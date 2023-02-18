WINCHESTER — It didn't seem possible for Sherando to display more joy than it did the last time it played at Millbrook's Casey Gymnasium, but there's clearly nothing like beating your rival when it counts the most.
Three weeks after beating the Pioneers for the first time since 2017, second-seeded Sherando captured its first postseason tournament in 10 years by beating No. 1 Millbrook 49-46 in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game on Friday night.
The Warriors overcame a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and outscored the Pioneers 11-6 in the final two minutes and 10 seconds of the game thanks to seven of freshman Aliza Murray's game-high 24 points, two critical steals from senior Grace Burke that produced points, and a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line in the last 35 seconds, with Murray making the first four. Sherando forced 22 turnovers, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Warrior players screamed and jumped together after Hannah Stephanites' desperation heave from beyond half court fell well short at the buzzer. Then after posing for a team picture with the championship trophy, they yelled and bounced up and down with that, too.
After that, it didn't seem like Sherando was ever going to leave Casey Gymnasium. Players hugged family members, friends and each other, danced together, and posed for more pictures before finally making their way to the locker room, where they screamed together some more.
Since the Warriors beat the Pioneers in the 2013 Northwestern District final, Millbrook has practically owned the postseason around these parts, capturing every conference or district tournament it competed in from 2016-2022. (Frederick County did not compete in the 2021 VHSL season.) Last year, the Pioneers beat Sherando at Casey Gymnasium in both the district and Region 4C championship games.
"I thought the first time was an undescribable feeling," said Burke of beating Millbrook. "But this is like no other [feeling]. Words can't even describe it for me.
"We've had the opportunity before [to beat Millbrook in the postseason], but we fell short. To be able to persevere and get the win, it's just incredible."
In Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals, Sherando will host Heritage and Millbrook will travel to Tuscarora. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
The Warriors (21-3) knew it wasn't going to be easy to end the Pioneers' reign. Just six days earlier, Millbrook (19-6) beat Sherando 48-45 at Handley in an extra game to decide an automatic region berth and the district tournament's No. 1 seed.
They got the all-around team effort and clutch play that it takes to beat the Pioneers in the postseason to make it happen. Sherando also received outstanding performances from seniors Jaiden Polston (six points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Emma Clark. Clark (11 points and seven rebounds Friday) came in averaging 4.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Burke was limited to six points after scoring a career-high 29 on Tuesday against James Wood, but her last points were part of a game-defining sequence.
After Murray rattled home a deep 3-pointer from the left wing with 2:10 left to give Sherando the lead for good at 41-40, Burke acted like she was going to straight to the Warriors' side of the court. But then she turned around abruptly and stole the inbounds pass, and she quickly put up a shot to make it 43-40.
As big as that steal was, the one she had later was probably bigger.
With 21 seconds left, Stephanites (14 points) hit a 12-foot turnaround floater from the left side of the lane to make it 45-44. Sherando's Asia Williams (four steals) grabbed the ball on the baseline, but Burke came over so she could try and inbound to Williams. But Burke took the ball while her feet were inbounds, so she committed a turnover when she walked onto the baseline.
Millbrook inbounded the ball to sophomore Jaliah Jackson (team-high 22 points), who took the ball on the left block with her back to the basket. Jackson began dribbling, and Burke surged from the baseline toward Jackson to provide help defense and stole the ball from her. The Warriors then called timeout with 12.3 seconds left.
"At first I was frustrated, because I thought I was out of bounds, but I clearly wasn't," said Burke of her turnover. "That was a mistake on my part, so I knew I had to get it back for the team, and I had to take that chance. I had to get it back, because I was the one that failed."
That set the stage for another clutch moment from Sherando's precocious freshman.
After scoring a much-needed seven points with one 3-pointer in the first half, Murray stepped up more by scoring eight of Sherando's 16 points in the third quarter while hitting another 3. The third quarter featured four lead changes and four ties, and Millbrook scored the last five points of the period to tie the game at 34-34.
"In the beginning, I didn't hit a lot of shots, but I had some good takes," Murray said. "I was kind of frustrated [not hitting them]. But at halftime, some of my teammates talked to me, and after that I hit some shots and got comfortable."
Murray then scored nine points in the fourth quarter. She rattled home the deep 3 with 2:10 left to give the Warriors the lead.
The team's best free-throw shooter (79.8 percent coming in) then calmly knocked down four free throws in the final minute. She hit two with 35 seconds left to make it 45-42, then was fouled after the timeout following Burke's steal and hit two more free throws with 10.9 seconds left to make it 47-44.
"I just had to stay locked in," Murray said. "We practice a lot of free throws, so I imagined doing what I do in practice. Game on the line, I just have to think of it as a regular shot."
Millbrook inbounded and tried for a quick two points, but Kaylene Todd missed on her drive to the basket, and there were only 2.7 seconds left after Jackson's putback. Sherando inbounded to Polston, who was fouled and hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. At that point, Millbrook needed a miracle to get a decent attempt at the basket, and Stephanites had virtually no chance on her heave.
Millbrook took control early. Led by Jackson (eight rebounds and two blocks in the last three quarters), the Pioneers led 12-5 after one quarter and 16-6 after a Jackson putback with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
Jackson had eight points at that point, but shortly after that basket she went to the bench for the remainder of the first half after she picked up her second foul. Sherando responded with 11 straight points, with Jane Moreland's putback just before the half putting an end to Millbrook's drought and giving the Pioneers an 18-17 lead at the half.
Clark scored six of her nine first-half points in that 11-0 run, finishing a Polston assist, hitting a jumper, and scoring on a putback. With Polston (1 point in the first half) and Burke (0 points) drawing significant defensive attention, Clark actually had six of Sherando's 12 field goal attempts in the second quarter.
"Obviously, everyone's been talking about our guards and their scoring and their shooting this year, which has helped tremendously," Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "But we do have other girls who can step up when the opportunity arises. And Emma Clark did just that tonight."
Wilson couldn't have been happier with what she saw on Friday. Though the Warriors beat Millbrook 53-38 on Jan. 27 at Casey Gymnasium, Sherando wasn't exactly overwhelmed with praise for winning a contest in which Stephanites sat out most of the last three quarters because of a concussion.
"We heard a lot from people in the community, and the girls heard a lot on social media, the reasons why we won," said Wilson, now in her fourth season as head varsity coach after three seasons as JV head coach at Sherando. "It was definitely special to step put here and prove [ourselves] tonight. Millbrook's a great team. They have incredible players and incredible coaching, so winning this one definitely means a lot to us.
"I just love these girls. I just can't say enough. I've coached a lot of teams, and this one is just so special. Their determination, their competitiveness, it's all things you can't teach. I can draw up X's and O's all day. But if they don't have that will and that determination, it does no good. They have that, and I love them for it."
The two teams could very well meet again. Sherando will get to take on the Dulles District tournament runner-up in Heritage (17-8), a team Millbrook beat 63-23 on Dec. 20. Dulles regular-season and tournament champ Tuscarora is 23-2, but on Dec. 19, Millbrook beat the Huskies 49-42. Tuscarora beat Heritage 57-46 in Friday's Dulles tournament title game.
The Pioneers will have to cut down on their mistakes if they hope to advance.
"We're turning the ball over way too much for playoff basketball," Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. "We talked about it and probably need to make some changes in the lineup, put kids in the game that can take care of the basketball."
