STEPHENS CITY — Sherando is in an unusual situation.
The Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses and are 2-2 to start the season, an unusual combination for the typically strong program. Sherando coach Bill Hall said that four turnovers against Millbrook last week proved costly and his team needs to respond to the challenge tonight when they play at Harrisonburg.
“Obviously, anytime you’re minus-four [in turnovers] you know you’re not going to win any ballgames,” Hall said after Wednesday’s practice. “That’s the reality. But for four turnovers there’s a lot of people that are involved in a play. So what’s you’re part of the ownership of that? I didn’t think we competed at the level and responded at the level that we traditionally do or that we need to. That’s just something that we’ve focused on. I don’t know if we had a false sense of reality of who we were but it was definitely a wake-up call for our guys.”
Hall said that his team’s youth and inexperience showed in the 42-31 loss to Millbrook.
“It’s an untypical situation but every year is different and every team is different, every kid is different,” Hall said. “I think that’s where a little bit of your inexperience shows up. And when you’re coaching 15, 16, 17-year old kids you’d like to think that they could just know and respond. But that’s part of the learning curve. And it’s also our job to teach them how to respond to adverse situations and that’s what carries over for them in life.”
The Warriors had success running the football against the Pioneers. Hall said he was pleased with the play of the offensive line and senior running back Darius Lane, who ran for 200 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns but also had four interceptions. Hall said that Rodeffer still did some good things and is still learning and improving.
Rodeffer has been filling in for Sherando junior starting quarterback Chacai Campbell, who was still on crutches at Wednesday’s football practice. They are the only two quarterbacks listed on Sherando’s roster. Hall said that if for any reason they needed to go to a third quarterback they have a couple different packages in place that they could use.
Rodeffer has thrown for 316 yards on 30-for-59 passing with three touchdowns and six interceptions.
Harrisonburg’s defense has allowed more than 30 points per contest this season, but Hall said they will still present a challenge.
“They’re pretty athletic and fast on the front,” Hall said. “They’re not as big but they’re pretty athletic. They’re very fast, they’re aggressive. They like to bring some pressure in predictable situations. So we’re going to have to do a good job of handling that.”
Offensively, the Blue Streaks (2-2) have played better since switching quarterbacks. Senior Kwentin Smiley started the first two games and sophomore Keenan Glago has started the last two, both of which were victories.
Glago is 27-of-59 for 413 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
“He sees things,” Harrisonburg head coach Chris Thurman said of Glago. “That’s his biggest asset. In the passing routes and stuff, he sees things that a lot of the quarterbacks I’ve had in the past wouldn’t have seen. The kid has great vision down the field, doesn’t let the rush get after him, moves in the pocket real well. He’s going to be a good one.”
Since being moved from quarterback, Smiley has played at both running back and wide receiver. Smiley leads the team with 326 rushing yards on 34 carries and has four touchdowns. Junior running back Dunstan Williams has 159 rushing yards on 35 carries and one score. Junior wide receiver Jazen Walker has 19 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Sherando’s defense, solid most of the season, struggled against Millbrook. The Pioneers had 452 yards of offense, including 357 through the air.
“It was really uncharacteristic,” Hall said. “I think that had more to do with mentality than anything. You don’t hold a really dominant Martinsburg team to 13 points in a half and then turn around and give up (22) to Millbrook in a half. That’s not taking anything away from Millbrook, but you have to compete at the same level versus both opponents. So that’s on us to make sure that we compete at that level all the time.”
The two schools will meet for the first time since 2006.
“I always like playing somebody different,” Hall said. “I get sick of playing the same people all the time. You play the same people. We’re always everybody’s biggest game. So sometimes it’s fun just to play somebody else. And you get to get a fresh lens and to get to prepare for someone that you’ve never performed against. ... They present a big challenge but also a great opportunity for us. They’re a [Class 5] school that will make us compete and get better and hopefully prepare us for the future.”
