lead when Griffin Farmery took it in from four yards out.
Seventeen seconds later Riverside defensive back Christian Little read a Sherando screen pass perfectly, intercepted it and raced 30 yards untouched to put the Rams up 14-3 late in the first quarter.
Two big plays highlighted the Warriors next drive. The first was a 47-yard pass from Micah Carlson to Gavyn Blye, which moved Sherando to the Riverside 26. After another negative play and penalty, the Warriors faced a second-and-21 from the 38, but Jason Foster (17 carries, 97 yards) took the next handoff and busted through the line for a 35-yard run. Two Blye runs later, the Warriors cut their deficit to 14-10.
It appeared that was the way the game would remain going into half before the Rams did something completely inexplicable.
Facing a fourth-and-1 at their own 41 with 50 seconds left, the Rams called timeout and sent the offense back onto the field.
It appeared they were trying to draw the Warriors offsides, but the center snapped the ball to what appeared to be a very surprised quarterback Will Lind. The senior immediately took a knee, giving the Warriors the ball at the Riverside 39 with 47 seconds left in the half.
It took the Warriors three plays to score and take the lead for good. Carlson ran for 12 on the first play and then threw two beautiful passes. The first was a 16-yard pass to AJ Santiago (five catches, 64 yards) and the second was a 11-yard scoring pass to Blye. The kick was no good, but the Warriors had a 16-14 lead at the break.
"That was huge for us," Smith said. "It allowed us to go down and score right before the half and gain some momentum and that carried over into the second half."
The Warriors kicked off to begin the second half, and the ball deflected off a Rams returner and the Warriors recovered at the Riverside 19-yard line. Five plays later the Warriors grabbed a 23-14 lead on Blye's third score of the game, this time a two-yard run.
The Warriors would control the game from there. Of Sherando's nine second half possessions, eight of them began in Riverside territory. The Rams would not score again until there was 2:15 left and trailing 32-14 thanks to a Kaleb Nowlin sack for a safety (Nowlin had two total sacks) and a Jacob Manuel 19-yard TD run out of the Wildcat with 10:30 left when Carlson (12 of 16, 149 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 13 carries, 45 yards) was on the sideline with an injury.
"Our defense played phenomenal tonight," said Smith of the unit that also stopped two of three fourth-down plays. "This was their best game collectively. I had a feeling they were going to play well based on how we practiced."
"This is a big win for us," Smith said. "Coming over to Loudoun County, playing a 5A school, the teams they've lost to are 18-1. They've played some really good schools and they have a lot of good experience.
"I think it's good right now the way we're set up. We've gained some valuable experience and we have a little bit of momentum going back into district play. We need to finish the season strong with the district games."
The Warriors will be at Liberty next Friday. The Eagles lost 49-42 to Kettle Run on Friday night.
