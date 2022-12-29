STRASBURG — Sherando’s boys’ basketball team started off slow but rallied for a 58-47 win over Central on Wednesday in the Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg. With the win, the Warriors advanced to the purple bracket championship game against Strasburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Falcons started the game with a 12-2 run, led by six points from Joefred Menendez.
The Warriors responded with a 21-4 run that went into the second period. Sherando held Central scoreless for six minutes and 27 seconds.
“We’ve had a couple of those,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said of the slow start. “We go to Hedgesville and they blitzed us like 16-2. At least we were able to get ourselves out of that hole and play halfway decent through the second quarter.”
Sherando’s Lazare Adingono had eight points to lead the Warriors during their big run.
The Warriors (5-3, 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern) led 30-22 at the half. A 3-pointer by Central’s Elijah Barahona cut the lead to 32-25 with 6:28 left in the third period, but that’s as close as the Falcons would get in the second half.
Central boys basketball coach Jeff Whittle said he was pleased with how his team played considering they haven’t had many practices together and only three games. Due to the success of the football team, many of the players got a late start to the season.
“I’m really proud of our guys and how they competed,” Whittle said. “I thought we played extremely hard. I thought we were ready to go from the start. We opened the game up, had a nice little lead. And Sherando’s a tough team. They’ve got some size, they’ve got some good guard play. They play fast. I thought probably the biggest thing was we got stuck on 16 points. We just couldn’t score. We went through a little drought there.”
The Falcons (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run) were led by Barahona with 14 points and Jake Boyce with 13 points.
“That was the best game we’ve played so far,” Whittle said. “I told them not to be satisfied with losing, but it was the best performance as a team so far this year. I thought everyone played hard.”
Kellen Tyson led the Warriors with 16 points and nine rebounds. Adingono added 15 points and Trey Williams had 13 points and five rebounds.
“Our guys did a good job sharing the ball, and getting it to the people that were open,” Garland Williams said. “I thought Trey Williams did a good job hitting some outside shots. Kellen Tyson did a pretty good job rebounding the ball and scoring. Those guys were big contributors for us last year and they’re continuing that this year. So hopefully they get into a rhythm because were going to need that next game and we’ve got a bunch of games next week.”
