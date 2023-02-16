There wasn’t a whole lot for anyone to be certain about in the spring of 2020, but the University of Richmond football staff knew the future of 2018 Sherando graduate Aaron Banks would be something to behold.
Because of season-ending tibia and fibula fractures in the middle of his right leg suffered in the fifth game of the 2019 season, the safety wasn’t supposed to be on the playing field during spring practice. But Banks had other ideas.
“He had two broken bones in his leg, and he came off the sideline and tried to sneak into a one-on-one drill,” said Spiders safeties coach Drew Anthony, laughing at the memory. “We had to kick him out of the drill. And then when he would see someone making a play on defense, he was running off the sideline and kind of getting involved [to celebrate].
“Even when he was out, he wanted to be out there every snap. The energy he brought, it was pretty special. He’s a tough kid and he’s an outstanding young man.”
Banks’ injury and the COVID shutdowns that soon followed kept him away from the game a lot longer than he wanted. Richmond only wound up holding five spring practices in 2020.
But ever since he and his teammates were cleared to start playing football games again in the spring of 2021, there’s been no stopping Banks’ rise to his current status, which is being one of the best defensive backs in the NCAA Division I Colonial Athletic Association.
Banks has played in every game since returning from his injury. In his fourth year as a starter and in his second year playing a full season schedule in 2022, Banks — a 5-foot-11, 180-pound redshirt senior last fall — earned Second Team All-CAA honors. Banks ranked fourth on the Spiders in tackles (53), tied for the team lead in interceptions (four) and ranked second on the team and 10th in the CAA in passes defensed (10).
Banks’ efforts helped Richmond rank second in the 13-team CAA in scoring defense (20.1 points per game) and total defense (334.4 yards per game). The Spiders went 9-4 overall, 6-2 in the CAA and won a playoff game in their first postseason appearance since 2016.
“He’s really built himself into one of the better players in the conference [at safety],” said Anthony, who added that Banks never misses a snap in practice. “A lot of that is through sheer force of will. Obviously, he’s an extremely talented kid, and he’s very smart. The way he pushed through [his injury] is the same reason that’s he made himself as great a football player as he is. He doesn’t make excuses and he’s determined to be as good a football player as he can be.”
Banks’ career at Richmond isn’t done yet. He’s taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided to players by the NCAA as a result of the COVID interruptions and will play one final season in the fall. If he continues to progress like he has, he might just give scouts something to think about when he participates in Richmond’s pro day in 2024.
After making three tackles in four games as a true freshman in 2018, Banks became an impact player in 2019 after improving his game knowledge and his speed, strength and weight (Banks played at 165 pounds after he was 160 as a freshman). He played in each of Richmond’s first five games in 2019 and made 16 tackles (11 solo).
Banks played Richmond’s safety/linebacker hybrid “dime” position that year, which required Banks to drop down often into the box. That was his first experience with that role at Richmond. Anthony was assigned to coach the dimes in his first year with the Spiders in 2019, and he said Banks had it down pat within a week.
“I had to guard slot receivers one-on-one sometimes, and I would have to fit the run, too,” said Banks in an interview last month. “I felt really good [about the way I was playing]. Even though I wasn’t the heaviest, I was comfortable and still making tackles. I was just thinking about using the right technique and performing well.”
But on Oct. 5, 2019 at Richmond’s Robins Stadium, Banks was injured just before halftime against Albany. On a checkdown pass, Banks charged toward the ballcarrier. One of Richmond’s linebackers missed a tackle, so Banks had to quickly change direction to cut off the Albany player running to the inside. Banks lunged at him and grabbed his legs, but then another Spider linebacker missed a tackle attempt and drove his shoulder into Banks’ right leg.
Banks said it didn’t hurt, but he knew something was wrong because he couldn’t move his leg and couldn’t feel anything. Banks was lifted onto a cart and taken in an ambulance to the hospital. He had surgery the following morning that involved inserting a metal rod.
It was the first major injury of Banks’ career.
“Mentally, it was definitely one of the hardest times of my life,” Banks said. “I had just started to gain a little confidence and people were starting to see that I could play.”
Banks spent the first two weeks after his surgery back in Stephens City. After returning to school, Banks started going to physical therapy five days a week. Once COVID was declared a pandemic in March of 2020, every student at Richmond had to vacate the campus, so Banks continued his rehab at Spine & Sport Physical Therapy in Stephens City.
Because of COVID, most D1 Football Championship Subdivision teams wound up playing in the spring of 2021 instead of the fall of 2020. That gave Banks more time to strengthen his leg, and he put on more weight (he was 180 pounds at that point) and felt stronger than he ever had.
But his leg was only about 80 percent healthy, and Banks didn’t feel he played his best football. Banks played in all four games in March and April and made eight tackles (six solo).
“I was trying to hide my pain,” Banks said.
Anthony said he did that exceptionally.
“He never took a play off, never used his leg as an excuse,” Anthony said.
When the fall of 2021 rolled around, Banks showed just how effective of a safety he could be at full strength. He had 51 tackles (25 solo) and had one interception and two pass breakups for the Spiders, who won their last four games to finish 6-5. Banks had 10 tackles in a win over William & Mary in the season finale. Richmond ranked third in the CAA in scoring defense (20.0 ppg) and fourth in total defense (331.5).
“I had a lot more confidence,” Banks said. “My body felt great, and I felt I could cover anybody.”
Banks said the Spiders felt they could ride the momentum from the ending of 2021 and make the playoffs this year. Richmond wound up beating Davidson 41-0 in the first round of the playoffs before falling to No. 2 Sacramento State 38-31 in the second round.
In the regular season, Richmond defeated three nationally ranked FCS teams in Delaware, New Hampshire and Villanova, with only Villanova missing the playoffs. The Spiders’ only losses were to nationally ranked squads William & Mary and Elon, and to the University of Virginia in the season opener.
Banks didn’t feel he played well against the Cavaliers, but he still recorded an interception, fumble recovery and five tackles in a 34-17 loss.
The following week against Saint Francis, Banks had two more takeaways, both on interceptions in the final 90 seconds.
With Saint Francis at its own 14, Banks returned the first one 35 yards to complete the scoring with 1:22 left in a 31-21 win. Banks wasn’t sure if the ball got tipped, but video of the interception shows Richmond getting pressure and a wobbly throw from Saint Francis quarterback Justin Sliwoski. No one was near Banks when he intercepted it.
“We definitely needed [a turnover] at that time, because the game was so close,” Banks said.
However, Banks soon learned that Richmond coach Russ Huesman would have preferred to still see 24 points on the scoreboard for the Spiders. He wanted Banks to go down so Richmond could run the clock down.
“Everybody else was happy, but he was pretty angry,” Banks said.
Banks would soon return to Huesman’s good graces.
Saint Francis drove to the Richmond 28, and with about 45 seconds left the Red Flash still could conceivably send the game to overtime or win by scoring a touchdown and recovering an onside kick. But Banks waited until the right moment to step in front of a Saint Francis receiver on a crossing route, and he slid to the turf after running it back nine yards.
“I knew [that play] was coming,” said Banks, who also had seven tackles in the contest. “I had watched enough film. I read the quarterback and I jumped the route. I probably could have ran that one back, but I slid down. [Huesman] was happy.
“It felt really good. Just because of the preparation I had put into that game after I felt I didn’t play very good against U.Va. I felt I could have made way more plays. I didn’t practice that much because I was a little bit injured. After the Saint Francis game was over it felt good to know that the way I practiced translated perfectly to the game.”
Anthony said Banks just keeps getting better at making plays like the ones he made against St. Francis. Though the pass that Banks intercepted for a TD wasn’t crisp, Anthony said Banks’ ability to break off his receiver and know where the ball was headed showed his growth at reading the game compared to two years ago.
“He’s played a lot of football now, so he’s seeing things, he recognizes things, and he’s got the ability now to see routes develop and see the quarterback,” Anthony said.
Banks continued to get the job done from the rest of the season, not just from a playmaking standpoint. Banks’ ability to guide people, whether he’s making a defensive call on the field or helping his teammates with their football knowledge, has been invaluable.
“The biggest thing that’s jumped out the last two years is the role that he plays as a leader,” Anthony said. “One of our safeties came in the other day and unprompted, he was talking about Aaron. I’m just so thankful that he’s here because of the impact he has on younger guys.
“What people around him on the football field talk about is the trust and confidence they have in him. His blood pressure doesn’t seem to go up or go down. He’s a cool customer back there. They know Aaron’s back there, he’s going to put us in the right position, and we can go play.”
Banks is proud of the defense’s contributions to Richmond’s success. In the playoffs, the Spiders’ top-ranked CAA run defense (3.7 yards per carry, 116.7 yards per game) held Davidson (331.5 rushing yards per game this year) and its triple option to 123 yards on 40 carries.
“Our defense has come a long way since I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve continued to improve every single year. This past year was definitely the best year. Guys were just flying around to the ball.
“We have a lot of seasoned vets. Tyrek Funderburk, the field corner on my side of the field, and I have been playing together a long time, and the Will linebacker who plays in front of me, Xavier Marshall, we all have been in the same kind of pod on the same side of the field. This past year everything just clicked for everyone. We were able to make adjustments super easy in games, and in practice we had a lot of communication and fixed things on our own.”
Banks got his bachelor’s degree in sociology in December. He’s enrolled in a liberal arts master’s program currently and will have one more season to elevate Richmond and himself.
When asked about 2016 Millbrook graduate Nazeeh Johnson, Banks said his success does serve as an inspiration for him as far as next year’s Richmond pro day. Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive back in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in 2022 and contributed on special teams as a rookie to the Super Bowl champions. Anthony said Banks has the work ethic to give himself a chance to play professionally.
“[Johnson] had a really good pro day,” Banks said. “He just shows that if you do work hard and put up good numbers at pro day, you have a chance.”
A roundup of the rest of the local high school graduates who played college football last fall will appear in The Winchester Star next week.
