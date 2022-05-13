STEPHENS CITY — Add another memorable chapter to the Sherando-Handley girls' tennis rivalry.
After four hours and 45 minutes of twists, turns, ups, downs, and momentum swings, senior Lea Blevins' service winner at No. 2 doubles finally put an end to an intense battle and gave the top-seeded Warriors a 5-3 win for their third straight Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship.
Third-seeded Handley was on the verge of sending Thursday's match well past the five-hour mark after winning at No. 1 doubles in three sets, taking a 4-0 lead in the second set tiebreak at No. 2 doubles after losing the first set 6-0, and sending No. 3 doubles to a third set by winning a second-set tiebreak, all in a span of about three minutes.
But the Warriors never quit showing their grit, and Blevins' service winner capped a run of seven straight points for her and junior doubles partner Emmy Woolever in a clinching 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) victory.
Both teams will advance to the Region 4C semifinals on May 26. Sherando (18-0) will host the Dulles District No. 2 seed and Handley (11-7) will travel to the Dulles District No. 1 seed.
"I'm just happy that even when they were down, they battled back and found a way to come through," said Sherando coach Trevor Johnson after the team posed for pictures with the championship trophy and huddled for a final breakdown and team chant. "Handley played really well. They did."
On a day that saw Sherando sophomore Jeana Costello win a 15-13 third set tiebreak at No. 5 singles to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead heading into doubles, Sherando just refused to lose.
"It's just so nice to see our hard work play out," said Blevins, one of two Sherando players (Woolever was the other) to win two matches on Thursday. "We worked hard. That's all I've got to say. It was our whole team."
As evidenced by the state of the match shortly after 8 p.m., the doubles competition was pretty wild. But you can make the case that the singles competition was even wilder. Out of the six matches, there was only one repeat winner in singles from the last time these two teams met (Sherando's 5-4 win on April 22), and three of the matches went to three sets.
Junior Morgan Sutphin got the Warriors on the board first with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 over Handley senior Anne Marie Larsen in 53 minutes. On April 22, it was Larsen who emerged with an 8-5 win over Sutphin.
"Morgan, if she's on, she's a very good player, and can just really control the points," Johnson said. "And today, she did a really good job of doing that. That was one of the better matches she's played. Now's the time you want to peak. And Morgan did."
Woolever — Sherando's only undefeated player in singles — followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles to make her the only repeat singles winner from the April 22 match to make it 2-0.
Senior Peyton Jones picked up Handley's first team point with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 6 singles in 85 minutes. Jones — who did not play in the April 22 match — won the last three points of the tiebreak against Sherando senior Virani Bhagat, who won her match against Handley on April 22.
Handley squared the match 2-2 with junior Sarina Parikh's 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1) win at No. 1 over Sherando junior Michaela Koch, who is in her first year with the Warriors after moving from Italy. In their only previous matchup this season, Koch beat Parikh 8-5 on April 22.
"I had nothing to lose and I really wanted to win," Parikh said. "I put it all out on the court."
Four minutes later, another April 22 loss was avenged. Blevins defeated Handley junior Grace Meehan 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles after falling 8-5 in the previous meeting.
Blevins said she didn't get down on herself after losing the first set, because she prides herself on doing well under pressure.
The intensity was heightened midway through the second set when line judges were brought in after Handley disagreed with some of Blevins' calls. It was initially upsetting for Blevins, but it wasn't enough to throw off her game.
Blevins said she changed her tactics in the second set based on a suggestion from assistant coach Jason Robertson. Blevins said Meehan adjusted to her new approach in the third, taking a 4-3 lead. But Blevins won the last three games by mixing up her game as much as possible.
"I think switching back and forth between two different play styles messed her up a little bit," Blevins said. "[In the third set], I think it stopped being a physical game. Of course, you start to get tired after playing for so long. But after that 10-minute break before the third set, then it's a fully mental game at that point, especially because it's so close going back and forth."
To pull out the 108-minute match couldn't have felt better for Blevins, who pointed out she cried a bit as a result of the emotionally charged moments leading up to the addition of line judges in the second set.
"Very good," said Blevins with a laugh when asked about how she felt after winning that match. "I was about to start crying again, because it was just tears of joy."
Johnson said Blevins is a battler and a fighter.
"She felt today that if she just kept the ball in play, it would wear on Grace," Johnson said.
All eyes then turned to Court 5 for the match between Costello and Handley's Page Brubaker. The Judges' junior won the April 22 match 8-2 between the duo, but Costello put the pressure on Brubaker immediately by winning the first set 6-3.
Costello felt she moved better and put herself in better positions to return Brubaker's angled shots than she did on April 22, and put more thought into where she was placing her own shots.
Brubaker responded by winning the second set 6-3 though, then forced the third set tiebreak by holding serve after one deuce. Brubaker jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak.
Costello said it was stressful having everyone watching her match. At one point, she loudly addressed people in the crowd who thought she was calling a Brubaker shot out, explaining to everyone in attendance that it was a close call, she changed her mind, and that she had the best vantage point.
Costello might have been emotional in that moment, but her play was composed and clutch.
"I had a lot of anxiety, but my teammates helped me by cheering," Costello said.
Costello saved five match points — the first coming at 5-6 after the duo lost track of the score and had to huddle together with an official — and Brubaker saved three. Costello finally ended the match after two hours and 38 minutes when she lofted a backhand that went over Brubaker's head and inside the baseline to make it 15-13.
"It just felt good to help the team by winning, since I lost to her before," Costello said.
"Incredible," Johnson said. "Jeana did what Jeana does. She just battles. You don't think she's really moving, but she's deceptive and keeps the ball in play a lot. She did a nice job. It was nerve-wracking in that tiebreak, but it was exciting."
Johnson's nerves were then put to the test again in doubles. It looked like Blevins and Woolever were on their way to a comfortable win at No. 2 doubles after taking the first set 6-0, but the second set against Larsen and Brubaker turned into a back-and-forth affair.
Sherando had a chance to close out the match with Blevins serving and the score 5-4, but the Judges won four straight points after a Blevins ace to make it 5-5.
After that, Parikh and Meehan won 6-0, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles against Koch and Sutphin, taking the last three games to make the team score 4-3. There was also a battle going on at No. 3 doubles, as Handley's Jones and Sophia McAllister won the second set tiebreak 7-2 after losing the first set 6-4 to Bhagat and Kendall Clark.
Down 4-0 in her team's own tiebreak, Blevins said she still felt confident. "I never think it's over until it's actually over," Blevins said.
Blevins had volley winners at 2-4 and 5-4, then she closed it out with a serve that the Judges could barely touch.
"We had to get out of own heads," said Woolever of pulling out the second set, noting that Thursday's crowd was particularly large, especially since the Handley-Millbrook boys' match ended early. "You look at the crowd, and you're like, 'Whoa, that's a lot of people today,' or, 'Look, I know that person.' But [Blevins and I] trust each other a lot, and we know if we get down, we're coming to come back."
The two players embraced after the final point, and the rest of the team quickly followed.
"I'm extremely excited to win," Woolever said. "This is insane."
Though it was a tough loss for the Judges, they couldn't have asked for a better effort.
"I'm proud of all us," Parikh said. "I think we all played really well."
Handley coach Martha Johnson said she felt the Judges were boosted significantly by beating Millbrook in a marathon on Tuesday after being swept by the Pioneers in the regular season, and they felt they could challenge Sherando after battling the Warriors hard in the regular season.
"I think the girls have really bonded in this postseason run with our practices, and they're all just peaking at the right time," Johnson said. "We had a lot of energy from top to bottom with our players today. I think we made [Sherando] scared today."
