The Sherando football team knew Martinsburg was going to give it everything it can handle last week.
Now the Warriors go back to work with another test from West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
After beating Jefferson 42-23 and falling 56-20 to the Bulldogs, Sherando (2-1) takes on Musselman (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Warriors’ Homecoming game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Applemen lost to Martinsburg 62-20 two weeks ago and beat Jefferson 21-20 last week. Quarterback Bayden Hartman had a one-yard TD with about two minutes remaining to tie the game with the Cougars, then kicker Jayson Gordan kicked the winning extra point.
A year ago, Sherando won a wild 49-43 battle at Waldeck Field in which the Warriors built up leads of 28-7 and 49-30, then held off a Musselman comeback when Gavyn Blye knocked away a fourth-and-goal pass late from the 10-yard line late in the game. It was Sherando’s first win and spurred the Warriors to a 5-2 finish to end the regular season.
Coach Jake Smith said the Warriors are looking forward to another challenge.
“We play a tough non-district schedule,” Smith said. “I think all those games are great for us, being able to see good teams early, being able to see physical teams early on.
“Musselman’s a quality program. Coach [Brian] Thomas, he does a great job up there. Very solid year in and year out. They’re going be very physical, they’re going to be well coached, they’re going to be sound. They’re going to execute fundamentals. You have to match all that as a team.”
The Warriors are looking to bounce back from a loss to Martinsburg that could have been closer. Trailing 22-14, Sherando gave up two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half on drives that spanned 55 yards and 17 yards, the second TD following a Warrior fumble. Sherando then couldn’t find the end zone again after Micah Carlson’s 72-yard touchdown pass to Blye in the first minute of the second half made it 36-20.
“We played really well early on in that game, but we let those last two minutes of the second quarter get the best of us,” Smith said. “We made a lot of mistakes in a short period of time, and those things came back to haunt us.
“We really tried to hone this week on emphasizing the details of the operation on offense and defense and special teams, getting those things cleaned up, and really placing emphasis on practicing better and with a sense of urgency. I think we’ve done a good job of that so far this week.”
Sherando aims to be more effective in return coverage this week. Martinsburg’s Sirod Musgrove averaged 30.5 yards on four kickoff returns and 17.5 yards on four punt returns last week, and Jefferson’s Keyshawn Robinson had a 95-yard kickoff return to open the second half against the Warriors two weeks ago. Smith said the Warriors have moved players around and worked on ball placement this week.
Sherando did not face Hartman in last year’s game due to injury. Hartman had two rushing TDs against the Cougars last week and completed 69 of 122 passes for 750 yards last year while missing a significant stretch of time due to injury.
“He’s a savvy player and has a good arm, and he uses his legs really well,” Smith said. “He does a good job of managing the game and not turning the ball over, and taking what the defense gives him.”
Ray Adames (49 catches for 543 yards and five TDs last year) wound up playing quarterback against the Warriors last year. The speedy receiver who placed fifth at the Class AAA state meet in the 100 and 200 could test Sherando in the return game in addition to what he does on offense. He had a 64-yard touchdown run last week against Jefferson.
Sherando’s defense is led by linebacker Josh Metz (32 tackles, three sacks), defensive lineman Kaleb Nowlin (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and safety Jacob Manuel (14 tackles, three interceptions).
The Warriors running game was shut down last week. A Sherando offense led by quarterback Micah Carlson (22 of 39, 415 yards, eight TDs, two interceptions), running back Jason Foster (47 carries, 277 yards, three TDs), wide receiver AJ Santiago (11 catches for 207 yards, five TDs) and Blye (310 yards of total offense, five TDs) hopes for more balance this week against the Applemen.
“We’re going to have to handle the front,” Smith said. “We have to establish a running game Friday night in order for us to move forward as a team and as a program. And we’ve got to eliminate turnovers. We turned the ball over [four times] last week, which is kind of uncharacteristic of us so far this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.