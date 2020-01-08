WINCHESTER — Sherando junior Keith Gouveia said part of the reason why he decided to return to wrestling after a one-year absence was so he could "drop a lot of baby fat."
In the process, Gouveia is demonstrating man-like strength and stamina and dropping his opponents on a routine basis.
Sherando's all-region football offensive lineman pinned area pins leader Noah Johnson at 285 pounds to help the Warriors to a 49-22 Class 4 Northwestern District dual win over Handley on Wednesday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
With the Warriors (14-2, 2-0 district) fielding a full lineup and Handley (19-4, 1-1) forfeiting three weight classes, Sherando's chances of victory were excellent before the match even started. The Judges were hoping they could still outscore the Warriors, but Gouveia was one of the key figures in preventing that from happening.
After a scoreless first period, Johnson, a sophomore, earned an escape 21 seconds into the second period. Gouveia grabbed a 4-3 lead by the end of the period as a result of two takedowns.
In the third period, the duo started from neutral. Gouveia dropped Johnson with a two-leg takedown one minute into the period and then finished him off with a pin 12 seconds later to give Sherando a 27-13 lead. None of the forfeit points had been awarded at that point in the competition that started at 145 pounds.
"The second period, I was really just trying to make him tired," Gouveia said. "Once they stand up [like we did third period], I just run right through 'em and pin 'em."
Gouveia improved to 16-4 with 10 pins with the win over Johnson (20-7), who has 19 pins this season. Gouveia is coming off his first tournament victory, capturing the Mayhem at Millbrook this past weekend by pinning all four of his opponents.
"The beginning [of the season] was a little rough, the transition of getting back into wrestling," Gouveia said. "Now it's starting to click again and I'm having a lot of fun."
Sherando coach Brian Kibler isn't surprised by what Gouveia is doing.
"We've always known he's a great, great athlete," Kibler said. "Pretty strong body and obviously a big kid. Right now I think he's starting to catch his stride. I think he can still progress even farther as we get into February."
Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said the heavyweight match was the last of three in a five-match span that he hoped the Judges would fare better in.
Sherando was up 9-4 after Handley's Hunter Thompson won a 13-3 major decision at 160 pounds. At 170, Handley's Zevyn Dokes scored the first takedown, but Aaron Metz earned a quick reversal and secured the pin at 1:42 to make it 15-4 Warriors.
Handley freshman Kingsley Menifee earned an impressive 9-3 win over Colton Foltz at 182 to make it 15-7 Sherando, but then the Warriors picked up another big pin at 195.
Down 2-0, Handley's Mack Morefield earned a reversal and was on the verge of getting a pin for the final minute of the first period. Sherando's Saxton Garver forced Morefield to settle for three near-fall points though.
In the second period, Garver started in the down position. But 40 seconds in, he recorded a reversal, and seven seconds after that he earned the fall to fire up the Sherando contingent and put the Warriors up 21-7.
Kibler gave Garver credit for his determination.
"Anytime you get thrown on your back, it's a real game-changer," Kibler said. "It felt like he had to fight that off for four minutes. So to shake that off and escape from that and pin him, that was big.
"He learned from that match. [Morefield] tried to do another little roll [to put Garver on his back a second time], but he felt it, fought it off [and eventually] ended the match."
Handley's Rodd'ney Davenport got a win by fall in 1:40 at 220, but Gouveia then followed with his win.
Mezzetesta said the upper-weight matches resulted in a frustrating stretch.
"If we don't get pinned at 170 and 195, which are matches that we were winning and had guys on their back, that's 12 points our way, and if they don't pin us at heavyweight and they just beat us, [we're in good shape]," Mezzatesta said. "We wrestled really flat and Sherando really kicked our butt.
"No excuses made, but we should win some of those matches we didn't win tonight. We always talk about go do your job when it's your time to go out there. If you have to lose, you just can't be pinned. We got pinned, and that's the difference."
Despite their success in duals and tournaments (Sherando was second at Mayhem) Kibler said the Warriors are by no means satisfied.
"We've been wrestling OK," Kibler said. "We won tonight 31-22 in the contested matches, and obviously we won the tight ones. I'm sure when we go back and watch the tape, we'll see where we left some points out there, not only from an individual aspect, but a team aspect.
"We're getting better. We're still relatively young. We'e got to try and put it all together as we head toward the postseason."
Sherando's night started with a 20-4 tech fall win by Heath Rudolph in 5:05 at 145 pounds. Other Warrior winners were: Luke Waits at 152 (16-6 major decision); Devin Hardy at 120 (9-1 major decision); and Keagan Judd (113), Michael Gause (120) and Brogan Teter (132), who each won by forfeit.
A state placer last year, Rudolph scored four points in the first period, nine in the second and seven in the first 65 seconds of the third period.
"My main goal is to go out there and score points," Rudolph said. "If I get a pin, I get a pin, but the first thing is points, points, points. He didn't really do much on bottom, so I tried to work my offense."
Handley's other winners were: Cam Gordon (15-0 tech fall win in 4:33) and Simon Bishop (14-2 major decision at 138).
