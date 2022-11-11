STEPHENS CITY — Over the years, fans of the Sherando football team have occasionally been able to watch fireworks burst in the sky in the direction of Sherando Park during home games.
On Thursday night, Warrior fans got all the fireworks they can handle right on the Arrowhead Stadium grass as Sherando produced explosive play after explosive play.
Loudoun Valley ran 80 plays to the Warriors' 29 in Thursday's Region 4C quarterfinal game and possessed the ball for more than 36 of the game's 48 minutes.
But Sherando made the most of its opportunities on special teams and offense, and the Warriors had three interceptions and a goal-line stand on defense to defeat the Vikings 40-23 and pick up their first playoff win since 2018.
Sherando (7-4) will take on the winner of Saturday's Handley-Loudoun County game in next week's Region 4C semifinals.
Warriors sophomore quarterback Micah Carlson completed 6 of 9 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 141 yards and two TDs, AJ Santiago had two catches for 107 yards and a 94-yard kickoff return TD, and Gavyn Blye scored two TDs (one a nine-yard reception to close the first half scoring) in a game that Sherando never trailed in.
The Vikings (6-5) cut their deficit to 28-23 with 6:28 left, but Carlson had a 61-yard TD run on the first play after the ensuing kickoff and later added a 63-yard TD run.
The two teams each had 335 yards until Carlson took a knee on the game's final snap, but the teams gained their yards in different ways.
Six of Sherando's 29 plays went for at least 20 yards, and three of the 23 that didn't went for touchdowns. And Santiago's kickoff return TD gave the Warriors a lead it never relinquished at 14-8 with 8:02 left in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Loudoun Valley only had two of its 80 plays go for more than 20 yards, with the longest 31 yards. Star quarterback Ashi Bertaut-Strange wasn't part of either of those two plays. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 115 yards and had the three picks. Bertaut-Strange had been averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground but had only 43 yards on 17 carries (he was sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards).
It all added up to a much different feeling than the one the Warriors had last week. Sherando had a chance to win the Class 4 Northwestern District title but lost 47-20 to Kettle Run.
"We brought each other up and we were all positive toward each other," Carlson said. "Nobody brought each other down at all. Playing together is the real reason why we won."
The Warriors definitely needed to come together as a team in a game that was much tougher to win than the final 17-point margin suggests. Penalties and other mistakes easily could have derailed Sherando, but the Warriors wouldn't be denied on Thursday.
"Last year we got in the playoffs, and we didn't perform well," said Sherando coach Jake Smith, referencing last year's 41-13 defeat to Dulles top seed Broad Run in the Region 4C quarterfinals. "That was something we talked about in the offseason, trying to get back to that point, and having the opportunity to compete in the playoffs again.
"[The players] took a great approach to the week and had a great week of practice, and they came out tonight and played very hard and executed our game plan, and we ended up on the winning side of things."
Santiago's explosiveness was the biggest story early on.
He set up Sherando's first TD by catching a pass in the left flat before proceeding to cut toward the middle and maneuver his way through traffic. After avoiding some tackle attempts he took it 74 yards to the Loudoun Valley 1. Blye ran the ball in on the next play and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
Loudoun Valley answered with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that initially looked like it would end with a 26-yard field goal make. But a roughing the kicker penalty moved the ball from the 9-yard line inside the 5, and running back Riley Kotch (16 carries, 102 yards, six catches, 44 yards) scored on the next pay and ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game 8-8 with 8:17 left in the second quarter.
The ensuing kickoff initially looked like a disaster. The ball bounced pass Santiago on Sherando's left side and rolled toward the goal line. He picked it up at the 6, and with his back to Loudoun Valley he retreated to the 4.
"I thought it was going to come straight to me [when it hit the ground]," Santiago said. "When I picked it up, I heard a lot of screaming. I turned around, saw the guys in front of me, and made one cut. Luckily, I had some great blockers out there blocking for me."
Santiago flew through the Vikings coverage with no problem once he found a seam to make it 14-8.
Santiago would then make another huge play in the third quarter with the Warriors up 22-16.
After Jacob Manuel made an interception on a throw into double coverage at the Sherando 24-yard line with 6:13 left in the period, the Warriors faced a third-and-10 and were one play away from their second straight three-and-out to start the second half.
Carlson threw a deep pass over the middle that for split second looked like it might be too deep. But Santiago made a beautiful diving catch on a post pattern while running left to right for a 31-yard gain to the Vikings 45, inspiring impressed noises from the crowd and the Warrior sideline.
"I thought for sure I had overthrown him," Carlson said. "He never ceases to get my back."
What made the catch so big was that Sherando capitalized on the catch. Four plays later, Manuel scored from three yards out on a direct snap to make it 28-16 with 3:59 left in the quarter.
The final offensive fireworks were provided by Carlson.
Loudoun Valley cut its deficit to 28-23 as result of a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took six minutes and 13 seconds, with Brendan Hartley (16 carries, 78 yards, two TDs) picking up the last three yards.
A quick Viking defensive stop might have made a huge impact on the game, but the Warriors didn't let it happen. After faking a handoff to Jason Foster (13 carries, 40 yards), Carlson burst through a huge seam on the right side for a 61-yard TD to make it 34-23.
He would then add another TD on a similar play to close out the scoring with 2:42 left, starting up the middle and breaking out of traffic and into the clear on that TD.
"They were designed QB runs," Carlson said. "I just saw a hole and I took it. First time, I got a little lucky. Second time, I had to make a few people miss."
Seven plays later, the Warriors defense forced a turnover on downs at the Vikings 43 to officially put Loudoun Valley away.
It was a gritty effort from Sherando's defense, to say the least. And they came up big pretty much every time it needed to.
The Warriors fumbled the ball on their first play from scrimmage at their own 29, but Sherando forced a turnover on downs at the 28.
Down 22-8, Loudoun Valley went on a 15-play, 68-yard drive that was helped by roughing the passer and pass interference penalties. But on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the last play of the first half, Sherando forced Bertaut-Strange to bounce outside to the right after he initially tried to run up the middle, then stretched him to the sideline before tacking him for no gain.
With the score 34-23 and the Vikings having fourth-and-4 from the 20, Sherando got some pressure on Bertaut-Strange, and Jake Dann (10 tackles, four solo) was there to intercept a pass over the middle inside the 10.
The Warriors got contributions from all over on defense. Senior linebacker Josh Metz — who did not make the Class 4 All-Northwestern District team despite having 98 tackles (22 for a loss) and six sacks during the regular season — had 17 tackles (eight solo, one for a loss). James Walters had 14 tackles (two solo), defensive tackle Charlie Clawson had 13 (three solo, two for a loss), Breiden Lowery had 12 (three solo, 2.5 for a loss, one sack), Tucker LaFever had an interception, and Kaleb Nowlin had a sack.
"Our defense did a great job," Smith said. "They were on the field a lot. It was kind of bend-but-don't-break mentality there. They generated turnovers and they kept the point total down. And I think we did an excellent job of rallying to the football and getting multiple hats to the ball, which is extremely helpful."
