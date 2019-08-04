There's been speculation that even if George Aston doesn't make the Denver Broncos' final 53-man roster, the Broncos might keep him on their practice squad — unless some other NFL team desires his services.
The 2014 Sherando High School graduate isn't paying attention to things like that. Instead, the 6-foot, 240-pound fullback is going to focus on the philosophy that's worked out pretty well for him over the last decade.
"I feel I shouldn't think too much about the future," said Aston, a rookie who signed an undrafted free agent contract out of the University of Pittsburgh in April, in a phone interview on Friday. "Obviously, I have goals I want to reach.
"But you can't reach those goals if you don't take care of everything you can control at this exact moment in time. I just need to take care of what I can control right now, and be the best that I can be every day. However it plays out, I'll deal with that whenever that time comes. As long as I give the effort I'm giving now, I have no doubt it will work out in my favor in the end."
Aston has been taking care of the here and now pretty well through more than 20 total practices and one preseason game with the Broncos dating back to May.
The Broncos started training camp on July 18. Sunday's 12th training camp practice session took place three days after the Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Aston said he participated in about 35-40 plays between fullback and special teams against the Falcons (roughly 20 on offense). Aston said he's getting repetitions on all of Denver's special teams.
Aston said the input he's received from Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has been positive.
"He's a really even-keel guy," Aston said. "He'll tell me if I'm doing good on plays. Every day is a grind, and you have to go out there and do your job as best you can do it."
Aston said his running back teammates have all been helpful, particularly fellow fullback Andy Janovich. A sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016, Janovich served as one of Denver's three captains last year.
Fullback isn't a popular position in the current NFL, so it's possible that the Broncos might not keep two on the active roster. But Janovich — who will be a free agent in 2020 — hasn't been giving Aston the cold shoulder just because they could be competing for playing time, or a roster spot. Denver's final 53-man roster must be set by Aug. 31.
"We're pretty good friends, I think," Aston said. "He's a really good football player, and definitely a really good person outside of football as well. Obviously, as a rookie I have questions. He's always more than willing to help. [Thursday] night at the game, he was giving me feedback whenever I came off the field."
Aston said the biggest thing he tries to keep in mind is that being even a hair off with execution can make a big difference in how successful a play is executed.
"At this level. every little thing matters," Aston said. "Technique is everything. If you don't have proper technique, that will make the difference in the play no matter what position you're playing. The best players, the good players, the average players, they're always doing the exact right thing on every single play. There's no room for error.
"You need to take the exact track and have the exact footwork every single time. That can make the difference between making a block and missing a block."
Aston said he felt he performed well in Thursday's game against Atlanta. On special teams, Aston wasn't credited with a tackle, but he said he contributed to one tackle following a punt.
Overall, Aston couldn't have asked for more from his professional game. The Hall of Fame Game is the one preseason game that stands out because players get the chance to see NFL royalty and experience some of the history of the sport.
"Right before the game, we lined up around midfield, and then they had the Hall of Fame inductees walking out there," Aston said. "Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez walking on the field in front of us, that was pretty crazy and a pretty cool experience seeing them for my first-ever playing experience in the NFL."
Aston had never been to Canton before. On Wednesday, the participants in Thursday's game got a chance to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum. Aston grew up a Steelers fan and enjoyed watching tapes of linebacker Jack Lambert as a kid. Aston was best known for his ferocious linebacker play before he went to college.
"It was a pretty cool experience for sure," Aston said. "I took photos [of the busts of the players' faces]."
Not everything has gone smoothly for Aston. Altitude Sports posted a heavily viewed 90-second video on social media on July 25 that was intentionally designed to make Aston uncomfortable.
Two men acted like they were going to interview Aston, but instead, they did a lot of stalling and shifting around. Aston said Altitude was also shining something in Aston's eyes that couldn't be seen on camera that was making him squint. (Altitude Sports did a real interview with Aston on the radio the following day.)
A number of people on social media gave credit to Aston for keeping his cool during the segment. Nothing seems to be fazing Aston in his pursuit to be an NFL player.
"No matter how good you do it, there's always little things you can improve on," said Aston about his general approach to the preseason. "Every day, I'm trying to improve on everything."
Denver's next preseason game is Thursday at Seattle.
