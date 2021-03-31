After more than 500 days, Frederick County football is back.
For the first time since Nov. 15, 2019, Millbrook and Sherando will get to line up against another team in an official high school football game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Warriors’ Arrowhead Stadium.
There’s usually some extra anticipation when two local rivals play each other, but both coaches say emotions for this contest were going to be sky-high no matter who the opponent is because of the lengthy stretch between games created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids are fired up,” Pioneers head coach Josh Haymore said. “They’re ready to play some football.”
“Obviously we’re excited to play Millbrook, but it wouldn’t have mattered the opponent,” Sherando coach Bill Hall said. “We’re just excited to play the game of football.
“These guys have put in a lot of time and invested a lot of themselves into it through a lot of challenging and uncertain times. We just want to compete and play together as a team.”
And fortunately for both teams, they’re now doing that on a daily basis. For example, both Millbrook and Sherando only held two practices each the week of March 14.
Both Hall and Haymore said the daily practices have made a big difference for their teams. Under normal circumstances, a football team would have four weeks of daily preseason practice and two scrimmages against other schools.
“You just get such a better response when you go every single day,” said Haymore, whose team started practicing on a daily basis last Thursday. “It helps with consistency of install and prepping.”
“You have to kind of recalibrate how you structure practice and your expectations of practice,” said Hall, whose team starting practicing on a daily basis on March 24. “You’re ironing out details of things that would normally get fixed through scrimmages. We’re trying to get those things fixed through more situational work in practice. Everybody’s in the same situation. We’ll all trying to figure out how to make the best of the situation that we’re in.”
Haymore said it is indeed a unique to not have any current game video of an opponent.
“This is the first game I’ve ever had in my entire career where we’ve had no scout film whatsoever,” said Haymore with a laugh.
Sherando and Millbrook did get to compete against each other through Frederick County Parks & Recreation’s 7v7 Passing League last fall, so they have a little bit of a feel for what each other’s non-linemen are capable of doing.
Of its six starting backs and receivers from last year, only one of them is back for Millbrook, and senior Diante Ball is making the move from slot receiver to tailback this year.
Sophomore Detric Brown is Millbrook’s new starting quarterback, and Sherando got to go up against him in 7v7.
“He’s a talented athlete,” said Hall of the younger brother of Richmond wide receiver and former Millbrook quarterback Isaac Brown. “They’re going to be able to have the threat of being able to both run and pass with him, so that gives you a plus-one in the run game, and we’ve been preparing for that. He’s got a lot of potential, and I’m sure he’s made a lot of improvements, like all their kids have, and like all our kids have.”
Virginia Tech signee Keli Lawson, a 6-foot-6 linebacker and wide receiver, was particularly impressive on offense and defense for Sherando in the first 7v7 scrimmage against Millbrook. He’ll be receiving passes from junior quarterback Dylan Rodeffer, who completed 77 of 131 attempts for 831 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting six games for an injured Chacai Campbell last year.
When Sherando played Millbrook in September of 2019, Rodeffer was making just his second start. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in the Pioneers’ 42-31 win.
“He was young last year, and every kid improves so much over the years,” Haymore said. “You can tell he’s worked hard, and he threw the ball well in 7-on-7.”
Among the players blocking for Rodeffer up front will be left tackle Keith Gouveia (signed with Richmond) and right guard Parker Clendenen, who announced his verbal commitment on Tuesday to Stevenson University, an NCAA Division III school in Owings Mills, Md. Several players will be in the mix at running back for the Warriors, including junior Aydan Willis.
The biggest thing Haymore wants to see tonight from the Pioneers is effort.
“If you get 11 hats to the ball on defense, that’s huge,” said Haymore, who has more experience back from that unit compared to offense. “We only had five really big plays for touchdowns against our defense last year for the entire season, and three of them the DB fell down. I thought we had a really good defense last year.
“We have a lot of experienced players back on our defense, and we just need to bring effort. We’re having effort in practice, and if you have guys who are flying around in games on offense and defense, that’s half the battle.”
Hall said since players haven’t spent as much time tackling leading up this season compared to normal years, execution in that area could be one of the bigger factors in tonight’s game. A team’s ability to adapt could also be key.
“There’s also a lot of adjustments that happen during the course of a ballgame,” Hall said. “There could be even more made in this game because there’s no film on your opponent. How we adjust will be important.”
