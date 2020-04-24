With potentially only 20 minutes left in his college basketball career on March 4 at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va., Concord University senior guard Trey Brisco knew something had to change.
The last time the 2015 Sherando graduate played against Notre Dame College, on Jan. 29, Brisco scored a career-high 31 points. But in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament, Brisco found himself with only four points (he made all four of his free throw attempts). He was 0 for 2 from the floor and had missed his only 3-pointer, and the Mountain Lions were down 33-24.
In a phone interview, Brisco said the main reason why he scored those 31 points in the first game was because of how well he attacked the basket. But Notre Dame had no interest in letting that happen again — Brisco said the Falcons were giving him plenty of space to prevent him from penetrating.
“I told one of my teammates, if they keep sagging off of me in the second half, I’m just going to start shooting 3’s,” Brisco said.
The 6-foot-4, 169-pound Brisco hit a 3-pointer 73 seconds into the second half to give Notre Dame less reason to allow space, and then Brisco went to work in every way imaginable.
In the second half, Brisco scored 23 points while connecting on 5 of 7 field goal attempts (3 of 4 3-pointers) and all 10 of his free throw attempts. He also had six of his eight rebounds and two of his four assists as Concord outscored Notre Dame 49-35 in the final 20 minutes to win 73-68 and move on to the MEC Quarterfinals.
When he first got to Concord, Brisco said, “people were acting like I couldn’t shoot.” But that game against Notre Dame was just another example of just how hard he worked over the years to prove he can do anything, which includes putting the “trey” in Trey Brisco with his 3-point shooting.
Brisco arrived at Concord as a walk-on, and he’ll leave as one of head coach Todd May’s favorite players during the eight years he’s spent at the Athens, W.Va., school.
A captain and the lone senior on this year’s Concord team, Brisco averaged team-highs in scoring average (13.6), assists (3.6, seventh in MEC), steals (1.27), blocks (0.63), free throw percentage (.788, 115 of 146, seventh in MEC) and 3-point percentage (.456, 52 of 114). Only one person in the MEC made a higher percentage of 3-pointers, but Brisco needed to hit eight more 3’s to qualify for the league leaders.
May also thinks Brisco might have been the best defender in the league in part because of his ability to successfully guard every position from the No. 1 to the No. 4.
“Trey is going to be the model for any type of kid that comes in for walk-on positions,” said May, who just completed his fourth season as head coach after spending four years as an assistant to Kent McBride. “I’m going to reference and I’m going to talk about him moving forward in my career forever because he came in with no expectations, no hype. He just wanted an opportunity.
“What he turned himself into over those five years, it’s a really great story for sure.”
An assist from a former Sherando and Concord star helped steer Brisco to Athens.
After graduating from Sherando in 2000, Brian Atkins had a Hall of Fame career at Concord from 2000-2004. The 6-8 forward was named all-conference all four years and earned his Hall of Fame honor in 2012.
Atkins also served as Brisco’s JV coach at Sherando, and he suggested that Brisco attend the same place that he directed another Sherando standout, Aaron Miller, to go to.
Brisco had to redshirt his freshman year, and having his good friend Miller there helped. A 6-foot-1 guard, Miller was a two-time All-MEC selection from 2013-17.
“He basically treated me like a little brother when I first got there,” said Brisco, who grew up in Middletown with Miller. “Just showing me what the atmosphere was like, and telling what Coach McBride wanted in his players. And just how to handle myself and handle my time when I first got to college.”
Brisco quickly realized that he was going to have to get a lot better if he wanted to make an impact at the college level. (The 2015-16 Concord team won the MEC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.)
Brisco spent a lot of late hours at the gym working on his game not just his redshirt year, but also his redshirt freshman year in 2016-17, when Brisco took the floor for only 42 minutes in 13 games. Brisco said two-time All-American guard Tommy Bolte — who also enrolled in Concord in 2015 — was always there for Brisco on those late nights.
May said Brisco showed signs of confidence and growth late that season, and the 2017-18 preseason showed that Brisco was more than ready to take on a bigger role through the work he put in developing his strength and his game.
Concord’s coaches charted things like rebounds, deflections, turnovers forced and hustle plays leading up to the team’s first scrimmage, and the team leaders on that chart were going to start in the scrimmage. Brisco finished atop the chart, and he’s been in the starting lineup ever since. Brisco started all 90 games that Concord played over the last three seasons.
Brisco’s versatility — he was a power forward as a redshirt sophomore when he was listed at 173 pounds, a small forward as a redshirt junior, a shooting guard this year, and has sometimes played point guard — and his commitment to defense are some of the main reasons why May values him so much.
May said Concord tends to play with a smaller lineup because of the fast-paced nature of the MEC. But even if the Mountain Lions’ opponent put a bigger lineup on the floor, he could count on Brisco. May said Brisco was better than ever this season.
“We knew on a nightly basis we could put him on the other team’s best player, and he was going to neutralize that guy,” May said. “A couple of guys throughout the year had decent games compared to what their [scoring] averages were, but for the most part, he took guys out of their comfort zone and didn’t allow them to get their averages. He frustrated guys on a nightly basis on the defensive end.”
Brisco said, “I was really big on defense, even in high school. I always wanted to guard the best player.”
Brisco’s work on all phases of his game paid off, too. As a redshirt sophomore for a team that went 17-13, he averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, and shot .414 from the field and .319 on 3-pointers (22 of 69). He also showed he was capable of taking over a game. He had 29 points and scored on a layup with 2.6 seconds left to break a 73-73 tie in a 77-73 win over Urbana in the fifth game of the season.
Brisco’s biggest achievement took place in the summer after the season, though. That was when May informed him that he would no longer be a walk-on. Concord gave Brisco a scholarship that covered two-thirds of his expenses.
“It was really big for me,” Brisco said. “I take pride in knowing that I earned every bit of that money that I got. When I called my mom [Nytasha], she was just so excited. So that was just really big for me, taking that [financial] weight off her shoulders.”
As a redshirt junior, Brisco continued to improve, averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds and shooting .440 from the floor and .370 (34 of 92) from 3-point range for a team that went 20-10.
But as the lone senior on the team this past season, Brisco faced a new challenge. Brisco was one of only two players back from the 2018-19 team that averaged at least 10 minutes per game, and the only one to start at least 10 games.
Brisco said it took him a while to get comfortable with the role of captain. He had to realize that he had to be more than just a friend to his teammates.
“I was like, ‘Why y’all worried about me and what I’m doing? Y’all put in the work. Y’all know what to do,’” Brisco said. “Where I came from [when I got to Concord], I was just a bottom feeder. But I had to realize all my teammates looked at me and wanted to follow my lead.”
With Concord sitting at 4-12 in the MEC after a loss to Fairmont State on Feb. 8, the Mountain Lions were in serious danger of not making the 10-team MEC Tournament. Brisco was overcome with desire to not see that happen to him or his teammates. The Mountain Lions won four of their final six regular-season games to grab the eighth seed, one game clear of 11th-place Frostburg State.
In the first five games of that closing stretch, Brisco averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 assists and sank 7 of 16 3-pointers. Brisco nearly had a triple-double in the win over Wheeling that got the Mountain Lions going, recording 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
“When you’re in the position that he was in this year, all the guys are looking you for academic help, to basketball help to scouting reports,” May said. “In the last full month, he really dug in.
“[With his leadership ability], if you put it on a scale of 1-10, he was like a 5 or 6 throughout the year. But when we got to February, he went to an 8 or a 9. He was really, really good with that leadership component.”
In the MEC Tournament, Brisco finished his career in style. He followed his 27-point game against Notre Dame with a 26-point, six-rebound effort against No. 13 in the nation and top-seeded West Liberty. The 100-85 defeat (Concord lost its two regular-season games to West Liberty by a combined 67 points) ended the Mountain Lions’ season at 12-18.
Brisco was named to the All-MEC Tournament team. May said Brisco definitely deserved that, and more. Another notable stat for Brisco this year was his 146 trips to the free throw line (he made 78.8 percent), an improvement from his 67 free throw attempts as a redshirt junior. Brisco was 20 of 21 from the line in the MEC tourney.
“[The Notre Dame game] definitely stuck out for me as one of the most memorable performances of anyone in a Concord uniform,” May said. “He just willed us to win offensively and defensively.
“I thought he got snubbed for all-conference. But he went out in the tournament and showed people why he shouldn’t have been snubbed.”
Brisco said it would have nice to make all-conference, but it’s not something he’ll dwell on. The most important things he’ll take from his Concord career are the relationships he developed, and his consistent improvement.
Brisco is one of just seven players in Concord history to record at least 250 assists (he had 253) and 100 3-pointers (he had 109) for their careers, no small feat for a guy who supposedly couldn’t shoot when he started out in Athens.
“The friends I made, I’ll talk to them for the rest of my life,” Brisco said. “There’s so many of them. And I feel like I ended my career in a good way and really showed how my work paid off.”
Brisco will graduate this spring with a degree in business management. He said he’d love to possibly run some sort of business someday with his family, which includes three brothers and two sisters.
No matter what Brisco does in his future, May has no doubt it will go well.
“He’s got a great family,” May said. “I think that’s the kind of thing that helped him along the way, because he had a really good support system. His parents and grandparents kept pushing him and moving him and putting him in a great situation to be successful. I would say he definitely made the most of his five years.”
