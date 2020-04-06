The morning of Oct. 6, 2018, will forever be etched in the mind of Josh Ojo.
He woke up to find about a dozen text messages telling him about a story that appeared in The Winchester Star that day. It was an article about how local high school graduates were performing in college football, and the West Liberty University redshirt junior cornerback was the main subject.
The headline read “Sherando grad Ojo leads D-II in interceptions”, and featured a photo of the 2015 graduate in his No. 18 West Liberty uniform pointing skyward to celebrate his interception return for a touchdown the week before against Notre Dame College.
Ojo — who was preparing for a home game in West Liberty, W.Va., with Shepherd University that day — had six interceptions in five games at that point in the 2018 season. The pick against Notre Dame was one of two that he had returned for touchdowns.
“I was like, ‘This is real. Everything I’ve done is real,” said Ojo about seeing the article in a phone interview last week. “That was a reward for me. Not many people had heard from me in a couple of years, because I was away from home and gone for so long.
“I know a made a lot of people proud, so that was a very special moment. We had a team breakfast that day, and my teammates were asking me, ‘Yo Ojo, are you all right? Are you good?’ Little did they know that I was crying tears of joy.”
Ojo had come a long way from the player who nearly quit the West Liberty football team twice in his first three years. But while he was happy with the media recognition, he wasn’t satisfied. He wouldn’t be where he is now if he wasn’t determined to continue his elevation as a football player.
Ojo — who would eventually be named an honorable mention NCAA Division II All-American in 2018 — is now pursuing a professional football career.
The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Ojo was pursued by three agents after his redshirt senior season last fall before ultimately signing with Ty Barnes’ Cailfornia-based Power Sports & Entertainment, which has been associated with more than 80 NFL players.
The 23-year-old is ranked by the Draft Scout database for the upcoming NFL Draft, which runs April 23-25.
Ojo’s been interviewed by NFL Draft Diamonds, a website that highlights players from small schools like West Liberty.
Ojo was supposed to participate in a Pro Day before professional scouts at Shepherd Univerity in Shepherdstown, W.Va., on March 24, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So instead, James Frisby of Winchester’s FASST training operation put together a video of Ojo doing the drills and exercises that an athlete would do at a Pro Day in hopes of attracting attention.
In terms of measureables, Ojo had a 4.45-40 yard dash, a 28.5-inch vertical leap, and bench pressed 225 pounds 12 times at his pro day. What can’t be measured is the attitude Ojo plans on bringing if a professional team grants him the opportunity to show what he can do.
“I’m going to work hard every single day, and in practice I’m going to treat it like a game,” Ojo said. “I know the NFL is an extremely tough league to make it in. But I know for a fact, if I was to make it to the NFL, I’m going to make somebody better. Even if I’m only allowed to practice, one of those starters is going to get better every single day because of me and how hard I work.
“I’ve been playing this game since I was 9 years old, and this is something I know I can do. When a team has a winning culture, they have a bunch of guys that bring their hard hat every single day. I’m going to bring a lot of energy and a competitive spirit.”
Ojo’s “competitive spirit” has obviously served him well. But as evidenced by the two times he nearly quit, it’s almost gotten the best of him at times.
• • •
Former Penn State football player Cory Carlson joined Sherando’s coaching staff in 2012, which was also Ojo’s first year on the varsity football team. It didn’t take him long to see Ojo’s intensity.
That Sherando team was one year away from playing in a state championship game, and had a lot of players who were already stars or going on to stardom. George Aston (a star high school linebacker who will get a shot with the New York Giants as a fullback if COVID-19 is controlled) was a junior and among the numerous older players on that team. Ojo earned the starting cornerback position in the second game and was a backup quarterback most of the season.
“[Ojo] was maybe 135 pounds, and he just fought like a mad animal in practice,” Carlson said. “That was against guys like George Aston and Reid Entsminger. He didn’t care. When he was on the scout team [as a quarterback], he would run at you as hard as he could possibly run at you.
“He was one of the easiest guys to coach. He was harder on himself than we were most of the time.”
That competitiveness helped Ojo pile up the accolades at Sherando — as a cornerback, he was second team all-district as a sophomore and first team all-district as a junior. As a senior in 2014, a season that saw Ojo named second team all-state — Sherando head coach Bill Hall said, “I think what makes him really good is that he’s hungry to get better every day, and he’s coachable.”
When Ojo got to West Liberty though, he didn’t initially care for the manner in which he was being coached.
• • •
Ojo was redshirted his freshman year at West Liberty, so the expectations on him weren’t immense. But Ojo didn’t always have the best relationship with the coaching staff. His uneasiness with them and the fact that he was more than 200 miles from his home in Stephens City led him to call Carlson in the spring of 2016 and tell him he was quitting.
Carlson encouraged Ojo to stick it out, reminding him that he wouldn’t just be walking away from football, but also the business management degree he was working toward. Carlson’s words — and the support of his teammates who also wanted him to stay at West Liberty — made Ojo change his mind.
Looking back, Ojo felt some of the things the coaches said shouldn’t have been expressed, but he also puts the blame on himself.
“It was a really rough transition from high school to college,” Ojo said. “A lot of it was me not being coachable in the moment. Not doing what they asked me to do, thinking I can just get by doing things my way.
“I had to realize if I didn’t do my part, my 1/11th, then it was going to mess up the other 10 guys on the field. I was just being a hard-headed kid. As I got older, I just realized it wasn’t about me. It was a whole maturing process.”
“He and I had the conversation that the reason it hurts so much when you don’t succeed at that level is because you give so much,” Carlson said.
• • •
The 2016-17 school year went considerably better for Ojo than the 2015-16 season did. As a redshirt freshman, Ojo played on all the special teams and made his first career start in the season finale when a cornerback Ojo greatly admires, Solomon Dixon, had to sit out because of an injury. Ojo made six of his 10 tackles that year in that contest.
Ojo’s redshirt sophomore year started off rocky. Ojo suffered a dislocated shoulder two weeks before preseason camp while doing a drill at Handley’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Ojo missed all of the Hilltoppers’ training camp and wasn’t cleared until they had already played two games.
In the two games after his return, Ojo didn’t play much of a role. But when one of his teammates wasn’t able to play against Notre Dame College on Sept. 28, Ojo got the start and made his first career interception. Ojo started the next three games after that and had six tackles and a pass breakup.
But less than a month after it looked like Ojo had finally found his niche with the Hilltoppers, everything nearly came to a screeching halt.
During a practice session, Ojo said one of the defensive coaches was harping on him repeatedly about his performance. Ojo said things came to a head when the coach yelled at Ojo for not doing something correctly, even though Ojo says he did — Ojo said the coach wasn’t paying attention.
Ojo said West Liberty’s safeties coach, Angel Estrada, then repeatedly began calling Ojo’s name. An angered Ojo finally turned around and said, “I did the right thing. What do you want?” Estrada said he was calling Ojo’s name to tell him he knew he did the right thing. Ojo said the defensive coach who had yelled at Ojo did not like the fact that Ojo said something to Estrada. Because of the way he was acting, the coach told Ojo he might as well take his helmet off and go to the locker room.
Ojo did just that, and the next day he again told Carlson he wanted to quit. Carlson said while he understood Ojo’s frustration, he told him he needed to find a way past that and make the best of the situation.
“I told him, ‘This is a good life lesson for you,’” Carlson said. “Not everything is going to work out. You may not like your boss someday. You just can’t just say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to quit.’ No. You still have to do your job, you still have to go ahead and put the work in, you still have to get better.
“If a situation arises where you have a chance to progress and excel, you’ll get that, you’ll earn it. But it’s not always going to be easy, and the people that you work for or under are not always going to be pleasant. And then it was, look, you have a commitment. They thought enough of you to give you a scholarship. You owe it to them to fight through your issues.”
In retrospect, Ojo said he should not have reacted to the situation so angrily. Nothing like that has happened since.
“My [West Liberty] coaches tell me all the time, seeing that kid from back then become the person I am now was an incredible jump,” Ojo said. “I’m extremely proud, just looking back on that guy, not doing those things anymore.”
Ojo rode the bench the Oct. 28 game against Concord, but one game was the extent of Ojo’s duration in the doghouse. A disciplinary issue with another player allowed Ojo to get back into the lineup for a Thursday night game on Nov. 2 against Eastern New Mexico in the season’s penultimate game, and he’s been in the starting lineup ever since.
• • •
Ojo set the stage for his All-American redshirt junior year in 2018 by beginning to work with Frisby in earnest.
Frisby’s nutrition tips helped Ojo put on weight and get stronger. Frisby emphasized that on the days that Ojo worked hard, he needed to ingest more calories, so Ojo increased his intake from 2,000 to 4-5,000 per day. Ojo went from 160 pounds at the end of his redshirt sophomore year to 180 pounds by the end of the 2018 summer.
When Frisby came home to Stephens City for the summer of 2018, he worked out at the FASST facility for two hours a day (an hour of speed training, an hour of lifting) for five days a week while working out with other local football players who were in college or preparing for college.
By the time he arrived back at West Liberty, his confidence was higher than ever because he knew he had to put in the work to succeed. Urbana prevented Ojo from getting an interception in the season opener, but the next four opponents leading up to the Shepherd game could not avoid that fate as he totaled six interceptions.
Toward the end of the season, Ojo said teams started picking up on the aggressive way he was sitting on routes, so they started to make adjustments when throwing in his direction. (As a redshirt senior, Ojo said receivers used a lot of double moves and ran a lot of vertical routes against him.)
Ojo finished with only more interception for a total of seven picks, but that still was good enough to lead the Mountain East Conference and tie for third nationally in NCAA Division II. Ojo also led the Hilltoppers with nine pass breakups and made 31 tackles. The first team All-Conference selection was named an honorable mention All-American by both D2football.com and the Don Hansen Football Gazette.
“I dreamed of having a year like that, but I never thought it was possible,” Ojo said. “I went through a lot to see that happen. All glory to God. That season was crazy. I literally felt like I was in a different atmosphere.”
Ojo earned his bachelor’s degree in June of 2019. As a redshirt senior in graduate school in the fall of 2019, Ojo only had two interceptions. But he still ranked first on the team with eight pass breakups and more than doubled his tackles with 66 to rank second on the team. (Ojo credits improved tackling on his part and more ballcarriers coming his way with the graduation of All-American linebacker Clifford Clark for the improved tackle numbers.)
Ojo assumed that his football career was going to come to a close last fall. But that was before he had professional agents telling him that they thought he could earn a paycheck.
• • •
After coming back to Stephens City in January, Ojo was at FASST putting in the same type of hours that he put in before breaking out at West Liberty in 2018. Ojo is currently working out at home because of COVID-19, but he’s grateful for all the work that Frisby and his staff have put in to help prepare him for the pros considering he’s not able to interact with scouts in person.
“They’re a great team and I recommend them to anyone,” said Ojo, whose Pro Day workout can be viewed on YouTube. “They know what they’re doing, and it’s really family-oriented.
“I’m glad they were able to come up with a video for me. We’re trying our best to get it out there and get it seen by people. Being a small school guy, my opportunities are very slim. But I’m optimistic about my situation, and hopefully, something presents itself.”
Ojo said he’s grateful for the Sherando coaching staff, because he couldn’t imagine having a shot at professional football without them.
“Coach Carlson was the one who found out about West Liberty, talked to their coaches and helped me get to college,” Ojo said. “Coach Hall, I still talk to him to this day, and he’s a great guy in my life. He’s been there for me just as much as Coach Carlson. If it wasn’t for Coach [T.J.] Rohrbaugh, I never would have played defense. I wanted to play quarterback when I came to high school, but he gave me the opportunity of a lifetime by telling me I should play defense.”
Even with his bachelor’s degree that Carlson encouraged him to think about, Ojo is still being mindful of his academics. After this semester, he needs to take three more classes to earn his master’s degree in business administration with a focus on management. Ojo’s enthusiasm for business — and the knowledge that he’s given his all toward football — is why he’s excited about the future no matter what.
“If I played my last snap of football last fall, I’d be completely happy with walking away from the game and everything that I’ve done,” Ojo said. “I’m extremely blessed.”
Carlson said Ojo has a lot to be proud of for everything he’s done.
“Josh is one of those kids you want your son to be like,” said Carlson, who has a 13-year-old son Micah. “I don’t know if I can give him a higher compliment. If my son turned out like him, I would be extremely happy, because Josh is an outstanding young man.
“Josh is an outstanding athlete, but the intangibles he has will far surpass his athletic ability. His commitment, his loyalty, his determination, his work ethic ... all of those things will shine for him the rest of his life. He is special.”
