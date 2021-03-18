WINCHESTER — Athletes remember the moments from their last high school competition forever.
And when you’re a wrestler, the shorter the physical moments last, the better.
“That was my goal,” said Sherando senior 195-pounder Saxton Garver when asked if he wanted to cap his high school wrestling career with a pin on Wednesday at Casey Gymnasium. “I wanted to go out there and get one last win, one last pin. That’s what I did. I ended on a high note.”
Garver had the honor of winning the quickest contested varsity match, needing just 29 seconds to record his fall.
In an ideal world, Sherando and Millbrook wrestlers would have ended their season in a postseason tournament rather than in a dual at Millbrook on Wednesday, which featured 11 pins in a 51-30 Sherando victory.
But the wrestlers and coaches interviewed on Wednesday were happy to get whatever mat time they could in a season that was delayed until March due to COVID-19 concerns.
It hasn’t been an easy season. Last Friday, it was determined that West Virginia schools could no longer wrestle Frederick County schools because they were competing after the Virginia High School League season and were considered to be club teams by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. (WVSSAC schools can’t compete against club teams.) That same night, James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner learned of a health concern that resulted in the cancellation of Saturday’s Frederick County tri-competition at James Wood.
But there was plenty of joy to be found Wednesday as wrestlers sat in the bleachers and cheered on their teammates through a total of 21 matches. In addition to the 12 matches that took place during the varsity competition (the Pioneers had to forfeit two weight classes), nine exhibition matches were held in order to provide those who didn’t get to compete in the varsity match a chance to wrestle as well.
Senior 220-pounder Jack Winans — one of five Pioneers who won by fall in the varsity match — didn’t get to finish his junior season due to injury after qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore.
“I’m just glad to wrestle,” Winans said. “One match, three matches, 20-plus for the normal season. I’m just glad I could step back on the mat and wrestle my senior year.”
“Any live action, we’ll take it,” said Garver, one of six winners by fall for Sherando. “You finally get to use what you practice all the time, so it’s good to get out and compete. We only have four matches, but it’s definitely better than nothing.”
Each team’s coach said they were impressed with how their quads approached and handled the short season.
Each team only has two seniors — Garver and heavyweight Frank Ortiz-Lopez for Sherando and Winans and heavyweight Shoaib Zomani for Millbrook — so plenty of wrestlers got some much-needed time to develop and interact with each other.
“We still have a good core group coming back,” Warriors coach Brian Kibler said. “So obviously getting them together and on the mat was never a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination. It’s definitely not the way anyone would have drawn it up, getting the four matches, but that just kind of is what it is. None of those things were really in our control. We just did what we were able to do and had a little bit of fun doing it. It was good to get the kids back together.”
Millbrook coach Jeff Holmes said it’s been a challenging year, but his wrestlers made the most of it.
“I just have a great group of boys,” Holmes said. “They train hard, they get along well. Everybody was safe. We got an opportunity. You feel blessed. Maybe it’s not what we were hoping for. At least it was something, and we tried to make the best of it.”
On Wednesday night, a wrestler’s best effort usually produced a fall. After Devin Hardy opened the match with a 5-2 decision at 126 pounds for Sherando, it was a complete pin party for the remainder of the match.
Millbrook took a brief lead on Matthew Topham’s pin at 132 pounds in 2:33, but Sherando won the next four matches by fall to take a 27-6 lead that would not be challenged.
Fittingly, that successful run was started by sophomore Keagan Judd, who won in 1:51 at 138 pounds. A year ago, Judd captured the 113-pound Class 4 state title to become the first wrestler in Sherando history to win a state title. At 5 feet, 10 inches tall, Judd is now seven inches and 25 pounds heavier than he was last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic took away Judd’s opportunity to become the first four-time state champion in Frederick County or Winchester history. While that was understandably disappointing for him, he’s glad he was able to spend some time with his teammates this year during his journey to be the best he can be. Judd is going to a college showcase in Iowa next week, and in April he’s going to Oklahoma for the Reno Worlds.
“Working with my teammates and grinding with them every single day is a better accomplishment than winning four [state titles],” Judd said.
Judd’s pin was followed by falls from Michael Gause at 145 (1:41); Brogan Teter at 152 (2:24) and Brandon Blair at 160 (2:33). Millbrook’s Cesar Chavez followed with a pin at 170 to make it 27-12, then Sherando’s Storm Miller got a forfeit win to make it 33-12. That set the stage for Garver to make it 39-12 against Millbrook’s Dylan Baker.
“He was just laying there flat, so I just got the wrist, then the half [Nelson], got pretty tight,” Garver said. “It was over pretty quickly.”
Garver said the last four years went by pretty quickly, but they meant a lot to him. “The bonds I’ve created with my teammates and coaches are special, and I’ll definitely miss it,” Garver said.
Winans didn’t take much longer than Garver to get off the mat, pinning Aydan Willis in 41 seconds after locking up Willis’ head with his arms on the edge of the mat.
“Last year I hit that move for a pin as well,” Winans said. “I was in the same position, so I thought I’d go for it. I listened to coach when he said grab the head and pull, and I heard the ref smack the mat.”
Winans said he appreciated the chance to wrestle for Millbrook. On Wednesday, he had an in-person audience to watch him. For Senior Night, Millbrook allowed wrestlers to have their parents and siblings who live within the same house sit in the bleachers.
“I’m thankful I went to states my sophomore year,” Winans said. “I wish I could have gone back, but everything happens for a reason. I’m thankful for all of my career.”
Holmes said he’ll miss Winans and Zomani, who was able to compete in the exhibition session.
“They’re just great boys,” Holmes said. “I’m honored and privileged coaching them. My heart breaks for both of them in terms of their senior year and what it kind of amounted to. I think Jack could have done well at states, but he’s very resilient and a happy-go-lucky kid that sees the positive in everything. When you’ve got kids like that, you can’t be too upset.
“Both of those kids will live forever in my heart. I have no doubt that Jack and Shoaib are going to be great with whatever they choose to do in the future.”
Other winners on Wednesday were Sherando’s Tyler McDonald at 113 (forfeit) and Tyler Koerner at 120 (fall in 2:46). Millbrook also picked up pins from Landon Anderson at 285 (1:52) and Elliott Rivera at 106 (3:46).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.