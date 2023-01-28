WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls' basketball team's displeasure with a changed out-of-bounds call that went in Millbrook's favor with 4:09 left in the third quarter was evident to everyone who was packed inside the Pioneers' Casey Gymnasium on Friday.
After a timeout immediately following that call, the Warriors' hunger to finally put an end to their woes against their nemesis was even more evident.
Sherando trailed by four points and had only 25 points through 20 minutes. But the Warriors outscored Millbrook 22-6 in the eight minutes after that third-quarter timeout and went on to a 53-38 Class 4 Northwestern District win. Senior Grace Burke (three) and freshman Aliza Murray combined for four 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter that broke a 35-35 tie.
The two squads honored cancer survivors and those dealing with cancer before their game and after the boys' game as part of the annual Love Loud event between the two schools. All proceeds from Friday went to Valley Health's Wellspring, a cancer resource center.
Millbrook (16-4, 9-1 district) could have clinched the district regular-season title and an automatic Region 4C tournament berth with a win over the Warriors (16-2, 8-2), whom they beat 52-48 on Jan. 6.
Instead, it was Sherando's players who were hopping up and down, screaming and hugging each other in celebration of their win first win over Millbrook since January of 2017. The Pioneers — who played without leading scorer Hannah Stephanites for most of the last three quarters on Friday due to an injury — have only lost one other district game in that time, to James Wood in the 2019-20 season.
"It's great," said Burke (three steals, two assists, two blocks), who scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and connected on five 3-pointers total. "We did what we needed to do."
"I don't know any other words to describe it," said fellow senior Jaiden Polston (10 points, four assists, four steals).
After taking a 15-7 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter, the Warriors fell into an offensive rut. Millbrook scored the last six points of the first quarter, and the Warriors made only 2 of 10 shots in the second quarter as the Pioneers surged past them for a 24-19 halftime lead. Trailing 29-25, Sherando hadn't made much headway as it neared the midway point of the third quarter.
With 4:09 left, it initially looked as if the Warriors were going to get the ball under their own basket after the ball went out of bounds. But after the referees conferred, the ball was awarded to Millbrook. Sherando expressed its displeasure noticeably before taking a timeout.
"At halftime, we felt like a lot of things were not going our way," Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "We weren't scoring. We missed a lot of defensive rotations. And so we kind of went in [to halftime saying] coming out into this quarter, we have two options. We could just tuck our tail and call it a night, or we can go out and keep fighting regardless of the situation.
"It was a frustrating call [in the third quarter], but I thought the girls just stayed focused and fought through it and responded really well."
Polston said the team made a decision not to get frustrated.
"We could have either let it set us back, or we could have thrived off of it," Polston said. "We just chose to lock in and thrive off it. We did exactly what we needed to do. We used that as fuel."
Burke fed Polston for a layup to make it 29-27, Murray (13 points) hit a 3 to cut Millbrook's lead to 31-30, then Burke made a 3-pointer to make it 34-31 with 2:10 left in the third quarter to give Sherando its first lead since it was 19-18 with 1:17 left in the second quarter.
It wasn't surprising at all that the 3-ball wound up helping Sherando break away in the fourth. Burke (68) and Murray (43) rank 1-2 in the area in made 3-pointers, and Murray hit the first one 47 seconds in and Burke nailed three in a row from the 6:42 mark to the 4:52 mark to put Sherando up 47-35.
"I hit a couple in the third quarter, and I was feeling it in the fourth quarter," Burke said. "My teammates' energy hyped me up."
Wilson said Sherando values its outside shooting greatly. The Warriors try not to talk too long at halftime so their shooters have the option of taking a few extra shots to warm up.
"They can get hot at any moment,' Wilson said. "That's the good thing about this team. When someone is on fire, we do a very nice job of recognizing that, and playing very unselfishly, and getting those shooters the ball."
Millbrook could only manage three made free throws the remainder of the game. The Pioneers missed all nine of their field goal attempts and committed six turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers obviously missed Stephanites, who scored seven points in the first quarter and came into Friday leading the team in scoring (15.5 points per game) and assists (2.4) and who handles the ball more than anyone on the team. Sophomore post Jaliah Jackson (18 points overall, 10 rebounds in the last three quarters) was the only other Millbrook player to score more than four points on Friday.
But Sherando's defense gave Millbrook fits even when Stephanites was in the game. The Pioneers committed 10 of their 27 turnovers in the first quarter.
"We came in wanting to up the pressure," Wilson said. "We drilled a lot in particular situations — who we want to pressure, who we want to help off of. They had a couple shooters, and we wanted to stay close to them and we didn't want anybody getting hot.
"I thought they executed the plan well. We still have to work a little bit on our post defense, but overall, I thought they gave a great effort."
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said he doesn't know how much time Stephanites will miss. But no matter who is on the floor, he expects his team to perform.
"The team knows we're not a one-pony show," Green said. "I've never coached at Millbrook and said, 'We've just got one player and we're going to rely on one player.' As a team we lost tonight, and we didn't execute like we're capable of. Sherando played a good game and they executed in the fourth quarter. They knocked down some big shots. My hat goes off to them."
Millbrook still controls its own destiny in the district. The Pioneers host Liberty on Tuesday and travel to James Wood next Friday, and wins in both games will give them the district title.
Sherando — which hosts Fauquier on Tuesday and travels to Handley next Friday — can't control what happens with Millbrook the rest of the regular season. But the Warriors have cleared a major mental hurdle in beating the Pioneers. Sherando's players could be heard screaming repeatedly in their locker room on Friday.
"Obviously, it's a huge, emotional win," Wilson said. "Our seniors really deserve this one. They've been working hard for it."
Also for Sherando, senior Emma Clark added six points, five rebounds and two blocks and junior Asia Williams had five points and three steals.
