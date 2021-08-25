No.;Name:Position;Height;Weight;Grade
2;Gavyn Blye;RB/DB;5-9;150;Jr.
3;Cameron Sullivan;RB/DB;6-0;195;Sr.
4;Nicholas Luttrell;WR/LB;5-1;161;Sr.
5;A.J. Santiago;WR/DB;5-7;130;Jr.
6;Gabriel Doty;RB/DB;5-6;150;Jr.
7;Justin Lee;FB/LB;5-9;175;Sr.
9;Kaden Bryant;QB;6-0;170;Jr.
10;Jacob Manuel;WR/DB;5-10;165;Jr.
12;Dylan Rodeffer;QB;6-2;170;Sr.
14;Trey Kremer;FB/DL;5-11;195;Jr.
16;Connor Waymire;WR/DB;5-11;160;Sr.
17;Micah Carlson;QB/DB;6-0;165;Fr.
20;Casey Brown;WR/DB;5-10;170;Sr.
22;Carlos Cupul Becki;WR/DB;5-9;150;So.
23;Christian Ruiz;WR/DB;5-8;160;So.
24;Zach Symons;WR/LB;6-0;195;Sr.
25;Jason Foster;RB/DB;5-9;165;Fr.
28;Brady Hamilton;WR/DB;5-9;140;So.
29;Benjamin Simon;RB/LB;5-8;165;Jr.
30;Austin Citro;RB/LB;5-8;170;Sr.
32;Joshua Metz;RB/LB;5-11;155;Jr.
33;Isaiah Ralls;RB/LB;5-7;150;Jr.
36;Ryan Anderson;WR/DB;6-0;150;Jr.
38;Jayden Patten;RB/LB;5-7;152;Jr.
44;Aydan Willis;RB/LB;5-10;220;Sr.
48;Matthew Lawrence;WR/DL;5-11;172;Jr.
50;Fabian Kimbrough;OL/DL;6-3;270;Sr.
53;Elijah Miller;OL/DL;5-10;215;Jr.
54;William Schneider;OL/DL;6-1;220;So.
55;Johnny Vo;OL/DL;5-9;180;So.
56;Jamie Tinsman;C/DL;5-11;240;Sr.
58;Connor Grady;OL/DL;6-0;175;Jr.
60;Matthias Rivera;OL/DL;5-11;210;Jr.
67;Mateus Tsubota;OL/DL;5-7;175;Jr.
70;Cole Samson;OL/DL;6-2;215;Jr.
72;Ethan Gonzalez;OL/DL;6-3;265;So.
74;Charles Clawson;OL/DL;5-11;250;Jr.
75;Zane Jenkins;OL/DL;5-7;175;So.
80;Cody Crittenden;PK;6-4;185;Sr.
81;Richard Reyes-Guevara;WR/DB;5-9;140;Jr.
82;Hunter Legge;WR/DB;5-11;160;Jr.
84;Caleb Richmond;WR/DB;5-9;130;Jr.
85;Lucas Gordon;WR/DB;5-8;140;Jr.
88;Garrett Cooper;TE/DL;6-1;210;Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.