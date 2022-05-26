STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls’ team tennis team didn’t get the result it wanted on Thursday, but it showed the fight it desired.
In a rematch of last year’s Region 4C championship match won 5-2 by Loudoun Valley, the Vikings defeated the Warriors 5-2 in this year’s Region 4C semifinals to end Sherando’s season with an 18-1 record.
Both teams brought back three returning starting singles players from last year. For a brief period it looked like the Vikings (11-3) might close out the match in singles, but Sherando nearly evened the match in singles instead.
Senior Leah Blevins cut Sherando’s deficit to 3-2 with a gutsy 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. At No. 1, Michaela Koch was down 5-2 in the second set after losing the first 6-3, but she fought back to force a tiebreak.
Senior Carleigh Leavitt emerged with a 7-5 win in that tiebreak though to give the Vikings a 4-2 lead, and the No. 3 doubles team of freshmen Kaitlyn Sullivan and Grace Kestler finished things off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sherando’s Virani Bhagat and Kendall Clark.
“My girls fight, and they’re gritty, and they grind it out,” Sherando coach Trevor Johnson said. “They’re not all country club players who play year round. Hopefully they can work on that so they do play year round, because that makes a difference.
“But I’m very proud of them. We lost key players from last year, and to come back and get this far again [is great]. We had a shot and got down to doubles again, but Valley was just stronger today.”
The Vikings will take on Dulles District champion Rock Ridge, a 5-2 winner over Handley (11-8) in Thursday’s other semifinal, in Tuesday’s championship match. Both Loudoun Valley — which played in the state final last year — and Rock Ridge advance to the Class 4 tournament.
Just like she did in Sherando’s previous two postseason matches, junior Morgan Sutphin got the Warriors on the board first. She defeated Loudoun Valley senior Lauren Allen 6-1, 6-1 in 66 minutes at No. 3 singles.
“I think I had a good mental game,” Sutphin said. “I knew to hit to her backhand, which was her weaker side, and I just took control of her by doing that.”
“Morgan’s been playing incredible in singles [in the postseason],” Johnson said. “She was peaking at the right time and did a great job.”
The bottom of Loudoun Valley’s lineup did exceptionally with three straight-set singles wins. In a 13-minute span, Kestler beat Bhagat 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6, Sullivan defeated sophomore Jeana Costello 7-5, 6-1 at No. 5, and returning senior starter Sarah St. John dealt junior Emmy Woolever her first defeat of the year with a 6-2, 6-3 decision at No. 4 to put the Vikings up 3-1.
Blevins didn’t start off her match well at No. 2, falling behind 3-0, so she changed up her approach.
“Better players have a harder time with lobs,” Blevins said. “I’ve always been a pusher, but I just started using two different styles this year, and using more lobs helped me.”
Blevins never trailed in the tiebreak, and she finally took it when her freshman opponent Katie Van Horn hit a groundstroke long.
Blevins felt taking the first set in comeback fashion probably got in Van Horn’s head a bit. Blevins didn’t want the second set to be nearly as dramatic. She was explaining to people afterward that Van Horn was running her all over the court, and that her feet were “on fire” on a hot and sunny afternoon.
“I wanted to get off the court,” said Blevins of a match that took one hour and 55 minutes. “I was like, ‘I’ve been here too long, and I just want to get off.’”
Leavitt — Loudoun Valley’s No. 2 player last year — and Koch nearly played a true marathon thanks to the Sherando junior’s comeback.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no way am I going to go play another set,’” Leavitt said. “I just got motivated to kick it into gear and finish strong.”
Leavitt won the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead, then Koch held serve to force the tiebreak. The two players mostly traded powerful groundstrokes in the tiebreak. Neither player could produce a winner. Leavitt — who never trailed — finally ended the two-hour, five-minute match when Koch hit a forehand long to give Leavitt a 7-5 win in the tiebreak.
“Lea always finds a way, and Michaela was very impressive battling back and taking to a tiebreaker,” Johnson said. “If she had won that set, who knows what would have happened?”
The Vikings then delivered a strong doubles performance to close it out. When the No. 3 doubles team won, Loudoun Valley was close to winning in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 1 team of Leavitt and St. John had rallied from 5-2 down to force a first set tiebreak.
“I had no idea how today was going to go, but I always have confidence in my team going into every single match,” Leavitt said.
Sherando’s players were disappointed Thursday, but pleased with their effort.
“We played very well today,” Sutphin said. “We didn’t play bad. It was just they were better than us.”
The Warriors graduate four players from this year’s team, including starters Blevins and Bhagat from a team that captured its third straight Class 4 Northwestern District title.
“Next year we’re going to have a couple of really good newcomers, and I’ve got some girls who are hungry and who want to play year-round,” Johnson said. “We have some players who are excited about next year.”
