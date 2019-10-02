A quick look at Twitter shows a few people who have pointed out that former Sherando High School and University of Pittsburgh standout George Aston is available whenever an NFL fullback gets injured.
In the case of the New England Patriots — who had to put fullback James Develin on injured reserve on Sept. 23 — they turned to their practice squad to fill the void and promoted Jakob Johnson to the active roster.
At the very least, Aston thought he'd have a chance right now to make the leap to an active NFL roster like Johnson by showcasing his skills on a practice squad.
Aston got more of an opportunity to showcase his skills with the Denver Broncos than he expected during the preseason because of an injury to fourth-year fullback Andy Janovich, but ultimately the Broncos elected to cut Aston on Aug. 31. Denver had signed Aston as an undrafted free agent on April 27.
"I was surprised for sure [the Broncos didn't keep me]," said Aston in a phone interview on Tuesday. "But the NFL's a crazy business, and you never really know how things are going to work out. I thought I was going to be on the practice squad, but they went in a different direction.
"It didn't work out there, so I'm just waiting for a spot to open up somewhere else. I'll work hard to make it work there wherever that place is."
Janovich suffered a pectoral injury in Denver's preseason game against Seattle on Aug. 8, creating an opportunity for Aston to get more playing time. (Janovich missed the rest of the preseason and did not see his first game action until this past Sunday against Jacksonville, the Broncos' fourth game of the season.)
"I was getting tons of reps [after Janovich got hurt] and was feeling really good about everything," Aston said.
During training camp, the Broncos used Aston at fullback, H-back and wide receiver (Aston showed excellent pass-catching abilities at Pittsburgh with 45 catches for 277 yards and eight TDs) while practicing with the first, second and third teams. He had catches in preseason games against Seattle and San Francisco and started Denver's fourth preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24.
But two days after Denver's final preseason game, the Broncos parted ways with Aston on the deadline day for the NFL teams to set their rosters at 53 people. Each NFL team has a practice squad that can include up to 10 players, but the Broncos didn't elect to add Aston to that either. On Sept. 1, Denver decided to go outside the organization to add to its fullback depth, claiming New England tight end/fullback Andrew Beck off waivers.
Aston said he wasn't given any specific feedback from the Broncos on Aug. 31 as to why he was let go.
Since then, Aston said his agent has reached out to teams, but nothing has developed. While Aston waits for an opportunity, he'll continue to work out in Stephens City.
There are more opportunities to play professional football besides the NFL — for example, the eight-team XFL will begin play in February — but Aston's focus right now is trying to play with the best football players in the world.
"I'm still planning on playing in the NFL right now, for sure," Aston said. "I still feel like it's going to work out. It's just waiting to see who I hear from."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.