STRASBURG — Sherando used a big third-period run to pull away from Strasburg on Friday night for a 59-40 win in the boys’ basketball Purple Bracket championship game of the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Sherando started off strong, scoring the first seven points of the contest, and led 14-5 with 1:20 left in the opening period. They held a 26-13 halftime lead and led the entire game.
However, Strasburg came out with a surge to start the second half. The Rams went on an 11-0 run, which bridged the second and third periods. A conventional three-point play by Strasburg’s Ryan Roller cut the lead to 26-22 with 4:55 left in the third period.
“We saw a situation where we came out in the second half a little flat, and we were like ‘What’s going on here?’” Sherando boys’ basketball coach Garland Williams said. “I was hoping they would work it out, but when it got to four I’m like, hey, let’s take a timeout and regroup. And we had a little stretch there where we went six, seven possessions where it’s just a jump shot, bad pass, jump shot. So we took a timeout to see if we could get something going — and that did work out for us.”
The Warriors were able to use their defense to pull away. Sherando caused four Strasburg turnovers in the final four minutes of the third period and capitalized with transition baskets. Sherando went on a 16-4 run to end the third period for a 42-26 lead.
Sherando guard Gavyn Blye had back-to-back conventional three-point plays to lead Sherando’s surge.
“Give credit to our guards,” Williams said. “They did a little bit better job in the second half of putting pressure on their guards and turning loose balls into layups. (Jacob Brown), Gavyn and Trey [Williams] — they did a good job out there in our trapping defense we had and turned into some layups. They did help us to get a little run and that was a good thing.”
Strasburg (4-2) was led by Walker Conrad with 18 points. Strasburg senior Ryan Roller had six points.
The Warriors (6-3) were led by Trey Williams with 15 points. Kellen Tyson had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Blye and Lazare Adingono had eight points each for Sherando.
Garland Williams said it was beneficial for his squad to play in the tournament during the Christmas break and get them ready for the rest of the season.
“It’s good to continue to play, because [this upcoming] week we have three games, and two of them are league games,” Williams said. “And so it’s good to continue to play and continue what good momentum we have now, and hopefully we’ll be ready for league play.”
Sherando’s Tyson and Trey Williams were each named to the First Team Purple Bracket All-Tournament team, while teammate Adingono was a Second Team pick.
