WINCHESTER — They did it in different ways, but the Sherando girls and the James Wood boys continued to roll at Wednesday’s City-County Sprints swim meet at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building.
The Warrior girls won seven of the 11 events and had three people place among the top five in four of the eight individual events en route to scoring 224.5 points, more than twice as many as runner-up James Wood (122). Millbrook placed third with 95 points and Handley was fourth with 68.5 points in the meet in which every event is half the distance of what it would be in a normal high school swim meet.
The James Wood boys were without three swimmers in Paul Warnagiris, Joe Warnagiris and Andrew Thompson, who account for 12 of the 24 individual times on the area leaderboard, due to a ski trip. (Wednesday’s meet was originally scheduled for Dec. 22 but was postponed due to inclement weather.) The Colonels still managed to win with 176 points, 17 more than Sherando (159) and 29 more than Millbrook (147). Handley was fourth with 12 points.
Both the Sherando girls and James Wood boys are undefeated in meets this year.
The Sherando girls won every meet last year except for the state meet, where the Warriors placed fifth. On Wednesday, the Warriors continued to show they could have another special postseason, even without the services of All-State swimmer Chelsey Jones due to an illness.
“The middle group of our swimmers, they’re really starting to come around now,” Sherando coach Joe Knight said. “We’re seeing improvement from all those kids. They’re working hard in practice. I’m pleased with the results today. I really am.”
Knight said swimmers like freshmen Sierra Forrer, Savannah Judy and Audrey Kauffman have come on strong this year, and that trio teamed with sophomore and established veteran Gracie Defibaugh to win the 100 free relay in 1 minute, 0.22 seconds, with another Sherando relay team taking second in 1:04.14.
Knight said freshman Ellie Luong is another girl who has emerged, and she was on the 100 medley relay team that helped Sherando win by nearly five seconds in 1:01.81. Juniors Madelyn Twigg and Madison Reed and senior Taylor Smith also swam on that relay.
Those relay performances were among the many things the Sherando girls had to smile about. Because most of the events at the annual sprints event are atypical, the focus is more on effort and less on time.
“It’s one of my favorite meets,” said Smith, who will swim for North Carolina Asheville next year. “I’m a sprinter, so I love sprinting, And I think it’s a good way for the team to have fun more at a meet, and just cheer for each other, and work together to get points.”
Smith — who had the area’s fastest times in six events coming into Wednesday — had another stellar performance at the Sprints. She won the 100 IM in 1:06.83 to beat James Wood senior Lauren Masters by 5.67 seconds and captured the 25 free in 12.84 to beat teammate Lexi Schellhammer by 0.19. She also closed out the meet by teaming with Twigg, Reed and Schellhammer to take the 200 free relay in a state-qualifying time of 1:57, 5.03 seconds faster than runner-up Millbrook.
“Everything’s coming along well,” Smith said. “All of my swims have actually exceeded times I was expecting [at this point in this season]. It’s been really fun, and I’m also having a lot fun with the team.”
Also for Sherando, Twigg won the 50 free in 29.58 by 0.41 over Schellhammer and Handley senior Sullivan Morefield (both 30.09).
The James Wood boys received wins from sophomore Alex Hua (100 IM in 1:07.67; Millbrook’s Wyatt Post was second in 1:10.96); senior Reagan Kite in the 25 free (12.25; Handley senior Lucas Mammano was second in 12.45); junior Ethan Britton in the 50 free (27.21; Sherando junior Jack Ubert was second in 27.51); and the 200 free relay team of Hua, Kite, Britton and senior Trent Rakowski, whose time of 1:48.85 edged Sherando’s 1:49.17.
The James Wood boys will be a lot better at full strength, but some other swimmers took advantage of their opportunities on Wednesday.
“Everyone pushes everyone,” Britton said. “But the older people especially helping the new swimmers with all the new strokes for them is big. I just learned how to do a better breaststroke, and I’ve been swimming for six years.”
James Wood coach Jessica Barr said most of the Colonels’ depth is actually in the longer distances, so that added to what the team did on Wednesday.
“I told them it’s going to be stricter competition not just because of not having some of our top swimmers, but just because it’s a shorter distance,” Barr said. “Any boy can really sprint if they’re trying their hardest.
“Our swimmers realized they really do need to step up. They’ve stepped up all season long. We have a lot of seniors, especially on the boys’ side, and it’s their goal to do their best, help the other swimmers and hopefully win as many meets as they can.”
The James Wood girls were led by the reigning Girls’ Swimmer of the Year Masters, who captured the 50 butterfly in 30.10 (Millbrook sophomore Kiera Webster was second in 31.19) and sophomore Annie Hua, who took the 50 breaststroke in 39.67 to edge sophomore teammate Kallie Gyurison (39.85).
The state runner-up in the 50 free and 100 free last year, Masters said she enjoyed the chance to swim the 50 fly, another stroke she excels at.
“This meet is enjoyable,” Masters said. “It’s time to get up and go fast, and have fun with your teammates.”
The Sherando boys received wins from sophomore Toby Winston in the 200 freestyle (his time of 2:14.30 topped Millbrook freshman Nathan Truong’s 2:15.00); senior Evan Mercer (50 breaststroke in 35.34, Britton was second in 36.85) and the 100 medley relay, which opened the meet by swimming a 59.04, a tenth of a second faster than James Wood. Winston was joined on that relay by Mercer, junior Austin Forrer and Ubert.
Millbrook junior Zack Carter continued to shine. He captured the 100 free in 59.16 (Kite was second in 1:01.68) and the 50 fly in 28.58, 0.14 ahead of Winston’s 28.72. He also anchored the winning 100 free relay team of freshman Rhien Julich, senior Odin Kulp and junior Franco Menay. With fans screaming, the Pioneers edged James Wood by just one-hundredth of a second for the win.
Carter ranks third in the area in both the 100 free and 100 fly this year.
“I think practice is more fun more than it was last year,” said Carter when asked about his success. “My teammates are making it fun, and the sets we’ve been doing have been different than before.”
Post, a junior, was also victorious for Millbrook, taking the 50 back in 32.14 to edge Hua (32.64).
Pioneers coach Will Sigler was impressed with both of his teams.
“This has been one of our best meets as far as effort,” Sigler said. “Pretty much across the board, everybody was swimming with their heart. They’re coming to the end of the season (the Class 4 Northwestern District meet is Jan. 27), so everybody’s really trying to make the best of what they can bring to the team.”
Grace Morgan was the only person to win events for Handley. The junior who has verbally committed to West Virginia University is a distance standout, but she enjoyed the chance to show off some speed. She won at a distance she normally competes in (the 200 free in 2:14.00, Webster was second in 2:18.57) and also captured the 100 free (1:02.93, Millbrook freshman Riley Pillo was second in 1:05.21).
Morgan feels she’s making good progress this year. Her goal is to be healthy in the postseason after a back issue that has bothered her the past couple of years kept her from competing at last year’s state meet.
“I was really happy with how my stroke feels and my underwaters, and my turns,” Morgan said. “There’s definitely room for improvement. But right now, with where I am in the season, I feel pretty good about it.
“[For my back], I’ve been working at practice on keeping my stroke longer and kicking more so I don’t have to rely on my arms as much.”
As for the entire Handley team, Judges coach Tag Grove felt Wednesday was a much better effort than the one it had on Saturday against Clarke County in Strasburg.
“I’m really happy with the way we looked today,” Grove said. “We’ve been training pretty hard over the [holiday] break, and [Tuesday] night was probably our most demanding practice. I think everybody came back pretty fast. Since Saturday, we’ve been more intense every practice, and I just really liked the way we approached our races and tried to be competitive.”
