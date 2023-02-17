Sherando High School's FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team recently took the dais during a Frederick County School Board meeting. Donning blue coats with gold lettering, the eight-member team launched into a series of motions, amended motions and debates before arriving at a final policy.
The chairman banged the gavel. The crowd applauded.
School Board members were awed by the performance, which illustrated the team's grasp on procedure.
The team participates in competitions that allow students to familiarize themselves with parliamentary law — processes used by most governments across the nation. During contests, which include presentations and written exams, a chairman steers a committee toward consensus as team members spar over what action to pursue. Squads are scored on the strength of the arguments and the clarity of motions.
The team is coming off an unusually strong season, having won the state competition and a silver rating at the national FFA convention.
"That means they finished in the top 20 nationwide among teams," Frederick County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Angelo said.
No parliamentary team in Sherando's 30-year history has accomplished such a feat.
Although the competitions are a team affair, five Sherando team members earned ratings high enough to become certified parliamentarians with the Society for Agriculture Education parliamentarians.
Sherando's parliamentary procedure team is coached by Katie Hawkins and Jeff Stout. Team members who took the stage at the School Board meeting were Jordan Petre, Hunter Leg, Keller Cooley, Jake Stout, Brenden Ridings, Rebecca Stout and Caden Shoemaker.
The students presided at the front of the room for about 11 minutes. Except for the dizzying clip of the proceedings, regular viewers of local government meetings would have recognized the process, with one key difference being that team members leap from their seats whenever hoping to be recognized to speak.
"I move to develop a plan to inform students and parents about the benefits of career and technical education courses," said Petre, who later outlined an argument objected to by a member of his cohort.
Angelo explained that the team worked hard to reach their achievements, as just last year they placed last in the state competition.
"They came away from that experience with a resolve that they were going to learn as a team, commit to working hard, studying, practicing all on their on time to give themselves the best opportunity of winning the competition," he said.
"And they won with a vengeance," Angelo added.
The board was intrigued.
"I mean, that was quite something to watch — being shown up by the high school kids. Do you guys ever watch our meetings, supervisors meetings, and kind of critique us?" asked board member Michael Lake (Gainesboro).
The team's chairman, Adam Hawkins, replied, "Every now and again, yeah."
"That was so impressive, so impressive. Any time you'd rather have this seat, please, you're welcome," said Vice Chair Bradley Comstock (Opequon)."And I almost wish I had had the opportunity to go through something like that. I think it would have better prepared me for this."
The demonstration came during February, when the division celebrates career and technical education offerings to underscore the opportunities and courses offered to students.
