STEPHENS CITY — More than five weeks after losing its Class 4 Northwestern District opener, the Sherando boys' basketball is now the only Northwestern team with one district loss.
In a matchup for first place, Sherando took the lead for good with 1:55 to go in the first quarter and went on to a resounding 76-61 win on Friday night.
The Warriors (11-4, 6-1 district) took a 37-24 lead at halftime and maintained a double-digit advantage from there in winning against Handley (7-9, 4-2) in the first contest of the season between the two teams.
Sherando fell to 0-2 overall with its loss to James Wood on Dec. 8 and was 2-3 on Dec. 17, but the Warriors have won nine of their last 10 games.
"We're playing a whole lot better since the beginning of the season," said Sherando junior guard Trey Williams (team-high 23 points). "We've just got to keep growing, playing, and just take care of business."
Sherando got the job done against the Warriors with an aggressive approach from the outset. Handley was whistled for nine fouls in the first quarter, three as a result of charges.
Three Judges picked up two fouls in the opening quarter, including Emerson Fusco (game-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers). The reigning District Player of the Year sat for the remainder of the first quarter with two fouls after being called for his second charge with 3:01 left and the score tied 7-7.
Sherando led 14-9 after one quarter (the Warriors forced seven turnovers) and took a 27-16 lead halfway through the second quarter, with Handley forwards Breylon Miller and Isaiah Lavette each picking up their third fouls by that time.
The three-point play that put Sherando up 27-16 showcased its desire, ball movement and ability to finish. Caleb Bowers leaped near the right sideline to save the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Williams. He threw it back in on a couple of bounces toward the top of the 3-point arc to Williams, who fired a perfect pass inside to Kellen Tyson. The senior laid the ball in as he was fouled and sank the free throw with 4:10 left in the second quarter.
Sherando excelled from close range due to the efforts of the Tyson brothers Kellen (15 points) and Drew (season-high 13 points) and Lazare Adingono (10 points) as well as Williams penetrating to the hoop off the dribble, and the Warriors also took advantage of transition opportunities. They made 14 of 20 free throws (70 percent) for the game and 24 of 43 field goal attempts (55.8 percent) over the last three quarters.
"We were fired up and came out aggressive," Williams said. "We were playing our game, and we just kept working. We were feeding off energy."
Sherando coach Garland Williams said he liked what he saw from his team.
"Each game we're getting better," he said. "As a coach, you see situations where you want to perform perfectly, but it doesn't. But for the most part, we're executing things that we're practicing on.
"Guys are going hard, and that's the main thing for us. That's all you can ask."
Handley played hard, just not in the manner it wanted to. Judges coach Zach Harrell-Zook said the team's foul trouble changed its approach significantly. Sherando was shooting one-and-ones with 2:19 left in the first quarter and reached the double bonus with 6:30 left in the first half.
"We had to adapt on the fly," Harrell-Zook said. "We can't pressure anymore [when we're in foul trouble that early]. We can't do what we do best against them. We had to go to a 2-3 zone, they hit a couple 3's, and they go on a run [in the second quarter].
"The game mostly had to be played in the half court against man [defense], and if you know anything about them, that's how they win games. They execute against man in the half court. We wanted to make a full-court game. We wanted to make it a track meet, because they only play eight guys [consistently]."
The Judges actually wound up shooting the same amount of free throws as Sherando (16) in the first half by shooting 14 free throws in the second quarter, but the Warriors made 11 to Handley's 9 in the first half. The Judges made 13 of 22 for the game.
Gavyn Blye made a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the second quarter to make it 30-16, and Trey Williams hit a 3 to make it 35-22 with 1:39 left.
In the second half, Sherando responded every time it needed to in order to keep Handley at bay.
A Brian Trammel 3-pointer and a Jaevon Brisco free throw cut Handley's deficit to 49-39 with 2:21 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Judges would get. Trey Williams grabbed a rebound and hit Adingono with a long pass into the front court that Adingono finished with a layup to kick off a 17-6 run that made it 66-45 with 4:48 left. Williams closed the run with a driving layup.
Fusco made three 3-pointers over the remainder of the game, but the Judges would not get closer than 15 points.
Fifteen points is pretty typical of what the 6-foot-4 Kellen Tyson delivers each time he takes the floor, and Sherando would love it if the 6-4 Drew can provide similar numbers. Drew averaged 4.8 points through Sherando's first 10 games but Friday was his second double-digit point total of the week after scoring 12 vs. Warren County on Monday.
"I wanted to show how strong I am, and I wanted to see if I could score," said Drew Tyson, who made two field goals in the first, second and fourth quarters and drew several fouls during the game. "Once I started scoring, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to try and see if they can stop me,' and I kept going.
"I traveled once, but my footwork was definitely good tonight. And then my touch on the glass was good."
Amari Brown (eight points) and Kaplan Ambrose (seven) also led Handley.
Both teams are next in action on Tuesday at home in district games. The Judges host Fauquier and the Warriors host Kettle Run.
