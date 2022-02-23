The Sherando High school girls’ not only pulled off an upset in the Region 4C basketball semifinals on Tuesday — the Warriors made school history in the process.
Sherando overcame a scoreless third period to knock off Dulles District champion Broad Run 45-40 to secure the first state tournament berth in school history. The Warriors (20-5) will face Millbrook, a 71-56 winner over Dulles District runner-up Loudoun Valley, in the regional title game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Casey Gymnasium.
Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said her players were well aware of the significance of their accomplishment of making the state tournament, in which both regional finalists advance.
“They are super excited,” Wilson said in a phone interview from the team bus after the game. “We made it a goal at the beginning of the year to get to regionals. The fact that we have a shot to win it and go even farther, it surpasses our goal.
“I think they are realizing what great things they have done, especially the older girls helping put this program together with the new coaching staff from a few years ago and building it to what it is now. It’s great for the younger kids to see what that hard work and dedication can get you to.”
The Warriors trailed 13-11 after one quarter, but took control by outscoring Broad Run 14-3 in the second quarter. Grace Burke scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the period.
“We just played really well defensively,” Wilson said. “We got good contests on shots. Roxie McVeigh especially played great defense in the paint. They had some shooters so our guards had to play them pretty tight. When they drove, our second line of defense was ready.”
But as well as the Warriors played in the second, they were ice cold and mistake-prone in the third. Only the steady defense preserved the lead as Sherando was still up 25-20 heading into the final period after holding the Spartans to four points.
“We had some mental lapses and too many turnovers in the third, especially early in the possession,” Wilson said. “We picked up some fouls and things like that. It wasn’t a super great third quarter.
"But, they played well enough in the first half to keep themselves in it and even though we scored nothing, we limited [Broad Run] to four. We felt pretty confident going into the fourth that we could pull it out.”
The Warriors did that despite the efforts of Broad Run’s Yvonne Lee, the Dulles District Player of the Year who scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the period. Sherando got six points each from Jaiden Polston and Ella Carlson to offset Lee.
Wilson said her team maintained the lead through the period with Broad Run getting as close as three points on one occasion.
“It was kind of back-and-forth between 5 and 8 points until the end,” Wilson said. “… We did a great job tonight boxing out and limiting their offensive boards which certainly helped. Everybody played super well tonight.”
Polston finished with 11 points and Carlson netted 10. Just four players scored for Broad Run, with Lee being the lone one in double figures.
The Warriors now get a third crack at Millbrook (22-2). Thanks to scheduling, they played just once in regular season, a 52-43 Pioneers win at Casey Gymnasium. The Warriors led 30-18 at the half in the Class 4 Northwestern District title game last week only to fall 54-42 at Casey Gymnasium.
“After the last one where we just kind of died off in the second half, we weren’t trying to look ahead and past this one, but we wanted another opportunity to play them,” Wilson said. “Our seniors are upset that they didn’t get to play them at home one final time this year. I think they are grateful to get one more shot even though it’s not at Sherando.
“They’re a good team and it will be a good challenge to help us prepare for [states] next week. Hopefully we can go in and put a full game together.”
