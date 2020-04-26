COVID-19 has not made 2020 a good year for small-school college players with professional football aspirations.
You can count Sherando graduate Josh Ojo among the group whose chances certainly weren’t helped by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cornerback and NCAA Division II West Liberty University graduate student was not one of the 255 players who were selected in the three-day NFL Draft that concluded on Saturday. Given the lack of interest he received prior to the draft, the odds of the 2018 honorable mention All-American being offered an undrafted free agent contract aren’t strong either.
With the help of the FASST sports performance training facility in Winchester, Ojo put together a video in March for social media that replicates the drills and exercises colleges hold on pro days.
But it’s not the same as performing in front of NFL scouts at a pro day. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Ojo was slated to do that on March 24 at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va., but that was canceled because of COVID-19.
“I don’t know what teams my agent was in contact with,” said Ojo in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. “He just told me that [my prospects] weren’t looking good.”
The vast majority of pro days across the country were canceled because of COVID-19, and it showed in the draft results as almost all of the players picked came from the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level.
There were six Division I Football Championship Subdivision players selected in this year’s draft. According to HERO Sports, that’s the fewest in FCS history. There had never been fewer than 12 FCS players selected between 1993 (the first year the draft was reduced from 12 rounds to seven) and 2019. That record-low 12 came in 2003.
According to d2football.com, only two Division II players were drafted, with nine signed as undrafted free agents. D3football.com lists one drafted player and three undrafted free agent signings.
Many of the FBS players who were drafted were known quantities as a result of participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and all-star games.
“I think not having a pro day definitely hurt smaller-school guys,” said Ojo, who tied for third nationally with seven interceptions in 2018 and ranked second on West Liberty with 66 tackles in 2019. “That definitely has an effect. A team being able to see you can actually run and do the drills, and being able to put that together, I think that really would have benefited the smaller-school guys.”
Ojo said he’s going to stay in contact with his agent and continue to stay in shape. But right now, Ojo said his focus is on getting his master’s degree in business administration, especially given the uncertainty of when the NFL will even resume action again because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ojo said he has no regrets about hiring an agent and spending the past four months working out in hopes of getting a professional football contract.
Ojo did attract attention. He was a ranked prospect by Draft Scout database and he was interviewed by NFL Draft Diamonds — a website that highlights players from small schools — and The Gridiron Crew, a website that also highlights draft prospects.
“I gave it everything I had,” Ojo said. “I exhausted every option I had, worked out every single day. I’m really not disappointed with anything that happened, and I couldn’t be more proud of myself.”
