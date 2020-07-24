STEPHENS CITY — Initially mentioning fastball, curveball and changeup as the types of pitches that are in his arsenal on Thursday at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, after a slight pause John McIntyre realized he wasn’t done with his list.
“And put splitter on there, because that looks cool,” said the Winchester Renegades 19U player.
The 6-foot-2 McIntyre was as calm and collected as they come against the Blue Ridge Generals 18U team.
The recent Sherando graduate didn’t pitch more than 2.1 innings in any of his first six appearances for the Renegades, but on Thursday he threw a two-hit, seven-inning shutout to lead Winchester to a 2-0 win.
McIntyre pitched with a lead for almost the entire game, which proved to be the third straight win for the Renegades (6-4-1). Hayden Cunningham drove in Jacob Stewart (2 for 4) with a single after Stewart led off the second inning with a double over the center fielder’s head, and Stewart served a two-out single into left field to score Eamon Juday (1 for 2 with two walks) in the third inning following a Juday double.
The meeting was the second between the two squads this year. The first contest — a 5-0 win by Blue Ridge in Stephens City on June 30 — was considered a counting game by the Generals but a scrimmage for Winchester.
McIntyre (three strikeouts) did not walk a single batter and needed only 64 pitches to mow down Blue Ridge (5-5-1) in a game that was delayed briefly by rain. McGuire’e previous high pitch count this summer was 51, when he went 2.1 innings on July 12 against Vienna.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him throw in a while,” said Renegades coach Marc Timmons. “And [William] Croyle caught a great game behind the plate. Being effective pitching to contact was his key tonight, instead of trying to overpower guys.”
McIntyre — who says he throws in the low 80 MPH-range — had fans looking up at the gray sky frequently during the evening. Thirteen of Blue Ridge’s outs came as a result of pop-ups or fly balls.
“He was around the plate. He wasn’t overpowering,” said Blue Ridge coach Mike Smith. “It was here it is, see if you can hit it.
“We were out on our front foot, we were popping things up. We were just too anxious. He pitched a good ballgame and definitely kept us off balance. We couldn’t do nothing with him.”
No one reached second against McIntyre. The first batter of the game reached on a error but was doubled off first after a popup to short. Reagan Allinger had a line single to left to lead off the third, and Jack Taylor lined a single to center with two outs in the fifth.
McIntyre retired the side in order the last two innings and finished the game with a strikeout.
McIntyre’s glad to have the opportunity to pitch this summer. Also an infielder, he’ll be continuing his baseball career at Montgomery College — a Maryland junior college — but he never got to pitch in a regular-season game for Sherando’s varsity because of COVID-19. McIntyre was added to the varsity for the first time this season.
“This is giving me a chance to prepare for college, so it’s good,” McIntyre said.
Cleanup hitter and rising Handley senior Stewart — Winchester’s designated hitter on Thursday — was the main reason McIntyre got all the offense he needed early.
His blast to deep center to start the second generated exclamatory “STEEEEEW” remarks from his teammates and put some pressure on Blue Ridge starter Hayden Baldwin (four innings, two earned runs, five hits, one walk, two strikeouts). Baldwin hit the next batter Tommy Downey (1 for 1 with a walk) before Cunningham’s RBI single.
“[Baldwin] put it down the middle, and I hammered it,” said Stewart of his double.
“Cunningham’s on-base percentage is like .500,” Timmons said. “Stewart missed a week at the beginning, but now he’s really heating up and getting after it.”
The Renegades are doing that as a whole. Their three-game winning streak has come on the heels of a four-game losing streak.
“We started off slow, but as the season’s progressed we’ve got team chemistry going, and we’re winning games now,” Stewart said. “It’s good to see.”
Also for Winchester, Luke Lyman went 2 for 4.
Unfortunately for the Renegades, they will not get to participate in the Northern Virginia Veterans Independent Baseball League tournament in the first week of August like they had hoped. The six Arlington-Fairfax teams from the former American Legion District 17 decided they would be the only ones to compete in the tournament, so Winchester will try and make the most of the rest of the summer and add some more games.
Winchester will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at home today at Bridgeforth Field against Boonsboro (Md.).
Smith thought his team pitched solidly, as three pitchers combined to allow seven hits and five walks and for the most part, escaped trouble.
The main thing that Smith is concerned about is giving his players a chance to compete. He used a 10-person lineup on Thursday, which is something he’s done previously this summer, and sent a couple of pinch-hitters in during the seventh inning. He’s seen other teams use 12- and 13-man lineups.
“These kids, we’re just excited to be out here,” Smith said. “To get these kids as many reps, considering what they lost in the spring, is important and hopefully offsets some of that disappointment they had.”
Blue Ridge will play in the Blue Mountain Classic this weekend in Harrisburg, Pa. Their first game will be at FNB Field, the home of the Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators.
The Renegades and Generals will meet again at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.