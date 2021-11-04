The playoffs don’t start until next week for the Sherando football team, but the Warriors should get a pretty good preview of the type of talent they’ll face in the postseason tonight in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.
Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run (8-1, 5-0 district) comes to Sherando (5-4, 3-2) for the regular-season finale tonight.
The Warriors are locked into fourth place in the Northwestern District standings, which means they’re going to play at the Dulles District champion in next week’s Region 4C quarterfinals. That team could be Broad Run, Tuscarora or Heritage, which each have 8-1 records. Kettle Run has a higher VHSL power rating in Region 4C than everyone except Broad Run. The Cougars’ one loss this year was to Heritage, 28-25 in their season opener.
Since that defeat to the Pride, Kettle Run hasn’t beaten a team by fewer than 13 points. The Cougars — who have not played since beating Handley 47-34 two weeks ago — are averaging 38.6 points and allowing 18.2 points per game.
“They’re obviously the No. 1 team in our district,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “They’re the No. 1 team for a reason. They’re a good football team. They’re big up front. They have two-platoon offensive and defensive lines. They wear teams down in the second half. They’re very well-coached. It’s a great opportunity for us to play them on Friday night.”
The Cougars have never beaten the Warriors in seven lifetime meetings. Sherando won 21-7 in the last matchup in 2019.
The Warriors are coming off a gritty 13-12 win over Fauquier that clinched a playoff spot. Sherando rallied from a 12-0 deficit in the third quarter.
That comeback was aided by senior quarterback Dylan Rodeffer (56 of 117 for 825 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions this season), who played for the first time since suffering a knee injury on Sept. 24 against Millbrook. Rodeffer came on in relief of freshman quarterback Micah Carlson (31 of 66 for 389 yards, three TDs, five interceptions this year) after four Sherando possessions and completed 10 for 14 for 117 yards, including a 36-yard TD pass to Gavyn Blye.
Smith said on Wednesday that it was a day-by-day evaluation to see who would start the game tonight.
“We’re working on both this week, and we’ll make a decision Friday,” Smith said.
Sherando had two turnovers and two three-and-outs to start the game against Fauquier. Smith said the Warriors will need to do a good job of recognizing Kettle Run’s defensive approach early tonight. The Warriors also are led on offense by running back Cam Sullivan (172 carries, 874 yards, six TDs) and wide receiver AJ Santiago (34 catches, 495 yards, five TDs).
“We need to make sure we identify the front and get to who we need to on the blocking scheme, and identify the coverage, and attack the areas that we need to in the passing game,” Smith said. “They like to bring a lot of pressure, and that’s been very successful for them.”
On defense, the Warriors will be tasked with slowing down an explosive Kettle Run offense (1,769 passing yards, 1,732 rushing) that put up 409 yards against the Judges.
Quarterback Beau Lamb (111 of 172, 1,768 yards, 23 TDs, four INTs; 439 yards and seven TDs rushing) completed 19 of 24 passes for 210 yards and rushed 14 times for 115 yards against the Judges. Jordan Tapscott has 28 catches for 525 yards and eight TDs and Jacob Robinson has 37 catches for 464 yards and seven TDs.
Sherando will counter with a defense led by linebacker Aydan Willis (121 tackles), Trey Kremer (50 tackles, 6.5 sacks) and Joshua Metz (59 tackles, 4.5 sacks).
“[Kettle Run does] a lot of different stuff on offense formationally,” Smith said. “They get you in some compromised positions, so we’re going to have make adjustments this week.”
