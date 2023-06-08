NEWPORT NEWS — Sherando’s girls tennis team has been overcoming adversity throughout the state competition, but on Thursday it was a little too much to overcome.
The Warriors came up short to Jamestown 5-3 in the Class 4 state finals held at Huntington Park.
“My girls battled. They did,” Sherando girls tennis’ coach Trevor Johnson said. “They faced adversity against Western [Albemarle in the state quarterfinals], adversity against Handley [in the state semifinals] and adversity here. It just shows you what Warriors they were.”
Sherando (21-3) has been playing in the state tournament without usual No. 6 singles player and No. 3 doubles player Lia Gannon, who is out of town. On Thursday, Sherando freshman Katie Freilich suffered a lower back injury during her No. 4 singles match against Scarlett Gamez. Freilich was leading the match 6-3, 2-1 when she suffered the injury against Jamestown (21-1).
She stayed in and finished the match and received treatment from Sherando athletic trainer Tim Duvall. However, she had trouble moving around the court and lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-0 in one hour and 44 minutes.
“She only has one loss [this season],” Johnson said of Freilich. “If she doesn’t get injured she beats that girl. It’s unfortunate, but that’s part of life.”
Johnson said his team basically played three state championship matches. The Warriors knocked off defending state champion Western Albemarle, rallying from 4-2 down to win all three doubles matches. They then defeated rival Handley in the state semifinals. The Warriors lost the first set in all three doubles matches, but came back to win the overall match 5-3.
“The first two [of the state matches] they played they were down a player,” Johnson said. “Today they were down a player and an injury. In my book they’re state champions. This year Western Albemarle, Handley and us are the top three teams in the state. And it just didn’t work out the way it should have. And that’s part of life, and that’s a lesson you have to learn.”
Freilich’s loss gave the Eagles a 4-2 lead after singles. Jamestown’s Lauren Elliott beat Sherando’s Morgan Sutphin at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1 in 48 minutes, and Jamestown’s Emily Dahl beat Kendall Clark at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-0 in one hour and one minute for a 2-0 lead.
Julia Clark beat Michaela Koch at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes for a 3-0 lead. Sherando’s Emmy Woolever beat Michelle Zhou at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2 to cut the deficit to 3-1.
“My girl had a lot of good angles,” Woolever said. “But I’m known for my running. So I was definitely able to get them up and eventually I guess it just swayed in my favor. I have a different kind of shot and it definitely worked out today. And my serves were crazy today. Usually, they’re good, but not that good. That definitely helped me.”
Sherando freshman Gabriella Koch cut the team score to 3-2 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Gladys Smith at No. 5 singles.
Gabriella Koch won the last four games of the second set to finish off the one-hour, 35-minute match. Gabriella Koch finished her season in singles undefeated.
Down 4-2, Johnson pulled Freilich from her doubles match. Freilich usually plays at No. 1 doubles with Michaela Koch, but Johnson moved Gabriella Koch up from the 3 doubles spot to play with her sister. Johnson moved sophomore Addyson Kelly into the No. 3 doubles spot with Clark.
“I felt bad I had to pull [Freilich], but just based on how she was playing I didn’t think it gave us any shot at all,” Johnson said. “I know she loves doubles, and I know she and Michaela do a great job.”
Sherando’s Woolever and Sutphin knocked off Zhou and Gamaz 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles in 50 minutes.
“Morgan and I love playing together,” Woolever said. “We always love playing doubles. So we’re always happy when we get to play. We had a lot of fun and the girls were really nice. So it was a good time.”
Jamestown’s Dahl and Rachel Yu clinched the state championship for the Eagles with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles in 56 minutes.
Sherando’s Michaela and Gabriella Koch lost the first set at No. 1 doubles to Clark and Elliott 6-4, but led 1-0 in the second set when the team match ended and play was halted.
“I wish we could have finished to see how it would have went,” Michaela Koch said. “I think we could have won. It was fun playing with my sister. ...We played some during the regular season. We know each other so well, obviously. It was a lot of fun. She’s a reliable player. She has good volleys.”
Woolever said she was proud of how the team played and Freilich should not feel bad about her injury.
“I’m happy with how we played,” Woolever said. “The whole season was a good season. Nobody should feel bad. I feel bad that Katie feels bad, because she’s injured. But it’s definitely not her fault. We played well. We played our hearts out, and that’s about all we can do.”
The Warriors lose seniors Michaela Koch, Sutphin, Woolever and Clark to graduation.
Both Michaela Koch and Woolever said they were proud of how their senior year went. The Warriors advanced to the state championship match for the first time since 2017, won the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament, and shared the district regular-season title.
“I’m really proud of all the players,” Michaela Koch said. “We’ve all put a lot of work into this season and it paid off.”
“This is the first time in our careers that we’ve gone to states,” Woolever said. “And as a senior, it’s really cool to come this far and play here today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.