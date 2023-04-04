STEPHENS CITY — When a team is in the midst of a losing streak any kind of win is sweet, but it's that much sweeter when it comes against a county and district rival.
In a matchup of two teams looking to get back on the winning track, Sherando rallied for a 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday against Millbrook at Arrowhead Stadium, with junior Ella Sampsell, scoring the game-winner with less than nine minutes remaining.
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2 district) had lost three in a row and four of their last five games, giving up five or more goals in each of the losses. Millbrook (3-4, 2-3) lost its third straight one-goal game, each against district foes.
"We're just happy to get a win," Sherando coach Stacey Macoff said. "We knew we were going to have to play tough to get a win today. We always know we're in for a tough one against Millbrook so we talked about energy right from the start.
"We work really hard in practice on what happens when we get down. 'How do we rally?' With this group of girls they connect so well both on and off the field that I trust they're going to keep pulling each other through. We're scoring more goals and taking more shots this season and that's really been our focus."
Both teams had multiple scoring opportunities in the first half but neither could find the back of the net.
Millbrook got on the board first with a goal five minutes into the second half.
Madison Haines gained control of a 50/50 ball on the left sideline. She was able to just shake loose from a defender and sent a beautiful centering pass to Abigail Rodriquez. Rodriquez gained control, made one move and as she was falling to the ground got a shot off that got past a defender and into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage.
"Abby's a hard worker," Millbrook coach Rob Douglas said. "She's a fighter. It was a good play from Maddy Haines to get it in, and 'A-Rod' just wasn't going to be denied on the goal."
Sherando got the equalizing goal with 18:24 remaining in the game.
From the left side, junior Alba Amor Lopez took a corner kick and placed a perfect ball near the mouth of the Pioneers' goal. Sophomore Maggie Tenney was able to get to it and knocked a header past the Millbrook keeper to tie the game 1-1. It was Tenney's first goal of the season.
Tenney said, "I was so in the moment and my only thought was I've got to get this in the net and tie the game."
With 8:35 left in the game, the Warriors got the deciding goal on a couple nice plays.
Freshman Carleigh Ritter made a hustle play to track down a loose ball and then drilled a perfect lead pass to Sampsell. She was able to gather the pass, get past the Millbrook defenders and rip a shot past the Pioneers keeper for the 2-1 lead.
"It's the best feeling," Sampsell said of the game-winning goal. "It's the reason why I play. I can't tell you a better feeling. Honestly there's not much that goes through my mind, all I'm looking at is the net."
Millbrook had a couple of opportunities down the stretch to tie the game but the Warriors defense and goal keeper Morgan Catalano were able to keep the Pioneers off the board and preserve the one-goal victory.
"We knew that we had a tough game today but we knew we could pull through," Sampsell said. "We all stepped up today and worked as a team, I'm really proud of us."
The Warriors will look to build off Tuesday's win when it travels to James Wood on Thursday. The Colonels beat the Warriors 5-2 last week.
"Going forward we want to just compete, drive, and win," Macoff said. "Each game you take it one game at a time. We know we're going to see tough competition but we're going to show up to every game and give it everything we've got."
Millbrook will host Handley on Thursday as it looks to end its losing streak. The Judges beat the Pioneers 2-1 last week. Doug
"I always will commend this team's work ethic and how hard they work in practice and in games," Douglas said. "It's just tough right now not getting the results working that hard. We'll come back [Wednesday] and work hard and train hard. It's what they've done for four years."
