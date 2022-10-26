The possibility of earning the Class 4 Northwestern District’s top seed in the Region 4C playoffs exists for the Sherando High School football team.
But in order for that to happen in the season finale at Kettle Run, the Warriors have to take care of some business Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sherando (5-3, 3-1) hosts winless Fauquier (0-8, 0-4) at 6 p.m. and a win will guarantee that the Warriors have a shot at knocking off unbeaten Kettle Run (9-0, 5-0) to become the top of four Northwestern seeds to advance to face Dulles District teams in the regionals.
And while his team would seem to be an overwhelming favorite against the Falcons, Sherando coach Jake Smith isn’t about to take them lightly. He pointed to a district race in which six of the seven teams still have a shot at making the playoffs.
“I had a feeling at the beginning of the year that districts might end up in this kind of manner, not necessarily where everybody is seeded currently, but that it would be a back-and-forth battle,” Smith said. “It’s been wacky and interesting to watch, but ultimately we have to focus on what we’re doing. We have to take care of our end of the deal and that part of the deal is winning our next two games.”
The Warriors are coming off their bye week after defeating Handley 50-29 on Oct. 14. Smith said the bye in Week 9 came at a good time.
“We were able to get some guys healthy,” he said. “We had some nicks and some dings. We had a few guys missing in the Handley game and those guys should be able to be back.”
Smith said the Warriors spent a good part of the week working on some of the fundamentals that often get pushed aside while preparing for a specific opponent.
“Anytime you have a bye week, one thing I like to do is get back to basics, kind of get back into camp mode,” he said. “It’s like the beginning of the year kind of practice. We get back to the fundamentals and individual time, some things that you lose as the year goes along. We had some good competition periods and I think our kids had a lot of fun.”
The Falcons have played some teams tough, but haven’t found the winning combination. Last week, they made James Wood earn a 28-21 victory. Quarterback Ben Nowland threw two touchdown passes and David Mayfield took a kickoff back 95 yards for a score.
When asked what he thought about Fauquier, Smith responded, “To be completely honest, I’m not sure. I think that they have a better team than they had last year. I think they have a lot of good pieces. … In two of the films, I watched two kick returns for touchdowns. Their defensive line is good-sized with good speed. They’re very aggressive.
“On offense, they have two different quarterbacks. One [Shane Pifer] is a very talented athlete and has the ability to run the ball. The other kid [Nowland] is a little more crafty and throws the ball a little bit more, but he’s another athletic kid who could be dangerous.”
The Falcons are going to have to find a way to slow down a Warriors team which has plenty of offensive weapons. Jason Foster (928 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing); Gavyn Blye (509 yards and 11 TDs rushing, 31 catches for 521 yards and 5 TDs) and AJ Santiago (33 catches for 672 yards and 9 TDs) are helping quarterback Micah Carlson (63 of 95 for 1,078 yards and 13 TDs) lead an offense that’s averaging 402 yards and 37.6 points per game.
Josh Metz (77 tackles, 6 sacks) and Kaleb Nowlin (59 tackles, 7.5 sacks) lead the Warriors’ defense.
Coming off the bye and on Senior Night, Smith has high standards.
“I’d like to see us play another complete game in all three phases — offensively, defensively and on special teams,” he said. “And, I’d like to see us execute on all three sides for all four quarters.”
