Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.